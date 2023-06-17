A roundup of key highlights and agenda items from recent local school board meetings:

Bettendorf Community School District

JUNE 8 — Board vice president Andrew Champion was the only member absent.

Superintendent Dr. Michelle Morse took time to thank district staff, in wake of the district’s recent end-of-year celebration for employees, also recognizing retiring employees and nine “Superintendent Star” award-winners.

The board also recognized the following:

The Bettendorf Athletic Booster Club, for donating $110,000 to Bettendorf High School athletics through their annual fundraising efforts.

Incoming senior Thomas McAleer, for completing the Fundamentals of Welding Certificate through Scott Community College this school year

Senior Andrea Porubcin, for winning the Class 2A Iowa State Tennis title; and senior Jack Reilly and junior Robert Matera, for placing 6th at the State Doubles Tournament

Bettendorf school officials then gave an update on the district’s career and academic plan (DCAP). Iowa Code requires school districts to establish a team to develop a written career guidance plan, to be reviewed and revised annually.

Required components of DCAP, for grades 8-12, include:

Self-understanding

Career Information

Career Exploration Experiences

Post Secondary Exploration

Career and Postsecondary Education Decision

The district delivers these components via advisory lessons; small group, counselor-led sessions and career exploration opportunities

Here’s what to expect from Bettendorf’s DCAP moving forward:

Next fall, all middle and high school teachers, counselors and administrators will be fully trained on DCAP, the Pathful Explore platform and Future Ready

.

Professional development on postsecondary readiness for counselors

All high school students will have regularly scheduled Future Ready lessons throughout the next school year

Bettendorf High School Principal Kristy Cleppe gave a presentation on the building’s action plan.

The high school’s 2022-23 building goals included:

Improving Social, Emotional and Behavioral Health (SEBH) conditions for students and staff

Improving literacy scores among ninth and 10th-grade, and math scores at the Algebra II level

Continued improvements to the Future Ready program, notably by developing more career pathways and work-based learning opportunities

Cleppe’s presentation detailed a Conditions for Learning survey taken by students mid- 2022-2023 school year. Here’s a look at the findings:

77.8% of survey participants feel teachers tell them when they are doing a good job, a 15.22% increase from the spring 2022 survey

66.1% feel students treat adults with respect, a 16.81% increase

67.3% feel students in school treat each other with respect and accept each other’s differences, a 6.58% increase

Cleppe noted literacy growth – particularly, special education scores.

Future Ready coordinator Haleigh Hoyt spoke about Bettendorf’s work-based learning program, in which nine out of 10 students are enrolled in some capacity. More than 400 students participated in college and career exploration events this school year, with over 30 career exploration opportunities offered for grades 9-12.

Interim Paul Norton principal Cheyanne McCann also presented the school’s building action plan.

Paul Norton’s SEBH and behavior goal this year was for teachers to use Tier 1 PBIS behavior strategies in the classroom this year. McCann noted the school’s SEBH process, displaying the following minor behavioral data from the 2022-2023 school year:

88 minors were reported in total, across 39 separate students

67% (26) of these students had incidents on 1-2% of school days

21% (8) of students had incidents on 3-5% of school days

13% (5) of students had incidents on 5% or more of school days

McCann also spoke about literacy and math progress, featuring graphical breakdowns of proficiency growth. She also noted how the school will begin the district-wise Amplify CKLA literacy curriculum next year.

Edison Academy administrator Jeff Blackwell also gave an brief update on the school. Edison is an alternative high school consortium for Bettendorf, Pleasant Valley and North Scott high school students, typically serving around 50 to 55 students at a time, the majority of whom are Bettendorf residents.

This year, 29 Edison students graduated, and most walked in their home district’s graduation ceremonies. Edison officials plan to put greater emphasis on school to career instruction next year, Blackwell said, though students had access to several employer job fairs this year. Edison’s drop out rate landed at 16.9% by the end of the school year, with a graduation rate of 71%.

To view the full presentations, watch the meeting’s live-stream recording on the “Bett School Board” YouTube channel.

The board then unanimously approved all items requiring action.

Highlights:

Proposed nutrition and transportation fees for the 2023-2024 school year; nutrition fees remained the same, while transportation fees saw increases ranging from $10 to $50

Renewing nutrition service vendors for the 2023-2024 school year

Approving 2023-24 Community Eligibility Provision enrollment for Neil Armstrong Elementary, Mark Twain Elementary and the Edison Center.

Next school board meeting: Thursday, June 22

United Township High School District No. 30

JUNE 12 — All board members were present.

