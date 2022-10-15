QC School Board Report Card

A roundup of key highlights and agenda items at recent local school board meetings:

Davenport Community School District

OCT. 10 — Superintendent TJ Schneckloth was not present. Dr. Willie Barney, instructional leadership director, stood in his place.

The board heard a presentation on the Youth Advocacy Program (YAP), which focuses on students adjudicated in an effort to wrap-around services to support their success. YAP currently serves five students, referred to the program by the district.

The board also presented a video tutorial to help community members navigate its long-range facilities master planning website.

Student board members gave reports on their respective schools. Board member Kent Paustian shared that he visited classrooms at Buchanan, Monroe, Washington and Wilson elementary schools since the last meeting.

All consent agenda items and bills were unanimously approved before board and committee reports, where CFO Kevin Posekany announced that the Iowa Department of Education released the district from financial control. The board then approved all items requiring action.

Highlights:

A contract with the Mississippi Bend AEA for $30,000 to utilize a ‘Mentoring and Induction Consortium Model’ to support and retain first- and second-year teachers as they transition to the workforce. Daniel Gosa abstained from voting on this item because of his serving on the AEA board.

Renewed a $190,086.18 Iowa Vocational Services contract for the Project SEARCH program, which gives students with intellectual disabilities an extra year past graduation to focus on work and independent living skills

Using Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds for three new Bethany School-Based Therapists for the district this school year.

The board also had a list of discussion items on the agenda, including:

The 2023-2024 district high school course offerings and guide.

A contract with Legat Architects to replace the roof of Central High School’s George Marshall Gym. The preliminary budget for the project is $825,000 in PPEL funds and is tentatively set to begin next summer.

A $41,304 contract with Trane US Inc. to upgrade and repair the air handler in Fillmore Elementary School’s gym; the district will fund the project using ESSER funds.

Next meeting: Monday, Oct. 24 at 5:30 p.m.

Moline-Coal Valley School District

OCT 10– Board member Maria S. Trigueros was not present. The meeting opened with a short Committee of the Whole session, which included a presentation on the district’s 2022 summer learning and extended school year for special education.

The Two Rivers YMCA summer learning site awarded 25 scholarships to students in need. 181 out of 280 summer school participants in high school earned a combined total of 258 semesters of credit.

The board unanimously approved the consent agenda after public comment, before voting on items requiring action.

Highlights:

Approved several administrative and district insurance plans, including:

Health.

Premiums for active and retiree plans.

Dental.

Vision.

Board member Andrew Waeyeart voted against the active and retiree premium plans.

The board also approved the district’s 2021-2022 financial report.

The meeting closed with Superintendent Dr. Rachel Savage’s report that highlighted the district’s upcoming youth mental health first aid training. The sessions aim to help teachers and educators better recognize and connect with students who may be struggling with mental health. Savage also said the high school was offering live interpreting services to students learning English, namely Afghan refugee students.

The board went into a closed session to discuss an addendum to Savage’s employment contract, which would establish her salaries through FY 2025, later unanimously approving the contract.

Next meeting: Monday, Nov. 14 at 6 p.m.

Pleasant Valley Community School District

OCT. 10 — Board President Dr. Nikhil Wagle and director Kathryn Kunkel were not present. Director of Secondary Education Mike Zimmer congratulated the 33 district students selected for the annual statewide OPUS honor choir during board communications.

Superintendent Brian Strusz also presented the district No. 6 director Christina Anderson a plaque for her seven years of district service, as Monday marked her final meeting before her family moves out of the district.

Director Molly Brockmann closed by reminding the board and community members of this year’s Student Hunger Drive — which aims to collect 100,000 pounds of food for the Riverbend Food Pantry.

Individuals can contribute by:

Taking or delivering canned goods to school/district buildings.

Give to Spartan Assembly members collecting donations outside local grocery stores.

Donating to the Spartan Assembly’s Trick or Treat for canned goods.

Gifting cash contributions; every $1 equates to 1.5 pounds of food.

The board then approved all consent agenda items and expenses before unanimously approving all business items.

Highlights:

Moving the first board of education meeting in November from Nov. 14 to Nov. 7 to accommodate for the replacement of Anderson.

Change orders to repair several concrete patches/panels and replace the front entry sidewalk at Bridgeview Elementary School. The project now totals $46,550.00.

Several change orders to replace and repair the Pleasant View Elementary School parking lot. The project now totals $49,822.04.

Several updates to board policies following a procedural second reading and discussion by the board. Some of the updated policies deal concern graduation requirements, school organization and calendars and basic instructional programming.

Kevin Pennekamp, director of technology, gave a fall 2022 district technology report to the board. He highlighted the district’s one-to-one implementation, meaning all students are now assigned their own devices. He also touched on steps the district is taking to address cybersecurity, such as holding learning sessions on best practices at each building and implementing two-factor authentication on all staff accounts.

The board gave a brief run-down on a timeline to fill Anderson’s seat:

A petition for a special election must be filed by 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17.

Applications from interested candidates must be delivered to the board secretary by 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20.

The board will interview interested candidates on Monday, Oct. 24.

The board will appoint an interim director for Anderson’s seat during the board meeting on Monday, Nov. 7.

Interested candidates can pick up application packets at the district administration center or email daymandeborah@pleasval.org to request an electronic version.

Next meeting: Monday, Oct. 24 at 6 p.m.

North Scott Community School District

OCT. 10 — Board member Glen Keppy was absent. Following public comment, the board unanimously approved all bills and consent agenda items.

Board President Joni Dittmer presented the "Lancer Pride" awards to Armstong Elementary School kindergarten teachers Karee Hodge and Carolyn Lewis, athletic booster club director Lynn Kilburg and high school counselor Anastasia Nikolopoulos.

Director of curriculum & instruction Bernie Brustkern presented a district data review; highlighting district assessment scores:

Overall grade K-3 FAST scores from spring 2022 showed a 74% proficiency rate, higher than state and area education agency (AEA) rates.

District proficiency rates in combined grade 3-11 ISASP assessments were higher than the state rate.

All grades except for sixth saw an increase in math proficiency rates from spring to fall 2022, based on MAP assessment data.

All grades except for ninth and 10th saw an increase in reading proficiency rates from spring to fall 2022, based on MAP assessment data.

The board then moved to unanimously approving all new business items.

Highlights:

A request for additional allowable growth and supplemental aid for the district’s 2021-2022 special education budget deficit.

HVAC, roofing, plumbing and labor bids to use for student-built homes in the district.

A 28E agreement with Eastern Iowa Community College for construction, maintenance, operation and programming of the shared Regional Innovation Center. The center is the district’s biggest investment in its “North Scott Vision 2025” initiative.

A formal letter of opposition to Iowa Utilities Board’s regarding Wolf Carbon Solutions US LLC’s proposed construction of CO2 pipelines throughout Scott County.

“A CO2 spill would be hard to identify by odor or visually and as far as we know, Wolf Carbon Solutions has not developed a unique odor for detection. Additionally, they have not developed a dispersion model. A failure of this pipeline close to a school could be devastating,” Dittmer said in the letter. “As the school board of the North Scott Community School District, we are opposed to the Wolf Carbon Solutions CO2 pipeline coming within 2 miles of any one of our school buildings.”

Next meeting: Monday, Oct. 24 at 6:30 p.m.