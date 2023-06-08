Students of all abilities are learning how to ride a bike at the "iCan Bike" Camp this week, hosted by the Children's Therapy Center of the Quad-Cities and the iCan Shine nonprofit.

The weeklong camp aims to teach children with varying disabilities how to ride a two-wheel bicycle. It is open to children and families across the Quad-Cities region.

iCan Shine employees travel across the country over the summer to advise the camp's host sites, which are otherwise volunteer-led.

"This camp is just super impactful for so many reasons, allowing these kids to learn a skill that they probably have been struggling to learn for a while," iCan floor supervisor Emma Addison of St. Louis said. "We just see a lot of really good benefits that not only transcend from that skill (bike riding) but just to other skills in their life as well."

This week's camp takes place at the East Moline School District No. 37 administration building.

Kelli Hager and her 13-year-old son, Mason, came all the way from Algonquin, Illinois, a Chicago suburb.

Though the East Moline camp worked best schedulewise, she said. Witnessing her son's growing independence makes the trip worthwhile, she said.

"He's listening to instructors, but it's his own thing," Hager said, sharing that Mason has autism, anxiety and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). "He is getting that independence that he's never really had before."

Though Mason hasn't been interested in biking in the past, his demeanor changed this week.

"As soon as he jumped on the bike this week, he was like, 'Let's go,' " Hager said with a smile.

Eight-year-old Ella Hesse, who attends Earl Hanson Elementary School in Rock Island, said her favorite part about learning how to ride a bike was "going fast."

Another camper, 10-year-old Jackson Shumate, of Central DeWitt, agreed. He looks forward to riding his bike around his neighborhood to see friends.

Hesse, who has cerebral palsy level 1, sported a Spiderman-themed helmet at camp.

"I have a (matching) Spiderman bike," she said. "I'm excited to ride bikes outside."

Hesse said her biggest bike-riding fear was "falling over."

Usually held annually, this week marked the first iCan Bike Camp since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chris Van Speybroeck, vice president of development for the Children's Therapy Center, said around 70% of participants would successfully learn how to ride a bike by the end of the week.

"We're really proud to be able to offer this to the whole community," he said. "It's just a cool, systematic method that just works.

Using equipment provided by iCan Shine, campers begin on "roller" bikes, which feature training wheels attached to the back end of the bike for stabilization.

As the kids become more comfortable riding the bike, volunteer instructors will replace the rollers with smaller, more wobbly rollers — closer to the feel of two wheels.

From there, participants eventually transition to a two-wheel bike.

Kristan Brown's 17-year-old son, Ethan, was born with a chromosomal deletion that results in developmental delays.

"Balance is something that he struggles with, so riding bikes has always been just a huge task, something that we tried when he was younger, and he didn't have success," she said. "He had a lot of fear coming into it. The first day he had a lot of anxiety about getting hurt, but once he jumped onto one of the roller bikes, he just took off. It's amazing."

Brown said their family frequently rode bikes together.

Now, Ethan can too.

"It's just wonderful to find programs like this, that our kids can take part in," she said. "They can feel included in things they see their peers doing."

While confidence and inclusion are pillars of the iCan Bike Camp, it's also about practicality.

"Some of these kids might never drive a car, so this is also transportation for them," Van Speybroeck said. "This is their freedom, for some of them."

Van Speybroeck said 28 children participated this year, and the camp usually has between 25 to 30.

Each rider is accompanied by a volunteer "spotter" during the camp.

One spotter, Chris True, said he and his team at True Homes — a Moline-based realty agency — have volunteered at the camp for several years.

"It's just a fun thing to do that does a lot of good for these kids. It doesn't take much from us to really, potentially help these kids a lot," he said. "Just seeing how happy it makes them, stuff that we take for granted as far as physical capabilities. It's humbling to see where they're at, and a lot of them are still very happy and in good spirits. It's really cool to see them do so well."

The camp's impact extends to the volunteers as well, Van Speybroeck says.

"Some have never dealt with kids or young people with special needs, and it's really eye-opening," he said. "Throughout the years, I've had some — after spending time with these kids — think, 'This is what I want to do.' One actually went to physical therapy school. ... It can change people."

Close Elle Hesse, 8, gets onto a bike with help from volunteers Alma Raya, left, and Tom Bender, right, during the annual iCan Shine Bike Camp, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in East Moline. Ella brought her bike from home to ride later after learning the basics with the trainer bikes. Ethan Brown, 17, left, rides his bike with help from John Stickler during the annual iCan Shine Bike Camp, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in East Moline. Stickler helped guide Brown on the bike when needed and caught him if he fell. Bikes are set p for children to ride during the annual iCan Shine Bike Camp, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in East Moline. The first session of the day at the camp had four children learning how to ride bikes. Mason Hager, 13, rides along the makeshift track during the annual iCan Shine Bike Camp, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in East Moline. The iCan Shine Bike Camp is hosted by Children's Therapy Center of the Quad Cities and helps teach children with disabilities how to ride two-wheeled bikes. Mason Hager, 13, pedals a bike during the annual iCan Shine Bike Camp, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in East Moline. Mason, with the help of volunteers, rode the path at a quick pace.