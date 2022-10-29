QC School Board Report Card

A roundup of key highlights and agenda items from recent local school board meetings:

Davenport Community School District

OCT. 24– Board President Dan Gosa was the only board member absent. The meeting opened with a presentation on the district’s complaint and grievance process, per a board request made by Director Karen Gordon. Jami Weinzierl, director of human resources and equity, and associate director of equity Jabari Woods walked through the procedures.

During student board reports, North High School representative Landen Freeman said North’s student hunger drive raised over $1,350 to date, equating to roughly 7,000 meals, and several boxes of canned goods. Central High School representative Korina Smith shared that the 2022 Iowa Thespian Festival will showcase Central’s fall production of “Steel Magnolias.”

The board unanimously approved all consent agenda items and bills before Superintendent TJ Schneckloth shared that the district will present at the annual Iowa State Board of Education conference in the following areas:

Leadership

Finances

Special Education

Multi-tiered systems of support

Early Literacy

Positive behavioral interventions and supports

Engagement

After the committee reports, the board approved all items requiring action.

Highlights:

The district’s 2023-2024 high school course guide.

A $62,250 contract with Legat Architects for the design of Central High School’s George Marshall Gym roof replacement. Construction for the project is set to begin this summer–Director Kent Paustian voted against this item.

A $41,304 contract with Trane US Inc. to upgrade and repair the air handler unit and fan assembly in the Fillmore Elementary School gymnasium, to be completed in the 2022-2023 school year.

The board followed with discussions of a few items, which notably included the naming of two Central facilities:

Naming the baseball field the “Bill Freese Field.” Freese coached baseball at Central from 1961 until retiring in 1986, leading the school to four state titles. Freese earned the accolades National Coach of the Year, Iowa Coach of the Year and four-time Southeast District Coach of the Year–he was also elected into the Iowa Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1976.

Naming the wrestling room the “Simon Roberts Wrestling Room,” after Central alumni Simon “Si” Roberts – the first Black wrestler to win an Iowa State High School Championship. While competing at the University of Iowa, he was also the first Black athlete to win an NCAA title. Roberts has been inducted into several “halls of fame”-- namely, the National Wrestling Hall of Fame at the Dan Gable Museum and the University of Iowa Hall of Fame. He was also the first Black man elected to public office in Davenport.

The board will take action on these items on a future agenda.

Next meeting: Monday, Nov. 7 at 5:30 p.m.

Pleasant Valley Community School District

OCT. 24 – All board members were present. During board reports, Director Kathryn Kunkel recognized Boy Scout Troop #129, whose members observed the meeting. The board and community congratulated wellness teacher Caitlin Schoville for winning the "SHAPE Iowa Middle School PE Teacher of the Year" award.

The board unanimously approved all consent agenda items and bills before doing the same to all new business items

Highlights:

The board waived the 90-day athletic ineligibility period for a student who open-enrolled out of the district for his senior year, allowing the student to compete in the upcoming varsity basketball season.

There was an update on the partial roofing projects to junior high and high school, to be completed by FRK Architects + Engineers. The district will release bid documents with a bid date of Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 2 p.m.

Several addition and renovation projects to Forest Grove Elementary School and the junior high, also by FRK Architects + Engineers. They will release bid documents with a bid date of Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 2 p.m.

A request to the School Budget Review Committee for additional spending authority, due to the district’s 2021-22 Limited English Proficiency budget deficit, in the amount of $97,164.63.

All September financials.

The board also interviewed Tracey Rivera, an applicant to fill former Director Christina Anderson’s school board seat, which represents Pleasant Valley’s sixth district. Anderson had to vacate her position due to her and her family’s move out of the district.

After the current board asked Rivera a round of questions, they unanimously voted to appoint Rivera to serve in Anderson’s former seat until the regular school board election scheduled for November 2023.

Next meeting: Monday, Nov. 7 at 6 p.m.

North Scott Community School District

OCT. 24 – Director Glen Keppy was the only board member absent. The board quickly moved to approve the consent agenda and all bills unanimously.

During board recognitions, the board took time to acknowledge several in the district, inducing district building aides and North Scott students selected for the 2022 Opus Honor Choir and 2022 Iowa Junior Honor Orchestra Festival.

