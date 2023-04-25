As the school year nears an end, here’s a roundup of Quad-City commencement and graduation ceremonies.

Higher Education

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges will hold separate commencement ceremonies for each campus, scheduled as follows:

Muscatine Community College,

at 6 p.m. Friday, May 12, at Calvary Church (501 W. Bypass 61 in Muscatine).

Scott Community College,

at noon Saturday, May 13, at the Vibrant Arena at the Mark.

Clinton Community College, at 6 p.m. Monday, May 15, in Clinton High School’s gymnasium (817 8th Ave. South in Clinton).

The Vibrant Arena — a popular QC graduation ceremony venue — is located at 1201 River Drive in Moline.

On Sunday, May 14, Western Illinois University Quad-Cities ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. at the Vibrant Arena.

The Macomb campus’ (1 University Circle) commencement schedule can be found at www.wiu.edu/commencement/. All Macomb campus ceremonies will be livestreamed on WIU’s YouTube channel. Live feed will be available approximately 30 minutes before each scheduled ceremony time.

For more information on the WIU-QC ceremony — or for those needing special accommodations — contact Audrey Adamson at 309-762-9481 or ANW-Adamson@wiu.edu between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays.

Black Hawk College will hold ceremonies for both campuses a day apart, beginning with the Quad-Cities campus at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at the Vibrant Arena. Students will take part in a mandatory rehearsal from noon to 1:30 p.m. that day.

The ceremony for Black Hawk’s East Campus (26230 Black Hawk Road, Galva, Ill.) will take place at the same time on Friday, May 19, at the Illinois National Guard Armory, located on 111 N. East St. in Kewanee. The required rehearsal will run from approximately 9 to 11 a.m.

Both ceremonies do not require tickets or limit the number of guests attending for each graduate. Both venues offer free parking and are handicap accessible. Additionally, both ceremonies will feature a sign language interpreter.

General questions can be directed to registrar@bhc.edu. For questions specific to either ceremony, call the QC campus’ enrollment services office at 309-796-5338 or the East campus office at 309-854-1707.

St. Ambrose University will hold commencement ceremonies at the Vibrant Arena, beginning with graduate and doctoral students at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 20.

The undergraduate ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. Neither ceremony requires tickets and both will be livestreamed on the SAU YouTube channel.

An on-campus “Commencement Brunch” will precede the undergraduate ceremony from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Rogalski Center Ballroom, located on 518 W W Locust St. in Davenport. Brunch reservations and will be accepted through Friday, May 12, and are required for all guests other than SAU graduates. To reserve a ticket, visit the online St. Ambrose University Mall and click the “Commencement Brunch” button.

For questions regarding the events, call the registrar’s office at 563-333-6203 or email McAleerWilliamJ@sau.edu.

Also at the Vibrant Arena, Augustana College’s commencement convocation will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 27.

The ceremony will be livestreamed and archived on the college’s YouTube channel. Currently, no tickets are required to attend, but this is, “subject to change, depending upon COVID-19 restrictions,” according to Augie’s 2023 graduation information webpage. This webpage also includes a schedule of other graduation-related events at the college.

Detailed information for graduates and families can be found at www.augustana.edu/academics/graduation/info. For additional questions, contact the Augie ticket office at (309)-794-7306 or the conference services office at 309-794-7322.

Palmer College of Chiropractic’s spring trimester 2023 graduation ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 16, in Vickie Anne Palmer Hall, located on campus along N. Brady St. in Davenport.

High School

Five local high schools will hold graduation ceremonies on Sunday, May 28:

North Scott,

at noon at the Vibrant Arena.

Bettendorf,

at 1 p.m. in the school’s gymnasium (3333 18th St. in Bettendorf).

Alleman,

at 1 p.m. at Augustana College’s Centennial Hall (3703 7th Ave. in Rock Island).

Pleasant Valley,

at 3:30 p.m. at the Vibrant Arena.

Assumption,

at 5:30 p.m. at the high school (1020 W Central Park Ave. in Davenport), preceded by a baccalaureate mass at 3 p.m.

On Saturday, June 3, the Vibrant Arena will host the following high school graduation ceremonies:

Rock Island,

at 10 a.m.

United Township,

at 2:30 p.m.

Moline,

at 7:30 p.m.

Davenport schools will hold graduation ceremonies for each district high school — except Mid City — on Sunday, June 4, at the Vibrant Arena, scheduled as follows:

West High School:

10 a.m.

Central High School:

1:30 p.m.

North High School:

5 p.m.

Mid City’s graduation ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, at the Central Performing Arts Center, 1000 N. Harrison St. in Davenport.