The meeting opened with a procedural public hearing on an amended district budget for fiscal year 2023. The final amended budget was later approved unanimously.

With no students, staff or community programs recognized, the board quickly moved to old business — the district’s Silvis TIF 8 extension request. In the tax year 2022, the TIF generated more than $1 million. Since Silvis is transitioning to a new city administrator, no update was made.

All remaining business items requiring action were unanimously approved.

Highlights:

A one-year, $35,000 contract with Genesis Health System for athletic training services for the 2023-2024 school year

A $32,800 bid from Iowa-Illinois Taylor Insulation for asbestos removal in UT’s east hallway, part of the school’s Phase I HVAC project

Tentative fiscal year 2024 budgets for the district’s Area Career Center (ACC) and the Quad City Career and Technical Education Consortium (QCC TEC)

Projected ACC revenues and expenditures for the 2023—2024 school year are $1,703,087 and $1,551,527, respectively. For the QCC TEC, these numbers land at $1,564,853 (revenues) and $1,594,699 (expenditures).

Superintendent Dr. Jay Morrow gave an update on the upcoming general usage classroom additions, which began construction on May 30, 2023. The rooms are scheduled to be completed by January of 2024.

He also gave an update on the district-wide Wi-Fi network project, which includes East Moline and Colona school districts. Full implementation of the project’s “Phase I” awaits MidAmerican approval for utility pole usage, Morrow said.

The Wi-Fi project is tentatively slated for full completion by June 2024

Next school board meeting: Monday, July 24 at 6:00 p.m.

Davenport Community School District

JUNE 12 — All board members were present.

Board member Allison Beck took time to recognize Director Karen Gordon for her time on the board after she recently announced her resignation.

The board went on to approve every action item except a contract for $64,500 with Safe and Civil Schools for CHAMPS Professional Learning.

The CHAMPS program was recommended by the Iowa Department of Education, where positive behavior support specialists would be introduced to the district and aid current efforts in promoting better classroom management.

The motion failed after a 3-4 vote that was rejected by board members, Linda Hayes, Karen Kline-Jerome, Kent Paustian and Karen Gordon, with concerns over the necessity of an outside organization and its effectiveness to improve current teacher management styles.

Highlights:

A $42,000 agreement with the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency (MBAEA) to introduce two more instruction coaches to the district for the 2023-2024 school year.

A $167,478 contract renewal with Infinite Campus, the district’s student information service provider.

A $120,160 bid with Economy Roofing to repair and add new roof insulation at Hayes Elementary School.

A $175,000 annual renewal with the Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates (iJAG) program.

The board also voted for Central High School to receive the Spirit Award for the Spring 2023 graduation ceremony.

The board went on to discuss the resurfacing of the Blue Grass Elementary School parking lot and approvals for several ELA program developments including:

The adoption of a new six-year program for beginning English-speaking students, to be added to the current English Learner Program.

The full purchase of the Preschool ELA Creative Curriculum program.

The purchase of an updated ELA curriculum for grades K-5 with Amplify CKLA

Next school board meeting: Monday, June 26 at 5:30 p.m.

East Moline School District No. 37

JUNE 12 — All board members were in attendance.

After flying through communications and the consent agenda, the board held a procedural public hearing on the district’s amended 2022-2023 budget. The amendment was made to account for changes in revenue and expenditures that occur over the course of the school year.

After unanimously approving the amended budget, the board did the same for all remaining new and old business items.

Highlights:

A resolution to abate a portion of the district’s Working Cash fund and transfer $340,000 to the Transportation Fund

A resolution to transfer $45,268 from the district’s Education Fund to the Bond & Interest Fund, per a Governmental Accounting Standards Board request

A 1003a Plan for Glenview Middle School, adopted annually for Glenview to receive Title I School Improvement Grants

An intergovernmental agreement with the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services

The board also made the following personnel appointments unanimously:

Charity Upchurch, as the new associate principal at Wells Elementary School

Victor Obertance, as the new district-wide Associate Director of School Safety and Security

Next meeting: Monday, Aug. 21 at 6:30 p.m.

Pleasant Valley Community School District

JUNE 12 — Board member Jill Kenyon was absent.

Board member Mike Zimmer took time to recognize the following spring athletic groups for their achievements at the state, regional and conference levels this season:

Boys and Girls Track and Field

Boys and Girls Tennis

Boys and Girls Soccer

Girls Golf

The board approved adjustments to the district’s elementary school boundaries with the addition of the new Johnson Farms subdivision in LeClaire that is expected to bring in 80 homes during its “Phase I” construction for the next school year.

