For its 50th anniversary, the Quad Cities Montessori School in Davenport is adding almost 50 new students, thanks to a 12,000-foot addition. The school held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the addition Friday, before the new school year starts Monday.
Head of School Elizabeth Bouslough said the space allowed the school to take on about 45 more students, which required hiring seven more staff members. She has been with the school for 41 years, and said that there had been a waiting list for many years, especially with more residents from the Quad-Cities coming from an international background, or from the Chicago area.
"I think more people are aware [of what Montessori is]," she said. "People tend to come in with a much better idea of what it is."
She said Montessori learning is very tactile and focused on kids learning "at their own pace," encouraging independence.
The renovation includes an activity room, which will be used for performances, as well as for gym and indoor recess.
Josh Devlin, school board president, has had four kids enrolled at the school over 14 years; his youngest is preparing to start kindergarten.
"What I've found interesting is seeing kids mature at their own pace, emotionally or otherwise," he said.
Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch addressed about 30 parents and students at the ribbon-cutting ceremony, along with Alderman At-Large JJ Condon.
"There are different paths — this is another one of those great opportunities," the mayor said.
The school now has 115 students and 23 staff, and Bouslough said there were still open spots for students in the toddler and elementary programs.