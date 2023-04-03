A roundup of key highlights and agenda items from recent local school board meetings:

Davenport Community School District

MARCH 27 — All board members are present.

The meeting opened with public hearings on plans and specifications for the following projects:

A gym, weight room and wrestling room addition at West High School.

Window replacements at Madison Elementary School.

Following student board reports, the board recognized the district’s winter sports teams, featuring athletes who earned conference, regional and state awards.

The board and meeting attendees also recognized semitrailer driver Patrick Irons for his heroic actions during a bus accident involving district students on March 6, 2023.

Superintendent TJ Schneckloth presented Irons with an "Achieving Excellence Award” for his efforts in keeping the students safe. According to the Scott County Sheriff's Office, Irons took evasive action to avoid a more dangerous collision.

Sally Crino, the new Davenport Schools Foundation director, was also recognized.

The board heard a presentation on the district's 2023 Summer Learning program. PreK-12 programming will launch this June, offering options for both at-risk and non-at-risk students.

The board then unanimously approved all items requiring action.

Highlights:

A contract and fee schedule with Bray Architects to continue as the architect of choice for Phase One for the district’s long-range facilities plan projects.

A three-year, $7,198,058 annual contract with Alltown Bus Services for student transportation services.

A three-year, $173,500 contract with Bohnsack & Frommelt for audit services.

A 3% total package increase for the non-bargaining, administrators and cabinet employee groups as previously discussed for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

A slew of board policies, including "Final Salary Payment," "Workers Compensation," "Religious Excuse from Activities and Practices" and others.

Also included in these items were tentative collective bargaining agreements for the following district employees:

Maintenance.

Food and nutrition.

Secretaries.

Paraeducators.

Custodial, security and warehouse.

Davenport Education Association teachers.

Schneckloth and the board discussed the following items:

A draft of the fiscal year 2023 budget.

Sanding and refinishing North High School gyms.

PoolPak and rooftop unit replacements at North.

Districtwide HVAC updates.

Auditorium lighting replacements at West High School.

Several board policies, including "Monitoring of Administrative Regulations," "Boundary Lines," "Crowd Control at Athletic Events" and "Education Records Access," among others.

To close the meeting, Schneckloth announced the appointment of interim Central High School Principal Brian Ehlinger as the new principal and Diane Campbell as the new director of learning and results. Both will assume their new roles in July.

Next meeting: 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 10.

Moline-Coal Valley School District No. 40

MARCH 27 — Cheston "Chet" DeSmet was the only board member absent.

EdTech Director Craig Reid gave an update on the district’s website redesign with the Finalsite platform. Reid said the website was about 90% done and previewed the site and its new features to board members.

The board unanimously all action items.

Highlights:

A $48,000 Memorandum of Understanding with Black Hawk College Work-Based Intermediary Center for the 2023-2024 school year.

Renewing Illinois High School Association membership for the 2023-2024 school year.

First and final readings to a laundry list of board policies, including “Qualifications, Terms and Duties of Board Officers,” “Community Use of School Facilities,” “Purchases and Contracts” and “Personal Technology and Social Media; Usage and Conduct,” among others.

Superintendent Dr. Rachel Savage noted the Moline Public Schools Foundation’s upcoming spring fundraiser on Thursday, April 27, at Old Oaks Winery in Milan during her report.

She and board president Erin Waldron-Smith encouraged community members to come to the district’s “Portrait of a Graduate” sessions, which featured over 80 stakeholders at the first session.

The board also took time to recognize and thank members Kate Schaefer and Maria S. Trigueros, who are retiring.

Next meeting: 6 p.m. Monday, April 24.

United Township High School District No. 30

MARCH 27 — All board members were present.

Principal Mathew Wright and Curriculum Director Shannon Miller announced that UT received the Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Center (CCLC) Grant. The grant will provide and support programming for several academic enrichment opportunities, including clubs and activities for students of varying interests and abilities. Some CCLC clubs will include e-sports, STEM, "Ink Masters" and peer mentoring.

Each club will provide a specific calendar of meeting dates when the programming begins.

Also during the administrative report, school officials shared three different offerings for UT students in the 2023 summer session:

Credit recovery.

First credit classes.

Bridge programming.

The board unanimously approved all action items.

Highlights:

Waiving student fees for dual-credit courses starting next school year, using Title I funding.



A $664,103 base bid for north parking lot and east bus lane improvements with Centennial Construction, plus $11,250 and $12,500 alternate bids.

A $1,170,000 bid from Precision Builders, Inc. to renovate the old library.

In his report, Superintendent Joe Morrow discussed a possible Silvis TIF extension and upgrades to UT’s Gym B, noting needed floor and bleacher replacements.

Next meeting: 6 p.m. Monday, April 17.

Rock Island-Milan School District No. 41

MARCH 28 — All board members were present.

Board members began the meeting by offering condolences to the family of their late colleague, David Rockwell, who passed on March 20.

Several reflected on his legacy as a board member and contributions to Rock Island-Milan schools.

Board president Terell Williams explained the process of filling Rockwell’s vacancy, which will take place after the regular school board elections on Tuesday, April 4.

Once the district posts the board vacancy position, they will accept resumes for 96 hours. On Tuesday, April 11, the board will interview and appoint a candidate to fill Rockwell’s seat for the remainder of his term.

Following an executive session, the board unanimously approved a long list of agenda items requiring action.

Highlights:

A joint agreement with United Township’s Area Career Center and Quad City Career & Technical Educational Consortium, which includes 16 member school districts across area Illinois counties.

Community and self-assessments for the district's 2022-2023 Head Start Program, alongside an annual Head Start Program grant application totaling $2,954,224.

A $735,000 contract with Swanson Construction Company to renovate the plumbing in Rock Island High School bathrooms, and another totaling $83,164 to replace the vertical lift platform at Ridgewood Elementary School.

A $806,150 contract with Taylor Ridge Paving Construction for parking lot resurfacing/stormwater improvements at Rocky, Denkman Elementary, Longfellow Liberal Arts and the Rock Island Center for Math & Science (RICMS).

An addended $1,572,959.75 contract with Bush Construction for small-gym repairs at Rocky.

Egan Colbrese, assistant superintendent of human resources, shared recommended districtwide positions for the 2023-24 school year. Some notable positions include:

An elementary assistant principal at RICMS.

Additional security and a social worker at Thurgood Marshall Learning Center.

Another dean of students and two additional full-time security positions at Rocky.

An in-house district speech and language pathologist.

Colbrese also gave an update on the district’s progress to onboard full-time school resource officers (SROs) at Rocky, Thurgood Marshall and across the district.

Currently, the Rock Island Police Department assigns a.m. and p.m. patrols at the high school, along with a trained SRO serving three hours a day (when possible).

Next meeting: 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 11.

