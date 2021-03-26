COVID-19 in the Quad-Cities: Quad-Cities educators say students will 'overcome' the challenges of learning during the pandemic

Quad-Cities schools are expecting some changes made during the COVID-19 pandemic to stick, while they hope to make others a mere memory.
In the last 12 months of the coronavirus pandemic, Quad-Cities educators learned how to make learning work when traditional classroom instruction became a potentially dangerous proposition. The Quad-City Times/Moline Dispatch-Argus spoke to administrators about how they and their students adapted, and what positives may become of it. We talked to administrators at United Township, Rock Island, Moline and Pleasant Valley, and Black Hawk College, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges and St. Ambrose University. Davenport and Bettendorf school districts did not respond to requests for interviews.
Here's what they had to say:
The administrators expanded their — and their students' — technological footprints and increased outreach to students and their families. They also managed spaces, events and behaviors to minimize the coronavirus’ spread.
Traditional classroom learning won’t be supplanted, they say, but some of the COVID-19-inspired technology — Zoom meetings, online lessons and remote computer use — will outlive the pandemic.
“I think there will be a tech component for most classes like never before,” Jay Morrow, United Township High School District’s superintendent, said. “That is why we are pushing for quality community Wi-Fi for students. I think this will shape how school work is done.”
Having students in the classroom is still preferable, but there will be a need for either complete remote or hybrid for students moving forward, Morrow said, because it works for some students, especially at the high school level.
“We are now better equipped to deliver instruction in an alternative, quality capacity than we ever have been,” Morrow said.
Many students will expect the flexibility of virtual instruction after the pandemic, said Black Hawk College President Tim Wynes.
“Students are going to demand education their way,” he said.
Not all students, however, will want to stay remote or hybrid, Wynes said. Some, having experienced them in high school during the pandemic, may prefer to be in person.
The challenge for Black Hawk and other higher education schools will be developing the flexibility and infrastructure to meet these different demands, Wynes said.
Resiliency was also a common theme among administrators.
Educators and students from pre-K to college had to adapt to how the coronavirus affected daily life, they said.
“Everyone adapted to the new reality and was able to learn to work with new tools in new ways,” Naomi DeWinter, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges' vice chancellor for student development, said. "This is a lesson we can take into the next challenge and know that together, we can figure it out.”
In many cases, school officials said, people learned they could do a lot more than they thought they could.
“We build critical thinkers through our core liberal arts curriculum,” Paul Koch, St. Ambrose University provost and vice president for student and academic affairs, said. “As this crisis arose and continued, many of our students discovered how well they had learned those lessons.”
But districts and colleges alike are still concerned about learning loss. They are also looking at the social, emotional and financial impacts the coronavirus has had on students.
Jennifer Miller, dean of liberal arts & sciences for Black Hawk, said one of her biggest concerns is for students who stopped their education because of job loss or childcare needs or other issues during the pandemic.
“I hope that they will come back,” Miller said. “I worry about people getting permanently derailed from the ability to pursue a career and a better life not only for themselves and their immediate families, but their communities.”
Koch said St. Ambrose is concerned some of the university’s students were left behind during the pandemic.
“This was a genuine challenge for many students and we have always relied on our Accessibility Resource Center to ably assist any student in need of learning accommodations,” he said. “We never stopped trying, but that ARC level of support was a challenge to provide under these circumstances.”
That impact can be mitigated by ensuring the high-touch relational aspect of St. Ambrose not only continues, but is enhanced, as it works to serve those students, he said.
School districts will have to figure out a way to deal with a potential learning loss on a larger scale than what occurs during summer breaks, Reginald Lawrence, superintendent of the Rock Island-Milan School District, said.
“How do you do that for a year — more than a year’s worth of time?” Lawrence said.
Testing is underway to measure where K-12 students did well during the pandemic and where they fell behind, Brian Strusz, superintendent of the Pleasant Valley Community School District, said.
Once officials can see the resulting data, they can help students close gaps that occurred in their education, he said.
Lawrence said that social, emotional and mental health trauma students may have experienced are among his biggest concerns.
Districts can’t just focus on the academic issues caused by the pandemic, they will have to address those mental health needs as well.
“When students come to school, they bring everything from home with them, so a big part of my concern is how do we meet those needs of students,” Lawrence said.
That means making sure the resources students need are there, Lawrence said, including more access to social workers, counselors and other professionals.
The Moline-Coal Valley School District has also invested in its counselors, psychologists and social workers to support its students' mental health needs, Moline-Coal Valley superintendent Rachel Savage said of her district’s response to the pandemic.
“We know that the pandemic has caused anxiety and mental health concerns in adults and certainly also in children, so we focused on that from a staffing side,” Savage said.
Getting students involved again in activities and events will be one of the ways Pleasant Valley will address mental health issues the pandemic may have caused, Strusz said. Engaged students have a higher success rate.
“We’re doing everything we can to help kids connect to the schools,” Strusz said.
Lawrence was optimistic about whether the pandemic would leave a lasting negative impact on students.
The learning loss won’t be as severe as people may be worried it will be, he said. Teachers are taking extra steps to make sure students are getting what they need to be successful moving forward.
He also said students are adaptable. They will bounce back.
“Our students are resilient,” he said. “Our students, they can overcome a lot.”