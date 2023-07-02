A roundup of key highlights and agenda items from recent local school board meetings:

Davenport Community School District

JUNE 26 — All board members were present.

The meeting began with a procedural public hearing on the Washington and Monroe elementary schools demolition projects, which was later unanimously approved.

The district set a preliminary budget of $2,140,000 for the demos and plans to use the sites as greenspace or possible play areas once cleared.

Sue Berger, a former Washington librarian who volunteers at the Davenport School Museum, then gave a presentation on Washington's historic bell plaque marker.

The board also heard a presentation on the district's positive behavior support program, which aims to improve student behavior and engagement through strategic professional development. The board later approved using the program at a cost of $57,500.

The presentation noted approximately 57% of referrals in the 2022-2023 school year took place in the classroom — opposed to other school-related locations — and gave an overview of desired outcomes moving forward.

To view all presentations, watch the meeting's livestream on the "Davenport Schools" YouTube channel.

The board unanimously approved a laundry list of action items.

Highlights:

A $74,015 contract with Taylor Ridge Paving and Construction to repair the Blue Grass Elementary School parking lot.

A $99,179.75 "Newcomer Curriculum" purchase from Vista Higher Learning, for students who are new to the United States and speak little to no English.

A $226,265 “Preschool Creative Curriculum” purchase from Teaching Strategies for Early Childhood, slated for a soft-roll out starting in the 2023-24 school year.

A $194,570.88 purchase of field test materials to pilot the K-5 “Amplify Core Knowledge Language Arts” curriculum in the 2024-25 school year.

A $86,070 Johnson Wellness and Fitness curriculum purchase for West High School.

A $245,000 eDynamic Learning career exploration curriculum purchase for district middle schools.

A $123,632.50 heath curriculum purchase from Goodheart-Willcox Publishers for grades 7-12.

Renewing Rural Schools of Iowa membership, for an annual fee of $750.

Several district general fund transfers.

The board also discussed the following items:

A contract with Iowa Local Government Risk Pool 28E for natural gas.

Developing a "DCSD Core Diploma" for seniors who meet the state’s legal graduation requirements but may be a few elective credits short of district graduation requirements. If approved, the DCSD Core Diplomas would allow eligible seniors to graduate with 17 core credits, instead of the current 26-credit unit requirement, beginning next school year.

Purchasing the "Character Strong" social-emotional learning curriculum.

Kline-Jerome requested a discussion on bringing the district’s communications department back in-house as a future agenda item, as current district communications are outsourced through TAG Communications.

The board then interviewed four candidates to fill former Director Karen Gordon's board vacancy. Via a paper ballot, the board voted 4-2 to appoint Kent Barnds to serve the temporary board term beginning Monday, July 10.

Next meeting: 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 10.

Moline Coal-Valley School District No. 40

JUNE 26 — All board members were present.

The meeting began with a procedural public hearing on the district's proposed 2023-24 budget, which includes $127,990,732 in total budgeted expenditures.

The board later approved the 2023-2024 budget unanimously, after flying through a lengthy consent agenda.

The board then unanimously approved all items requiring action.

Highlights:

The district's 2024-25 and 2025-26 school year calendars.

A five-year lease extension with Camelot Therapeutic School, LLC . Also called the "High Road School of the Quad Cities," the Camelot School is a special education center in Moline operating in the former Horace Mann Elementary School building.

A new five-year lease agreement with the Rock Island County Regional Office of Education (RIROE), for use of Moline High School's former alternative education building, the Coolidge School.

The district's 2023-24 Consolidated District Plan, an annual Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) requirement that will provide the district approximately $31 million in grant funds in coming years.

An intergovernmental agreement with the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services, allowing the district to claim Medicaid reimbursements.

A 'Student Teaching Clinical' agreement with Augustana College for the 2023-2024 school year.

Two Memorandums of Understanding with RIROE for "Lights on for Learning" programs at the high school and John Deere Middle School. This five-year, federally-funded program supports a range of before and after-school enrichment activities at no cost to students and families.

