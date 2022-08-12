Quad-Cities Minority Partnership president receives Iowa State Education Association award

The Iowa State Education Association (ISEA) awarded Quad-Cities local Valerie Garr with the 2022 Paul Mann Memorial Human Relations Award at their "Celebration of Excellence" banquet in Des Moines on August 1.

Garr is the president and founder of the Quad-City Minority Partnership Committee (QCMP)--a program that provides information, institutional contacts, resources and support to expand higher education access for local students of color and first-generation students. She also serves as the diversity coordinator at the University of Iowa College of Nursing.

“Valerie is an effective and creative leader who has successfully grown a program benefitting thousands. Her devotion to enhancing and broadening opportunities for diverse student communities is a vital connection to equitable opportunities for all students. We are pleased to be able to present Valerie with the ISEA 2022 Paul Mann Human Relations Award for her tireless work, progress, and success,” ISEA President Mike Beranek said in an ISEA press release.

The award recognizes individuals or groups for their human and civil rights efforts, and encourages developing programs that advance human and civil rights among ISEA members. It is named in honor and remembrance of Paul Mann, a long-time association activist from Des Moines who worked to defend civil and human rights.

Garr established the QCMP 15 years ago after learning that college recruiters weren't connecting with local students of color during high school visits. To help alleviate this problem, she assembled a team of educators of color to highlight the these students seeking a successful college experience. Garr and her colleagues' efforts resulted in a human resources program for high schools who work with institutional contacts to use toward bridging the achievement gap.

The QCMP holds a yearly 'Youth Conference,' offering students of color and 1st generation college students a chance to meet college and university recruiters through college fairs. This year, the QCMP added an employment fair to the conference.

The work of the QCMP had helped over 3,000 students.

“Valerie is an effective and creative leader who has successfully grown a program benefitting thousands. Her devotion to enhancing and broadening opportunities for diverse student communities is a vital connection to equitable opportunities for all students. We are pleased to be able to present Valerie with the ISEA 2022 Paul Mann Human Relations Award for her tireless work, progress, and success," Beranek said in the press release.

The QCMP includes representatives of color from five higher education institutions of higher learning. Through the program, Garr connects these representatives with local students for exposure and to access potential educational opportunities.

The ISEA represents preK-12 educators, education support professionals, community college faculty, Area Education Agency professionals and both retired and aspiring educators with contracts covering over 50,000 employees statewide.