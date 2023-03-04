A roundup of key highlights and agenda items from recent Quad-Cities area school board meetings:

Bettendorf Community School District

FEB. 23 – All board members were present. The meeting began with a laundry list of high school recognitions, including:

Future Business Leaders of America, for placing multiple members in districts

The boy’s swim team, for several state standings

Speech and debate, for their success at the district tournament and qualifying 10 for the National tournament

The boy’s wrestling team, for placing seventh at state

Girl’s bowler Ammiyah Wynn, for placing tenth at state

Thomas Edison Education Center senior Lucas Kroeger, for earning a $1,000 Bettendorf Lion’s Club grant

The UBett Robotics Team, for placing first in their super qualifier tournament and qualifying for State

The board also recognized the middle school musicians who participated in the Clear Creek Amana Honor Band.

Following a busy public comment session, Bettendorf Education Association representatives spoke out against pending legislation and in support of LGBTQ+ students.

Student board representative Dillan Tholin shared high school updates - noting Dance Marathon fundraising - before giving the floor to peers Finn Boyle and Charlie Silver, who also spoke in support of LGBTQ+ students.

The board then unanimously approved all action items.

Highlights:

Several slight language revisions to board policies, including “Anti-Bullying/Harassment,” “Class Size Regulation” and “Animals in the Classroom.”

Revised December financials and all January financials

The board also heard a presentation on the district’s 2022 winter benchmark assessment data. Some key findings included:

Reading proficiency rates increased by 19 percent for kindergartners, 5 percent for first graders and 12 percent for second graders; other grades saw slight drops up to two percent

Math proficiency rates increased by 1 percent in kindergarten and second grade, 7 percent for first graders, and 3 percent for seventh and eighth graders; proficiency rates dropped 5 percent for third grade, 2 percent for fourth grade, 6 percent in fifth grade and 4 percent for sixth grade

The district has offered additional intervention groups from last semester for students struggling academically.

Next meeting: Thursday, March 9th at 6 pm

Davenport Community School District

FEB. 27– All board members were present.

After a round of student board reports, members of the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency (MBAEA) gave a presentation on services they provide, including:

Special Education

Regional Lead Support

Early Literacy

Curriculum Support

Improvement Planning

The district’s literacy team led a lengthy presentation on its early literacy programming and data, some highlights include:

62 percent of K-6 students below benchmark are progress monitored, with a goal of reaching 90 percent

57 percent of K-6 students screened are at or above benchmark, with a goal of reaching 80 percent

91 percent of K-6 students who scored at or above benchmark in the fall have remained at or above benchmark in the winter, with a goal of reaching 95 percent

The board then approved all action items.

Highlights:

A two-phase COVID-19 incentive for the 2023-24 school year, totaling an estimated $7,032,00 – director Bruce Potts voted against this item

The district’s 2023-24 academic calendar – director Karen Gordon voted against this item

A $1,087,300 bid from Sterling Commercial Roofing, Inc. for Central High School’s George Marshall Gym roof replacement project

The board also discussed several items, including:

An annual financial audit request for proposal

Adopting the seven-year "RACK Coach Pro" strength & conditioning curriculum for all district high schools

Engineering course equipment purchases

A transportation contract with Alltown Bus Services, as the current contract with Durham was extended several years

A $731,488.56 ESSER request to re-equip the weight rooms at West, North, and Central

Next meeting: Monday, March 6 at 5:30 p.m.

Moline Coal-Valley School District No. 40

FEB. 27– All board members were present.

The meeting quickly shifted to a facilities presentation by superintendent Dr. Rachel Savage and CFO Dave McDermott. As the board nears its next large-scale facility improvement project, the presentation included the following options:

A wing addition to Butterworth for a four or five-section flagship elementary school This would vacate Jane Addams Elementary as an attendance site, to be combined with Butterworth

A wing addition to Washington for a four or five-section elementary school Vacate Franklin Elementary, to be combined with Washington

A wing addition to Lincoln-Irving for a four or five-section elementary school Retire the Willard elementary site, to be combined with Lincoln-Irving

Rebuild or renovate the former Coolidge building into a five to six-section flagship elementary Vacate Logan and Roosevelt elementary sites, to combine for the new Coolidge school

Cafeteria, courtyard, commons, pool, bathroom and media center renovations at Moline High School

These options were based on the district’s 10-year strategic facility study and feedback from a 17-person committee of internal and external district stakeholders. Whatever project is approved will tentatively break ground in the 2026-27 school year, which allows it to be cost-neutral to taxpayers.

The board also heard a presentation on the district’s elementary “MyWorld Interactive” social studies curriculum and secondary social studies textbook adoption before unanimously approving all remaining action items.

Highlights:

An intergovernmental agreement with the city of Moline for student internship opportunities

A memorandum of understanding with the University of Northern Iowa for student teaching internship placements

Next meeting: Monday, March 13 at 6:00 p.m.

