QC School Board Report Card

A roundup of key highlights and agenda items at recent local school board meetings.

Bettendorf Community School District

SEPT. 8– All board members were present except Director Michael Pyevich.

After public and board communication, Superintendent Dr. Michelle Morse said the district is still determining how much money the annual Labor Day race “Run with Carl” raised, but thanked all who made the event possible. She’s continuing to visit the schools each week, noting that she and a state consultant toured the middle school last week and received “overwhelmingly” positive feedback.

After committee reports, coach Matt Seabold presented a 2021-2022 recap of the high school’s strength and conditioning program, which included over 600 students. He said last year’s average growth per lift was 47.2 lbs, and average speed growth was 0.13 seconds off a 40-yd dash (0.4 mph faster). The program also won the 2022 Program of Excellence award from the National High School Strength and Conditioning Association.

The board unanimously approved all bills and consent agenda items before moving to informational and action items.

Highlights:

The board heard another presentation on the district’s voter-approved Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (PPEL). District residents voted to extend the levy by 10 years on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The district uses approximately $2.3 million in PPEL funds each year for school infrastructure purchases, upgrades, renovations and maintenance.

Curt Pratt, director of operations, gave a rundown on PPEL projects completed over the summer. Examples include ceiling and lighting replacements at the high school, and the playground surfacing and preschool room addition at Neil Armstrong Elementary.

OPN Architects presented a concept design of potential renovations to the Thomas Edison Academy facility. Director NAME Pratt noted that they’ll continue to work on the designs, as the planning process is still early. This project will cost approximately $2.2 million, funded by PPEL.

Dr. Morse updated the board on the progress of the district’s facilities master plan. She said they’ve completed an assessment of all buildings and are forming a district facilities advisory committee.

The board held a first and final read of minor wording updates to its ‘transfer of funds’ policy, which present members unanimously voted to approve.

Next meeting: Thursday, Sept. 29 at 6:00 p.m.

Davenport Community School District

SEPT. 12 – Superintendent TJ Schneckloth was not present. The meeting opened with a presentation on the district’s 2022 summer learning programming.

This summer, the district provided sites at all Pre-K-12 locations, face-to-face programming for targeted students and an online option for all. The presentation included key data from 2022 program assessments, including:

An average of 11.5 points of growth overall for Pre-K participants

76% of K-6 summer reading program participants either maintained or gained in reading. 36% of all Hayes Elementary Students participated in the reading program, with 1,078 students participating in total.

Six St. Ambrose University football players provided over 1,800 mentorship hours to 30 elementary students through a partnership with AmeriCorps

An average of 50 incoming 7th-graders at each junior high attended the middle school transition program, Jump Academy, this summer

36% of high schoolers who attended summer programming made progress in academic classes

After a lengthy public forum, the board unanimously approved all consent agenda items and bills before voting on items requiring action. Director Karen Gordon had to step out during the votes.

Highlights:

The board will hold a public hearing to approve the district’s Revenue Purpose Statement on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. and to set an election to authorize said statement on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

The district’s current Revenue Purpose Statement, which governs spending from the state’s Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund (SAVE), will expire on Jan. 1, 2031. It will extend beyond the expiration date pending voter approval in March.

Approved a 2022-2023 contract with Dr. Judy Elliot, a national expert in multi-tiered system of supports (MTSS). She will work with the district to implement and sustain a MTSS to improve student outcomes.

Approved several revised board policies before moving to discussion items.

A 2022-2023 partnership with Midwest PBIS to build off the district’s current Positive Behavior Intervention Supports. Midwest PBIS would provide the district with technical assistance and coaching.

Renewing the district’s Transition Alliance Program. partnership with the Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation Services. TAP serves students with IEPs or disabilities, assisting with vocational training, independent living and post-secondary education

After a procedural 1st-discussion of other revised policies, the board gave their reflections before the meeting adjourned. Every member praised the public for their participation in the open forum.

Next meeting: Monday, Sept. 26 at 5:30 p.m.

Moline Coal-Valley School District No. 40

SEPT. 12 – Justin Anderson was the only board member not present.

The board heard a “school spotlight” presentation from Lincoln-Irving Elementary School Principal Rosalva Portillo. The presentation highlighted that in November 2021, 15% of 1st-grade students were proficient in grade-level reading. By March 2022, that number jumped to 43%.

Superintendent Dr. Rachel Savage noted that it’s nearing time to close out on the district’s 2021-2022 district strategy PACE goals, giving a roundup of each goal and their progress.

Though the district has already achieved several of their goals, they’re still working in a few PACE areas.

The meeting adjourned after a swift 43 minutes.

Next meeting: Monday, Sept. 26 at 6:00 p.m.

Pleasant Valley Community School District

SEPT. 12 – All board members were present. Director Doug Kanwischer joined remotely.

