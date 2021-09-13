Quad-Cities colleges and universities improve rankings with U.S. News and World Report

Quad-Cities schools have climbed in rank in U.S. News and World Report's rankings of colleges and universities.
Augustana College was ranked 92nd out of 222 nationally ranked liberal arts colleges in 2022. That is four spots higher than last year.
The Rock Island-based school also received a number of other rankings, including 55th in undergraduate teaching and 65th in the Best Value Schools category.
Western Illinois University was ranked 12th among the publication's Best Public Midwestern Universities, rising one rank over last year.
Western was 54th in the "Best Regional Universities Midwest" category. There were 157 public and private colleges and universities on that list.
St. Ambrose University placed in the top 30 in “U.S. News and World Report’s” Regional Universities-Midwest category.
The university’s ranking in the category rose to 27th, from 38th last year. It also rose in rank in the publication's Best Value Schools Among Midwest Universities. It rose from 42nd to 27th in that category.
St. Ambrose is the only private Iowa school listed in the the top 30.
SAU was also recognized by “The Princeton Review” in its 2022 Best Colleges: Region by Region listings.
St. Ambrose was included among the 158 schools selected in the Midwest, according to the release. There were 654 institutions of higher education evaluated to select those that would be listed.
St. Ambrose is also among 16 Iowa colleges and universities to be selected by the “Princeton Review” to get the 2022 Best Colleges designation.