Pleasant Valley Community School District

FEB. 27 – All board members were present. Director Kathryn Kunkel recognized Cody Elementary for “The Love Campaign,” where students shared acts of kindness and raised $2,800 for student mental health services.

Mike Zimmer, director of secondary education, recognized the following:

The Pleasant Valley High School Ethics Bowl team, for advancing to the National Championship for the second year.

Spartan Drama participants, for earning several accolades at the 2022 Iowa Thespian Festival and for multiple students advancing to the international competition at Indiana University in June

Nine students who earned State Division I ranking for Large Group Speech, and the Group Improv and Group Musical Theatre Events were selected as All-State events

All new business items were then unanimously approved.

Highlights:

A $188,750 bid from Ragan Mechanical to install a west chiller at the high school

The district’s two-year follow-up studies with the Class of 2020 and 2016; the board discussed the data and findings from the studies.

The Class of 2020 had a 16 percent response rate – 47 went to a four-year college, six entered a two-year college, one had an apprenticeship, one entered the military and three had no additional training beyond high school

The Class of 2016 had a 13 percent response rate–35 went to a four-year school, 15 entered graduate school, four went to a two-year school, two went through on-the-job training and learning programs, one had an apprenticeship and one entered the military Many respondents indicated their appreciation for PV’s dual-credit offerings through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges and forming lasting relationships with building staff.



The board and administration also discussed 2023-24 property tax levy rates, following the recent passage of the “Valuation Correction” bill (Senate File 181) to correct the state’s residential rollback calculation error. The board reached an informal consensus to maintain the district’s current levy rate - $13.46 per $1,000 of taxable valuation, rounded to the nearest penny - and will take action next meeting.

Next meeting: Monday, March 20 at 6 p.m.

East Moline School District No. 37

FEB. 27– All board members were present; they took time to recognize former six-year board president Kai Killam's service to the community.

Killam, still a board member, resigned as president last month to give someone else the opportunity.

Superintendent Dr. Kristin Humphries gave an update on winter MAP assessments before the board quickly approved all new and unfinished business items unanimously.

Highlights:

Second readings to a slew of board policies

Nominating and appointing Amy Beeding as board vice president

Several board meeting changes: moving the March 27 meeting to March 20, April 24 to April 17, May 22 to May 11 and June 26 to June 12

Next meeting: Monday, March 20 at 6:30 p.m.

North Scott Community School District

FEB. 27– All board members were present; they quickly unanimously approved the consent agenda before recognizing the following:

The district’s custodial teams

Boy’s bowling, for placing fourth at state

Boy’s wrestling, for placing three at state

High school agriculture teacher Emily Kruse, for being one of seven to earn the statewide Golden Owl Award. She’ll now compete for the grand prize award, announced during the Iowa FFA State Leadership Conference

Ed White Elementary staff presented the school’s “BlastOff” program, which focuses on social-emotional learning and behavior needs by developing building-wide expectations, language and activities.

The board then unanimously approved all new business items.

Highlights:

Setting a public hearing on the district’s Expenditure from Flexibility Account Resolution at the March 20 board meeting

Renewing the district’s health insurance through Wellmark

A $10 full-day tuition increase for childcare in summer 2023

Superintendent Joe Stutting shared there will likely be an estimated $50,000 contingency split between the City of Eldridge and school district for the new YMCA and said the softball complex and Alan Shepard Elementary projects have upcoming design committee meetings. He also noted the district’s central office will be open by appointment only the week of March 13 to 17 and will close March 17 for spring break.

Next meeting: Monday, March 20 at 6:30 p.m.

Rock Island-Milan School District No. 41

FEB. 28– Board member David Rockwell was the only member absent.

During board reports, member Gary Rowe shared that the Black Hawk Area Special Education District has enrolled 151 out of 179 slots, and 50 students are attending the Bethany-Black Hawk Phoenix Program. He also said the district’s Head Start program has filled 297 out of 300 slots; of these students.

After a couple of public comments, Rowe requested another pool discussion as a future agenda item.

The board then unanimously approved all action items.

Highlights:

Hiring Alaxandria Battin as Rocky’s head varsity volleyball coach

An amended $545,635 one-year service contract with CWK Network, Inc for the district’s five-year Education Innovation & Research grant program

A $14,500 service contract with Lovewell Commercial Fence to install fencing around the Head Start playground equipment at Thurgood Marshall Learning Center

A $12,000 service contract with Legat Architects to replace the vertical platform lift at Ridgewood Elementary School

A $157,313 bid from Crawford Company to replace the fire alarm system at Longfellow Liberal Arts Elementary

A $15,900 purchase of toddler cots, sheets and blankets from Kaplan Early Learning Company for the district’s Head Start Program

Next meeting: Tuesday, March 7 at 6:00

