Quad-Cities area colleges and universities do not anticipate to be directly impacted by Thursday's Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action in college admissions, but some wonder about the overall implications for higher education.

In a split ruling Thursday morning, the Supreme Court struck down affirmative action policies at Harvard and the University of North Carolina.

The majority opinion, written by Chief Justice John Roberts, claims both programs violate the Equal Protection Clause and "lack sufficiently focused and measurable objectives warranting the use of race, unavoidably employ race in a negative manner, involve racial stereotyping and lack meaningful end points."

The case came to SCOTUS after Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. (a nonprofit membership group aiming to rid race and ethnicity from college admissions) filed suit against Harvard and UNC's affirmative action programs back in 2014, with years of lower court adjudication in between.

Iowa U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, a Republican, celebrated the decision in a statement, saying college admissions should be judged on merit.

“As Chief Justice Roberts wrote in the decision, 'eliminating racial discrimination means eliminating all of it.' College applicants should be judged on their merit, not on the color of their skin,” Hinson said.

As some applaud the ruling, others — like dissenting Justice Sonia Sotomayor — think upending affirmative action "rolls back decades of precedent and momentous progress" toward educational equity.

Iowa’s three public universities are not likely to be affected by the ruling. The University of Iowa, Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa use a standardized rubric called the "Regent Admission Index" to determine undergraduate admissions. The index considers GPA, courses taken in core areas and ACT scores, and it does not factor in the applicant’s race.

University of Iowa spokesperson Jeneane Beck said the university’s graduate and professional programs had their own criteria for admissions, and officials will be reviewing the ruling to ensure their recruiting and admissions standards align with best practices.

“As a leading research university, Iowa benefits from recruiting and retaining individuals from diverse backgrounds and experiences,” Beck said. “So, the university will continue to focus on creating a campus culture that provides everyone the opportunity to contribute and reach their full potential.”

Western Illinois University Director of Undergraduate Admissions Doug Freed said the university did not factor race into its admissions decisions, so the ruling should not have an impact on WIU's process.

In a statement, WIU President Guiyou Huang said the university would adhere to legal requirements and follow expected forthcoming guidance in making any needed adjustments.

WIU's office of Justice, Inclusion, Diversity and Equity will also continue its work, Huang said.

"We stand with our peer institutions of higher education who have issued statements announcing their commitment to continue striving to close equity gaps for Black, Latinx, low-income, working adults, rural students and all marginalized communities," Huang said in the statement.

Kent Barnds, chief enrollment officer at Augustana College in Rock Island, suspects little impact on colleges like Augie.

At the same time, he and others in higher education are still trying to gain a full understanding of the ruling's possible impact.

“I think that there is unlikely to be a big impact,” he said. “Because this decision is across the whole higher ed landscape, there is this thought that it will have wide ripple effects … and there is some evidence that when race is no longer a factor that's considered, sometimes the racial composition of an enrollment or a class can change.”

Barnds, who oversees all enrollment management functions at Augie, said the college did not utilize an affirmative action program in its admissions process — nor would it need to change any policies in wake of the decision.

“We've practiced what is referred to as ‘holistic admission,’ and that's certainly what many private colleges do,” he said. “We're looking at multiple factors of how a student can contribute to our community.”

While Augie’s application process notes a prospective student’s race or ethnicity, Barnds explained, admission does not hinge on these specific points.

“We value and have been working for many, many years to build a diverse community at Augustana,” he said. “We hope to continue to value and cherish diversity, but admissions decisions themselves have not been made along racial lines, or based on race in the traditional format of affirmative action.”

However, he does question whether race will remain on the Common Application, which Augie also accepts.

“I thought it was very interesting that the decision very clearly — at least in my view — does not say that race is no longer valuable or valued in the admissions process,” Barnds said.

To him, the SCOTUS ruling left “some pretty specific breadcrumbs” on how students could voluntarily discuss race in an admissions essay or application question.

“... As long as they're discussing how race has impacted them personally. That was, sort of, an interesting aspect of the opinion itself,” Barnds said.

Augie will continue striving to “be the most diverse institution” it can be, he said.

“I don't think that anyone in higher ed was especially surprised by this decision,” Barnds said, noting how some were likely disappointed. “We believe that diversity is important to higher ed. We believe diversity is important to our community. … We think there's great educational benefit to that.”

St. Ambrose University declined to comment for this story.

Lee Enterprises' Caleb McCullough and Drew Zimmerman contributed reporting.

