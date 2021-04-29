Quad-Cities educators weigh in on President Biden's address to Congress

President Joe Biden’s proposal to provide two years of publicly funded community college could potentially send ripples throughout society, Quad-Cities educators said Thursday.
During his address to Congress on Wednesday night, the president announced an effort to expand publicly funded schooling to include two years of community college. His proposal also included an expansion of the Pell Grant, investment in institutions of higher education that serve minorities, two years of public preschool and assistance for child care.
Should such a change take place, it would expand enrollment, the leaders of Eastern Iowa Community Colleges and Black Hawk College said.
Taking away the worry about paying for school would allow students to focus on completing coursework more quickly, Black Hawk College President Tim Wynes said.
“We should not be a school where somebody is going for five years,” Wynes said.
The goal is for the students to be able to get what they are after and move on with their lives, Wynes said.
During the coronavirus pandemic, people did not enroll in community college as they did during the Great Recession, Wynes said.
Surveys repeatedly pointed to two primary culprits for causing that.
“Financial instability and lack of great child care are two of the major drawbacks to people stepping forward to work on their skills, go back to school when their job’s uncertain,” Wynes said.
There was support for people during both events, but there was assistance for child care and job training that occurred during the response to the recession that did not happen during the pandemic, Wynes said. The money was different — stimulus packages, unemployment coverages, for example.
“It didn’t give that broad umbrella for students to be able to say, ‘I’m secure enough I can go back to school even if it's taking a couple of classes,’” Wynes said.
The president’s approach would focus on the students rather than the institution, he said. The students would have expanded Pell money and other resources and know they could finish their education debt free.
“That’s a pretty big deal,” Wynes said.
The benefits of people getting at least some training or education after high school are enormous, EICC Chancellor Don Doucette said.
Doucette said access to those programs was key to the growth of the economy and the community.
Many of the jobs students will vie for in the future will require they have at least some higher education, Doucette said. Some employers’ expansion plans are dependent on their ability to recruit the skilled workforce they need.
“Providing that skilled workforce is a big part of what we do,” Doucette said.
A boost in enrollment would be something for which EICC would be ready.
“We have capacity to serve more students, and we’re anxious to do so,” Doucette said.
Doucette said it was also nice to have Biden single out community colleges.
“This is the work that I’ve been doing for 42 years, and it’s wonderful to be acknowledged,” Doucette said.
Asked about the Biden proposal Wednesday, Gov. JB Pritzker said Illinois also has been pushing to lessen the financial burden of higher education. He pointed to his efforts, working with the legislature, to increase funding for the Monetary Award Program, which provides aid to students who demonstrate financial need.
“We want to make college affordable to everyone in Illinois," he said during an unrelated press conference in Normal, Ill.
— The Lee Midwest Group contributed to this article.