North Scott High School principal Shane Knoche, assistant principal Dan Marceau and school resource officer Jack Schwertman presented school safety concepts and district procedures that follow, highlighting tactics like ALERRT and ALICE training and implementing HALO Smart Sensors.

The board also heard a presentation on the “North Scott Fire Explorers,” a program hosted by the Eldridge Volunteer Fire Company Inc. The North Scott Fire Explorer Post 9343 consists of young men and women ages 14 to 21 interested in working in fire service or learning more about firefighting and EMS.

The board unanimously approved all new and old business items requiring action.

Highlights:

Updates and revisions to district board policies.

A $500,000 property purchase.

Holding a public hearing on the proposed issuance of approximately $20,000 School Infrastructure Sales, Services and Use Tax Revenue Bonds on Nov. 12, 2022. These funds will finance the capital investments outlined in the district’s “North Scott Vision 2025” strategic plan.

Superintendent Joe Stutting updated the board on the North Scott YMCA construction, noting that progress is still on pace for the facility to open on Dec. 5, 2022. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony held on Dec. 2, and an open house on Dec. 3. He also highlighted the district’s increase of 99 students open-enrolling into North Scott schools.

Next meeting: Monday, Nov. 14 at 6:30 p.m.

Rock Island-Milan School District No. 41

OCT. 25 – All board members were present. The district’s safety manager, Charles Butler, kicked off the meeting with a presentation on the district’s safety plan.

The presentation highlighted a revised internal safety document for district staff, which breaks down each emergency response protocol in greater, more direct detail. He also noted that all district buildings will have interior and exterior cameras come mid-December and early January, and that the district has completed its goal of implementing safety teams at all buildings.

In Superintendent Reginald Lawrence’s report, he noted Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs’ visit to Thomas Jefferson Elementary School on Tuesday. Frerich made the visit to meet district employee Austan Brunk for National Disability Employment Awareness Month. Brunk works in the district’s nutrition services department though The Arc of the Quad Cities’ work service program.

Board member Dr. Tiffany Stoner-Harris requested that an update on the district’s equity audit and potential Diversity, Equity and Inclusion position are listed as future agenda items.

After calling a blanket motion over a slew of items, the board welcomed and congratulated Zach Vroman, recently hired as the new Rocky girl’s soccer coach.

Superintendent Lawrence’s cabinet presented the district’s first quarterly report and information on the Iowa State Board of Education’s annual Illinois Report Card. District CFO Jennifer Barton then presented information on the annual property tax levy; the district will submit a tax levy for $35,569,909 based on its equalized assesses value, resulting in an estimated tax rate of $5.37.

This year, the district will be required to hold a “Truth in Taxation,” hearing, as the 2022 levy exceeds the 2021 levy by over 105% due to expired district tax increment financing and being placed on the tax roll EAV for levy computations. The levy will be adopted at the board meeting on Dec. 13, 2022.

The board then voted on a long list of business items.

Highlights:

Approved the district’s 2021-2022 audit report noted that the district increased its revenue to $140 million compared to $124 million in 2021. The audit report rated the district’s financial profile at 3.8 on a 4.0 scale.

Approved a General Obligation bond resolution, not to exceed $20,000,000, for the purpose of funding district facility improvements and other capital investments.

Priced adult meals at $4.25 for the 2022-2023 school year, per ISBE recommendation.

Approved the purchase of a $17,259 access control system to enhance security at Edison Junior High School from Tri-City Electric Co. using tort funds.

Approved replacing the fire alarm system at Rock Island Academy, with an estimated cost of $250,000 pending matching grant approval. The district will use SAVE revenue for this purchase.

Using capital projects funds, Bush Construction Company proposed a $4,999,928 contract to renovate Rocky’s pool and locker room. Construction is set to begin in August 2023. Board members Stoner-Harris, Gary Rowe, and President Terrell Williams voted against this item.

Approved a $115,000 purchase of furniture from Lowery McDonnell Company to update the high school's commons area using district education funds.

The meeting adjourned in a closed session.

Next meeting: Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 6 p.m.