QC School Board Report Card

Davenport Community School District

NOV. 28 — All board members were present. Landen Freeman, student board representative for North High School, and West representative Jaxon Beliveau shared that their respective schools’ new esports teams will begin competing soon. Freeman congratulated eight peers who performed at the 2022 Iowa All-State Music Festival. He added that construction for a new stage in North’s auditorium began will cause its upcoming High School Musical Jr. performances to move into the small gym.

Board president Dan Gosa announced that the board will hold a special call meeting from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5 to hold an open forum before its regularly-scheduled committee of the whole meeting.

Jon Mahon of Bray Architects gave a presentation on phase one of the district’s long-range facilities plan. The board will vote on the plan’s proposed grade configuration pathway on Dec. 12, and will hold final discussions next meeting.

Phase one’s initial steps would close Washington, Monroe and Buchanan elementary schools next fall. The original proposal involved converting Walcott K-8 into a 6-8 intermediate school, but that portion has since been stripped. The full presentation can be found on the district’s website in the meeting agenda.

The board unanimously approved all consent agenda items and bills before Superintendent TJ Schneckloth’s report. He spoke about the board’s presentation at annual Iowa Association of School Board (IASB) Convention.

The presentation titled “Forged in Fire” was about the district's journey and efforts to bounce back from previous financial positions. Schneckloth described it as an “overwhelmingly positive” experience and shared he was approached about a possible case study on the district, as few make it out of similar financial situations and are often dissolved.

The board unanimously approved all items requiring action.

Highlights:

A $50,000 contract with the Scott County Restorative Justice Program for school-based mediation services until June 2023, funded by ESSER.

Several furniture purchases from Office Specialists for the district’s computer labs furniture replacement projects at Central, North and West High Schools.

The purchase of cafe tables from Value Inspired Products and Service (VIPS) for the district’s cafe tables replacement projects at Adams Elementary School for $41,585 and McKinley for $26,225.

A $565,000 contract with IMEG Engineering to design HVAC upgrades at West in 2023, using ESSER funds.

The board discussed extending a partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley to a full calendar year. If approved, an additional 80 elementary students would benefit from its one-to-one mentoring services. They also discussed a slew of board policy revisions, namely its “smoking-drinking-drugs” policy.

Gosa read a request by Director Karen Gordon for data on the effectiveness of district collaborative teacher team (CTT) meetings, specifically whether weekly meetings create better outcomes compared to bi-monthly or monthly meetings. Gordon expressed her concern about staff burnout and shortages’ potential link to mandatory weekly meetings during the school day.

During the district’s annual meeting, the board unanimously approved the following annual, procedural items: settlement report, payment of bills resolution, financial institutions designation and the district’s legal counsel. Lane & Waterman LLP will represent the district until the 2023 annual meeting.

Aside from appointing its president and vice president, the board unanimously approved the remainder of its 2022-2023 meeting schedule during its organizational meeting. They also voted to move the “approval of bills” item into the consent agenda for future meetings, and will now use “all-in-favor” voting instead of roll call voting over routine matters.

Next meeting: Monday, Dec. 5 at 5:30 p.m.

Pleasant Valley Community School District

NOV. 28 — Board members Jodi Hoskins and Tracey Rivera were absent. The board recognized district students selected for the 2022 Iowa All-State Music Festival and students who won awards at the 2022 Iowa Thespian Festival. The high school performed its “Big Fish” production on the festival’s main stage.

The board congratulated high school students Isaac Harvey, Colin LeMoine, Evan Noack and James Thie for each earning a $750 scholarship at the annual David & Agnes Palmer Junior Achievement Titan Competition. The high school also won its division in the annual Student Hunger Drive competition, donating 217,702 total meals to River Bend Food Bank.

Aside from the board president and vice presidents, the board appointed Kelly Hatler as treasurer and Deborah Dayman as secretary for its annual organizational meeting. Both were sworn to serve one-year terms.

The following annual meeting items were unanimously approved:

Appointing Tony Hiatt as district child abuse investigator

Authorizing Blackhawk Bank and First Central State Bank as the district’s financial institutions

Appointing Lane and Waterman LLP as the district’s legal counsel

Naming The Quad-City Times and weekly publication The Bettendorf News as the district’s official newspaper.

The board unanimously approved all consent agenda items and bills before doing the same to all remaining business items.

Highlights:

A $760,555.00 bid from Jim Giese Commercial Roofing for the junior high and high school’s partial roof replacement project and a $44,987 bid from Lindquist Ford for a 2023 Ford F-350 Super Duty pickup truck.

Submitting a request to the School Budget Review Committee (SBRC) for modified supplemental assistance (or, spending authority) in the amount of:

$1,000,465 due to an increase in 2022-2023 certified enrollment from last year; an additional 133.2 resident students were included this year

$11,041 for the district’s English Language Learner (ELL) budget for students included in the 2022 enrollment who exceed five years of weighing

The district’s 2023-2024 school calendar.

The board discussed revisions to several board policies before closing in an executive session.

Next meeting: Monday, Dec. 19 at 5:30 p.m.

North Scott Community School District

NOV. 28 — All board members were present. The meeting opened with a presentation on the Audio Enhancement product integration project at Alan Shepard Elementary School.

Afterwards, the board recognized the Eldridge Police Department, district school resource officers and nurses before unanimously approving the following annual meeting items:

Treasurer’s annual report

2021-2022 certified annual report

Appointed Lane & Waterman LLP as the district’s general legal counsel, Lynch Dallas as legal counsel for negotiations and the Ahlers Law Firm as legal counsel for bond and financial issues

Several board policy reviews

Naming The North Scott Press as the district's official newspaper

Authorizing district booster clubs to use concession stands.

Superintendent Joe Stutting presented the district’s 2021-2022 equity report and high school principal Shane Knoche presented the high school’s 2021-2022 enrollment data — both reports are required by state law; both were unanimously approved.

The board unanimously approved the regular meeting’s consent agenda, bills and all new business items — which included renewing the district’s vision insurance agreement and its MedOne prescription plan.

The board discussed language changes to a slew of board policies, including those dealing with employee expression, curriculum development, transportation, payroll deduction and more.

Stutting closed with his procedural report, highlighting the district’s 2023-2024 calendar rough draft and recapping the IASB convention. He noted that the district’s central office will be open by appointment only starting on Dec. 21 through Jan. 2 for winter break.

Next meeting: Monday, Dec. 19 at 6:30 p.m.