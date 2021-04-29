Quad-Cities educators weigh in on President Biden's address to Congress

Surveys repeatedly pointed to two primary culprits for causing that.

“Financial instability and lack of great child care are two of the major drawbacks to people stepping forward to work on their skills, go back to school when their job’s uncertain,” Wynes said.

There was support for people during both events, but there was assistance for child care and job training that occurred during the response to the recession that did not happen during the pandemic, Wynes said. The money was different — stimulus packages, unemployment coverages, for example.

“It didn’t give that broad umbrella for students to be able to say, ‘I’m secure enough I can go back to school even if it's taking a couple of classes,’” Wynes said.

The president’s approach would focus on the students rather than the institution, he said. The students would have expanded Pell money and other resources and know they could finish their education debt free.

“That’s a pretty big deal,” Wynes said.

The benefits of people getting at least some training or education after high school are enormous, EICC Chancellor Don Doucette said.