The adjustment defined that homes on North 15th Street between Wisconsin Street and 306 North 15th Street will be assigned to Bridgeview Elementary, while the parcels along North 15th Street and the area to the west towards North 26 Street, will be assigned to Cody Elementary, according to supporting documents from the meeting’s agenda.

President Nikhil Wagle clarified that as of now no families would be affected by the changes.

Sarah Russell, a teacher at the high school and the 2022 Iowa Department of Education’s Teacher of the Year, talked about her experience touring schools throughout Iowa.

World Language Teacher Stephanie Risius updated the board on the school’s progress with the Seal of Biliteracy test, noting the following highlights:

Since 2019, 327 seals had been granted and six students have achieved a dual seal

This year the pass rate was 65% compared to the pass rate of 80-85% in 2022

The lower pass rate was attributed to lower speaking and listening scores of 67-77% compared to a pass rate of 94-98% in the writing and reading sections.

A walk-in cooler repair bid of $15,017.87 was also granted to Dan Cone.

The board reviewed a presentation by Dr. LaDrina Wilson that featured the findings of the “Student Outcomes Audit” commissioned last year which measured the cultural climate of the district.

The board went on to approve the final drawings and cost estimates for the expansion of the baseball/softball parking lot. The lot will be extended outwards into the currently unused land adjacent to the current lot and road.

Highlights:

The project will start on Aug. 1 or when the baseball/softball season concludes and finish around the end of September.

The bid will be advertised on June 14 and a public hearing and approval for the bid will take place on July 17.

The cost estimate is $289,651.50 including a soil stabilization bid.

The expansion will add 70 new spots to the current parking lot, including redesigning 13 current ones.

The school will possibly borrow parking spots from Eastern Iowa Community College across the street if more parking spots are needed for the fall.

Additionally, Pleasant Valley school officials presented the attendance and discipline records for the junior high and high school, highlighting the following:

An slight increase in attendance next year at the junior high, which has grown by around 25% over the past eight years

HALO Smart Sensors installed in the high school restrooms saw tobacco and nicotine vaping reduced by 46%.

Student Resource Officers responded to 173 calls and 90 elementary building calls this year. Most were “public service” calls including transportation or assisting individuals in crisis or in need of medical attention

The presentations can be seen on the district’s YouTube channel.

Next meeting: Monday, June 26 at 6:00 p.m.

Rock Island-Milan School District No. 41

JUNE 13 — All board members were present.

The meeting kicked off by recognizing student-athletes who received awards or recognitions in conference, state teams, media or the Illinois High School Association in baseball, track, softball, girls soccer and boys tennis.

Kathy Ruggeberg, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, proposed a new developing program called “Caring Community Conversations” which would be a facilitated community discussion on recent intolerable behavior in school.

A date and time have yet to be determined, but Ruggeberg hoped for one board member to attend.

Director of Student Services, Alicia Sanders, gave a presentation on updates with the district’s ISBE Discipline Improvement Plan presenting the following:

The district had 809 in-school suspensions in 2022, which made the district eligible for a discipline plan standing at the top 20th percentile out of 535 eligible schools.

The top five infractions in 2022 were: violence with no serious injury, defiance and disrespect, threat of violence, disruption and verbal altercation.

The action plan outlined alternatives to suspensions and district-wide counseling programs.

The district equity audit would provide more insight on improvements.

The board unanimously approved all action items.

Highlights:

A $20,925.60 purchase of 30 desktop computers and 30 monitors with Dell

A plan to review the district’s consolidated and Title I Grant Plans.

A contract of $13,700 with Advanced Environmental Testing & Abatement Inc. for pipe & boiler asbestos removal at Rock Island Academy.

A bid from Johannes Bus Services, Inc. for transportation for the 2023-2026 school years and a possible extension into 2028.

The board also made the following personnel appointments unanimously:

Charles Driscoll, as the new principal of the Thurgood Marshall Learning Center.

Donald “CJ” Smith, as the new dean of students for Rock Island High School

Katie Harzler, as assistant principal for Rock Island High School

Krista Lonian, as assistant principal at the Rock Island Center for Math and Science.

The board also unanimously approved a 3% increase in salaries for Non-Affiliated employees, based on the Consumer Price Index-Urban (CPI-U), and the retirement option for qualifying non-affiliated employees for the 2023-2024 school year.

Next meeting: Tuesday, June 25 at 6:00 p.m.

