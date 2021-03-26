COVID-19 in the Quad-Cities: Quad-Cities educators say students will 'overcome' the challenges of learning during the pandemic

Educators and students from pre-K to college had to adapt to how the coronavirus affected daily life, they said.

“Everyone adapted to the new reality and was able to learn to work with new tools in new ways,” Naomi DeWinter, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges' vice chancellor for student development, said. "This is a lesson we can take into the next challenge and know that together, we can figure it out.”

In many cases, school officials said, people learned they could do a lot more than they thought they could.

“We build critical thinkers through our core liberal arts curriculum,” Paul Koch, St. Ambrose University provost and vice president for student and academic affairs, said. “As this crisis arose and continued, many of our students discovered how well they had learned those lessons.”

But districts and colleges alike are still concerned about learning loss. They are also looking at the social, emotional and financial impacts the coronavirus has had on students.

Jennifer Miller, dean of liberal arts & sciences for Black Hawk, said one of her biggest concerns is for students who stopped their education because of job loss or childcare needs or other issues during the pandemic.

