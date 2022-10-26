QC School Board Report Card

A roundup of key highlights and agenda items at recent local school board meetings:

United Township High School District No. 30

OCT. 17—All board members were present and the consent agenda was unanimously approved.

Board members Susan Koska, Harry Arvanis, Sue Ickes and Larry Morgensen were recognized by the Illinois Association of School Boards (IASB)—Koska was deemed an "Established Board Leader," and the other members were recognized as "Distinguished Board Leaders."

The board also recognized head coach John Alonzo for being inducted into the Illinois Softball Coaches Hall of Fame.

The administrative report revealed the district's transitional English course was approved by the State of Illinois and given a portability code. The approval means seniors in the course earning a C or higher will not have to take any remedial math or reading courses when they enter an Illinois college or university.

All items requiring action were unanimously approved by the board.

Highlights:

A bid of $117,830 from Tricon Construction to repair pool bar joists.

A request to evaluate e-rate proposals for work to be completed in fiscal year 2024.

Changing the district's life insurance carrier from United Healthcare to Equitable, effective 2023.

Emergency security procedures and use of personnel and equipment to respond to actual danger to the safety of employees, students, staff, the public or public property, which was discussed in executive session.

Next meeting: Monday, Nov. 14 at 6:00 p.m.

East Moline School District No. 37

OCT. 17 – All board members were present. The board quickly approved all consent agenda items before moving to informational items.

The board took time to recognize district principals as part of Gov. Pritzker’s proclamation of Principal Education Week.

A presentation on the district’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) plan previewed the new “EMSD DEI Dashboard.” Some goals in the plan include:

Engaging district leadership in professional development trainings focused on cultural competency

Updating and clarifying bullying policies with a DEI lens

Providing professional development for individual teachers to use class materials that explore DEI topics in developmentally appropriate ways, from early childhood to 8th grade

Intentional planning and recruitment with parent-mentor programs to increase access and parental engagement across language groups

Embedding DEI priorities into district interviewing practices and publicize local opportunities for classified staff and alternative licensure pathways

Establishing a team aimed at recruiting and retaining a diverse staff

Reviewing district policies regarding dress code and food service to be more culturally inclusive; the district consulted with Dr. Bachir Djehiche, Imam for the Islamic Center of Quad-Cities, about food options for Muslim students

Creating a district guidance document and culturally inclusive school calendar

The board unanimously approved all old and new business items.

Highlights:

Updates to several board policies, some of which governs:

Public participation at board meetings

Resource conservation

Minority Recruitment

Programs for at-risk students and graduation incentive programs

A 3-year operating lease with Central State Bus Sales Inc. for a total of 11 buses to use throughout the district, one of which is a 29-passenger, wheelchair-accessible bus.

Salary updates and Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund benefits to include co-lead staff for the district’s transportation department

Next meeting: Monday, Nov. 14 at 6:30 p.m.

Bettendorf Community School District

OCT. 20 – All board members were present; Director Joanna Doerder arrived late. The meeting began with a procedural public hearing to replace the HVAC system at Neil Armstrong Elementary School.

Where Everybody Belongs (WEB) and Social Emotional Learning Leaders (SELL) Crew leaders gave a presentation on the respective transition programs. WEB pairs 8th-grade mentors with 6th-graders to help them acclimate to middle school, and SELL Crew focuses on welcoming new students to high school.

During the board-shared communications session, both Director Micheal Pyevich and Superintendent Michelle Morse shared their condolences and support to the family of Charly Erpelding, a lifelong district student who died Oct. 10 after lifelong battles with cancer.

Board president Rebecca Eastman noted that Morse and the board will be recognized by the Iowa Association of School Boards’ “Board Awards Program” at its annual convention next month.

Morse announced that the Bettendorf Community Schools Foundation donated $31,000 to assist the district in purchasing math intervention materials for the elementary schools in her report.

Brietta Collier, director of finance and business services, said the department is currently wrapping up state reports and preparing next year's district budget in her report. With that, Morse thanked district principals and administrative teams for National Principal and Administrators Month.

Student board representative Dillon Tholin updated the board on the student hunger drive progress–the district reigned victorious over Pleasant Valley at the annual Fill-The-Truck kick-off event on Sept. 30.

Director Richard Lynch closed the communication session by recognizing current district veterans – including Director Paul Castro – for Veteran’s Day.

The board unanimously approved the consent agenda before Jayme Olson, director of curriculum instruction & assessment, presented the district’s 2022 FASTBridge, MAP and ISASP assessment data.

The board unanimously approved the two items requiring action—a $2,260,283 budget and scope of work to replace the HVAC system at Neil Armstrong Elementary School and all September financials.

The board discussed potential changes or updates to its policy governing citizen participation during board-shared communication sessions; they’ll take action on this item in a future meeting.

The meeting closed in a closed session.

Next meeting: Monday, Nov. 14 at 6:00 p.m.