The meeting opened with board communications. Director Hoskins took time to offer condolences to the family of Ian Kaffenberger, a Pleasant Valley High School Class of 2020 graduate who passed away on Aug. 26 of this year.

The board also congratulated Cole Claussen, the first district alumnus to earn the American Future Farmers of America Degree Award, before unanimously approving all bills and consent agenda items.

There were no items requiring action on the meeting’s agenda, but the board heard two presentations.

District Transition Alliance Program coordinator Melissa Dockery and Director of Student Services Jill Kenyon gave a summary of the 2021-2022 TAP implementation year, and shared goals heading into next year. The program currently serves 61 district students. Dockery is working to recruit additional businesses willing to offer employment opportunities to TAP participants.

Superintendent Brian Strusz discussed Gov. Reynolds’ “Iowa School Safety Initiative,” a $100 million investment in school safety funding. He shared that the district has started the process to become eligible for funding, which will go toward the following:

School Emergency Radios

School Vulnerability Assessment

School Safety Improvement

The school vulnerability assessment will be performed at each building by a third party firm during the first week of November. Following the assessment, the district will submit a plan to address any recommendations. Once the district’s plan is approved by the state, they’ll purchase the required equipment.

Next meeting: Monday, Sept. 26 at 6:00 p.m.

North Scott Community School District

SEPT. 12 – All board members were present.

The board quickly moved to unanimously approve the consent agenda and all bills.

The board recognized the business office staff and director of business affairs Jill Van Roekel for their efforts in garnering the district’s Government Finance Officers Association Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting award for its fiscal year 2021 comprehensive financial report.

The board also congratulated the North Scott Choir for their growth and success from one All-State singer to 19.

After a round of administrative updates, Superintendent Joe Stutting presented the 2021-2022 district discipline report, followed by an open discussion between the board and district staff.

The board then heard a presentation from district Math Interventionists—over the summer, this group put in over 50 hours of work that included: professional learning, working with students and collaborating to build a framework for interventions.

With no old business, the board motioned to vote over new business items, all were unanimously approved.

Highlights:

Approved the Student Built Home lumber furnishing proposals from Eldridge Lumber, Inc. for $66,320.65.

Approved the Student Built Home electric labor proposal from Century Electric, L.L.C. for a total of 60 hours for $5,400.00.

Stutting closed with his procedural superintendent’s report. He noted that board members will collaborate with each other’s schedules to tour district buildings and reminding the board of the upcoming “Count Day” on Oct. 1, where districts gather and submit enrollment numbers due to the state on Oct. 15th.

Next meeting: Monday, Sept. 26 at 6:30 p.m.

Rock Island-Milan School District No. 41

SEPT 13 – All board members were present, either in person or virtually.

Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources, Egan Colbrese, started the meeting by introducing the district's new educators for the 2022-23 school year to the board in a presentation.

The board conducted public hearings over the district's 2022-23 budget and their intent to sell a maximum amount of $20,000 in general-obligation revenue bonds to fund school infrastructure improvements.

Former high school head softball coach Chris Allison led a presentation on the high school’s spring athletics, acknowledging the accomplishments of spring teams and individual athletes.

Spring Forward program director Dan McNeil also presented an overview of its 2022 summer learning program. The district partnered with the program in 2021.

Following procedural reports and an executive session, the board approved a blanket motion over routing actions before voting on a slew of items requiring action.

Highlights:

Approved a memorandum of understanding with the Moline Foundation to increase manufacturing career pathways for high school students. The MOU would add a welding program at the high school.

Approved the district's 2022-23 budget.

Approved a contract with EveryChild in Moline to provide mental health services for the students within the Head Start Program.

Approved an intersession contract with the Spring Forward Learning Center.

Approved a contract with the Ace of Braids for an after-school braiding academy program.

Extended the property tax rebate program for the new construction of single-family, owner-occupied homes and condos in the district until June 2025.

Approved a contract with Tri-City Electric for security materials needed in district schools.

Approved the purchase of new cafeteria tables for Ridgewood Elementary and the high school, and a contract to refinish and repair the gym floors at Edison Junior High, Washington and the high school.

Next meeting: Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 6:00 p.m.

East Moline School District No. 37

SEPT 19 — All board members were present. The board began with a public hearing on the 2022-2023 budget. All consent agenda items were unanimously approved afterwards.

After a brief round of procedural committee reports, the board moved to informational items. They first heard an update on the district's ESSER III funding. Reviewing survey data, district parents and staff identified the following priorities:

Social-emotional and wellness support for students and staff

Additional academic and SEL support during the school day

After school and summer learning programming opportunities

The district's summer 2022 summer programming was funded in part by ESSER and served 223 kids.

The board then moved to vote on unfinished business items, all of which unanimously approved.

Highlights:

Adopted the 2022-2023 district budget.

Held a second reading on an updated board policy, voting to adopt it shortly afterwards.

Next meeting: Monday, Oct. 17 at 6:30 p.m.