Quad-Cities employers and students will have a chance to meet at March job fair

Career Fair

The QCA Young Adult Hiring Fair is scheduled for noon to 5 p.m. March 2 at the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. Teens and young adults from 16 years old to 24 years old are encouraged to attend.

 FILE PHOTO

Teens and young adults will have a chance to meet potential employers at the QCA Young Adult Hiring Fair scheduled for March.

More than 30 businesses will be available with offers for part-time, full-time, seasonal and summer work, according to a news release from the Davenport Community School District. Interviews and offers of employment are possible on site.

The event is sponsored by the mayors of the Quad-Cities communities.

The event is sponsored by the mayors of the Quad-Cities communities.

