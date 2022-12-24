QC School Board Report Card

A roundup of key highlights and agenda items from recent local school board meetings:

Pleasant Valley Community School District

Dec. 19 — All board members were present; Directors Kathryn Kunkel and Brent Ayers recognized the district's recent band performances.

The board quickly moved to unanimously approve the consent agenda and all bills before Superintendent Brian Strusz led a discussion on several board policy reviews, in accordance with the Iowa Department of Education’s procedural “Desk Audit.”

Some of the district’s board policies in final discussion included:

Curriculum implementation/evaluation.

Instructional materials procedures.

Instruction to the Reconsideration Committee.

Objection to instructional/library materials and Reconsideration of instructional materials regulation.

After a lengthy discussion that focused on discerning the implications of words like “may” versus “will” and other slight language changes, the board unanimously approved all board policy revisions.

Mike Zimmer, director of secondary education, led the board through new 2023-2024 high school course offerings. Some new classes Pleasant Valley high schoolers can take next year include AP Environmental Science, Blueprint Reading, Manual Projects and Managerial Accounting.

After a brief presentation, the board held a public hearing on preliminary bids for expansion and renovation projects at Forest Grove Elementary and the junior high school before unanimously approving all remaining items.

Highlights:

A $14,420,000 bid from Bruce Builders for the Forest Grove and junior high expansion and renovation projects and a $185,000 alternative bid for a parking lot addition at the junior high.

Forest Grove will expand to a four-section building, adding 12 classrooms and another bathroom. The junior high building will get a new addition to the front side, including 14 classrooms, two science rooms, an art room and a new main office.

The junior high’s old main office will be renovated into a new counseling office, with significant upgrades to the building’s Family and Consumer Science room. Its cafeteria will also expand to accommodate approximately 80 more students per lunch period.

Moving forward with the bidding schedule and timeline for track resurfacing and turf projects at the high school’s “Spartan Stadium” and junior high, following discussions with Athletic Director D’Anne Kroemer.

The Spartan Stadium project includes track and drainage repairs, track resurfacing and striping, field turf replacement and new goal posts, while the junior high project will resurface and stripe the track. Both projects are slated for completion by Aug. 2023.

The district's 2021-22 annual comprehensive financial report.

Following a closed session, appointing Rachel Gotto as the principal of Hopewell Elementary School, effective at the start of the 2023-24 school year.

Next meeting: 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9.

North Scott Community School District

Dec. 19 — All board members were present; they quickly approved all consent agenda items unanimously before moving to recognitions.

The board presented “Lancer Pride” awards to John Glenn Elementary School first-grade teacher Shelly Harmsen, high school administrator Jodi Bemrich and retired North Scott Press editor Scott Campbell.

The board also recognized the district’s transportation department and the following district teams:

The junior high Lego League team, which qualified for the state competition.

The high school dance team, which was state champion in Pom.

The high school’s thespian Troupe #739, for several members placing at the 2022 Iowa Thespian Festival — six being international qualifiers

The board then unanimously approved all old and new business items.

Highlights:

A resolution for the issuance and payment of $20 million in school infrastructure sales and services and tax use revenue bonds for the 2023 series, including a tax exemption certificate.

Holding a public hearing for the district’s 2023-2024 school calendar on Jan. 23.

Establishing a big timeline for renovations to Alan Shepard Elementary School, according to the district’s “North Scott Vision 2025” strategic plan. The board will present and approve bid results at the Jan. 23 meeting.

A slew of bid packages to build the new high school softball complex, also in accordance with North Scott Vision 2025, totaling $3,219,114.

In closing, Superintendent Joe Stutting noted that the district’s central office will be open by appointment only Dec. 21-Jan. 2 for winter break. He advised those looking to schedule an appointment to call 563-285-3102.

Stutting also noted that Iowa’s National Alliance on Mental Illness chapter will hold its 2022 “Day on the Hill” event on Feb. 14, where mental health experts will share information and advocate on pending legislation.

Next meeting: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9.