Superintendent Rachel Savage said the district was in, "excellent position" in terms of staffing for the upcoming school year, filling all but one remaining position. She reported that a draft of the new strategic "PACE" goals was underway and anticipated to bring it to the board for feedback mid-July.

Also coming before the board in July, Savage announced, is the final visual and, "associated competencies" from the district's “Portrait of a Graduate” vision-setting process this spring.

Savage and board president Andrew Waeyaert took time to thank outgoing CFO Dave McDermott for his years of service. They also presented McDermott with the "Board of Education Distinguished Administrator Award.".

Before adjourning, McDermott also presented a $64,975 bid from Rock River Electric, Inc. for rigging upgrades at John Deere, also approved unanimously.

Next meeting: 6 p.m. Monday, July 24.

Pleasant Valley Community School District

JUNE 26 — All board members except Director Doug Kanwischer were present.

Board secretary Deborah Dayman took time to offer condolences to the family of the late Sue Witte, who taught at Pleasant View Elementary School for over 30 years.

Director Kathryn Kunkel congratulated high school golfers Maura Peters and Ethan Blomme for winning the Iowa Junior Amateur Championship in their respective categories.

The board unanimously approved all new business items.

Highlights:

Annual updates to the district's 2023-2024 parent and student handbooks, with the following amendments: Removing the word "excused" as it applies to extended trips and pre-arranged absences across all grade levels and adding vape and/or THC detection into the high school's 'Search and Seizure' policy

School officials made most revisions for clarity and district-wide consistency. To view the handbooks, click the "School Documents" tab found on each district school's webpage through www.pleasval.org.

A three-year transportation contract with Durham School Services, totaling approximately $2,301,847 for Year 1. The district is adding three new bus routes next school year, boosting contract rates by 6.2% from last year and 3.5% for the final two years.

A resolution to transfer $23,861.30 from the district's General Fund to the Student Activity Fund for athletic protective gear

Following these votes, two officials from the Iowa Association of School Boards (IASB) — Tammi Drawbaugh and Siobhan Schneider — led the board through its Open and Closed Session Training.

The training featured opportunities for board members to inquire about processes, procedures and Chapter 21 of the Iowa Code, the state's open meetings law.

This comes following a complaint filed with the Iowa Public Information Board (IPIB) in September, alleging Pleasant Valley's School District Reconsideration Committee went into closed session without stating a reason at an April 30, 2022, meeting, violating Iowa's open meetings laws.

For the full training session, watch the meeting's livestream on the Pleasant Valley Community School District YouTube channel (the training starts around the 46:52 mark).

The board adjourned after holding closed sessions to discuss legal matters and evaluate Superintendent Brian Strusz's performance.

Next meeting: 6 p.m. Monday, July 17.

Rock Island-Milan School District No. 41

JUNE 27 — All board members were present.

This board quickly moved into an executive session to discuss personnel matters, returning to unanimously approve several action items.

Highlights:

An addended $785,000 contract with Swanson Construction Company to renovate toilets and plumbing at Rock Island High School, a project estimated for completion before the 2023-24 school year begins.

A $42,210 purchase from Tri-City Electric Co. for a secure access control system and security cameras at the new Administration Center, and an addended $399,000 contract with HiTouch Business Services to furnish the space.

An addended $881,150 contract with Taylor Ridge Paving & Construction for storm water improvements and parking lot resurfacing at Rocky, Denkmann Elementary School, Longfellow Liberal Arts and Rock Island Center for Math & Science

The board also made a few personnel appointments, including:

Alan Boucher as interim superintendent for the first semester of 2023-2024, at a rate of $900 per day. The board announced this decision Wednesday afternoon.

Tim Corwin as dean of students at Rock Island High School at a $94,256 salary

Daniel Colbrese as dean of students at Washington Junior High School at a $87,631 salary.

Board member Tracy Pugh abstained from voting on the dean positions.

Next meeting: 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 23.

Artists gather for the annual Chalk Fest hosted by Quad City Arts