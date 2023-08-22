Editor's Note: This is second story in a three-part series looking at the impact of Iowa's open enrollment on Quad-Cities schools.

Last school year, 1,591 students across the four Quad-Cities metro school districts chose to open enroll out of their resident school district.

As part of this series, Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus reporters spoke with school officials and local families to shed some light on what drives decisions on where to enroll.

Students, parents weigh in on open enrollment

For Franchelle Davidson, the decision this year to open enroll her two sons, ages 8 and 12, was family-driven.

Her older sister, mother and two nieces live in Bettendorf, with the nieces attending Bettendorf High School.

"That was a huge part of the decision for me," Davidson said. "My youngest niece will be a senior when Bryson (12) will be a freshman. I was like, 'That would be awesome for them to be able to go to school together.'"

Transferring from Garfield Elementary School in Davenport, Bryson will attend Bettendorf Middle School this fall. Her younger son, Xander, will go to Mark Twain Elementary in Bettendorf.

"We loved Garfield. It's a good school; it has awesome teachers," Davidson said. "I'd recommend Garfield to any student, any parent."

Iowa's loosened-open enrollment laws also played a part in the decision, she said.

"I think it just gives more parents and kids opportunity to go to a school outside of their district or area," Davidson said. "I feel like a lot of kids have been moving around with open enrollment."

She said both Davenport and Bettendorf school districts made the transition run smoothly for her family.

"I think they'll be in good hands," Davidson said of her boys' new schools. "(Bryson) knows so many kids through basketball that go to Bettendorf."

Xander, she said, is excited to start second grade at Mark Twain, partly after driving past the school's playground.

To Shelby Johnson, enrolling her daughter, Addyson, in a new middle school in November was a life-changer.

Addyson, who was diagnosed with ADHD and ODD, has stopped taking medication and now has fewer outbursts, waking up in the morning eager to attend school, her mother said.

Addyson first enrolled in the Davenport school system in first grade, Johnson said. Occasionally, she would have an outburst, and Johnson would come to the elementary school to calm her daughter down.

But in middle school, things worsened. Calls from the school came several times a week. Johnson took time off work as a security guard for the Bettendorf High School to calm her daughter down even for situations she thought could’ve been resolved without her.

“At one point, I was like, ‘You guys might as well just put me on the payroll,' ” Johnson said. “Because I was getting calls literally like every other day or every day, because they couldn't handle it.

“In November, I was like, ‘You know what? I can't keep doing this,’” she said. “It was a struggle.”

Johnson started looking for options. Enrolling Addyson in the Bettendorf middle school, right next to where Johnson worked from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., would be ideal. That way, she could easily walk over to the middle school if Addyson needed her.

Open-enrollment at the middle school was full at the time, Johnson said, but there are exceptions for employees of school districts.

Even with just a few months at Bettendorf, Johnson said, she’s noticed Addyson’s grades, mood, and attitude toward school improve.

Addyson has an individualized education plan called a 504 plan that allows her a break with a trusted adult to calm down if she has an outburst during class. At Bettendorf, her mother said, she uses her breaks less often than when she attended school in Davenport.

“I know that she has people she can go to. She has good relationships with all her teachers,” Johnson said.

Addyson said she likes reading, writing, and art the best. She’s on a dance team. And she wrestles. She showed off a recent worksheet where she drew her “islands of personality,” which represent her hobbies, likes, and personality, like in the movie “Inside Out.”

On it, she drew sneakers for “shoe island,” a minion for “goofball island,” and ballet shoes and a hip-hop dancer for “dance island.”

Shedding light on student movement

Compared to other area districts, Davenport seems to face the brunt of Iowa’s open enrollment laws — showing a net loss of 790 students in the 2022-2023 school year — but to superintendent TJ Schneckloth, the district's enrollment trends have been occurring over the last 20 years.

Schneckloth said the district's recent decision to reconfigure grades, close three schools and shift boundaries reflects roughly 10 years of delayed decision-making, in terms of balancing the district’s budget and resources with needs and capacity.

“Really, that’s the biggest issue we were embarking on,” he said. “Other things that could have the potential to impact (enrollment) are the changes in the law that have occurred over the last couple of years.”

More lenient open enrollment laws may compound on other challenges Davenport schools faced in recent years, like being placed on conditional accreditation by the Iowa Department of Education in 2019 due to federal and state noncompliance, particularly in areas of special education and the disparate treatment of minority students.

Upon meeting required corrective measures, Davenport schools were back to full accreditation by March of 2022.

Davenport was also one of five school districts in Iowa using voluntary diversity plans to deny open enrollment requests before Gov. Kim Reynolds terminated use of these plans in May of 2021.

From the time Reynolds signed the law (House File 228) to a district school board meeting on Sept. 13, 2021, Davenport lost 157 students following the change — equating to roughly $1,135,500 in per-pupil funding.

“For us, the families that were living on the edges of our community, who wanted to go to a different school, had the opportunity to,” Schneckloth said of the law’s immediate impact.

Educational offerings, location among biggest factors

A combination of geography and programming often prompts Iowa families to chose open enrollment, according to University of Northern Iowa educational leadership professor and former Maquoketa superintendent Kim Huckstadt.

"From my experience, the biggest factor is geography," he said, though several other reasons typically also influence this choice. "I think, for the most part, it's is based on relationships and people's perspective of what they want for their son or daughter."

This could mean certain extra-curricular or co-curricular activities, Huckstadt said, or a district's early childhood and special education education offerings.

"If a child has a specific interest they want to pursue, and a (different) school district offers that, that may be why," he said, using academic offerings, such as career and technical education and advanced placement courses, as examples.

Davenport schools project further declines in enrollment

When looking at Davenport’s numbers, organic declines likely also play a role.

Based on the district's consultation with a demographer, Schneckloth said factors include Davenport residents aging in place, birth rate stabilization, urban sprawl and Iowa’s workforce and population retention.

“For example, in a town like Walcott or Blue Grass, people are 'aging in place' (not moving as you get older, retire, etc.) — so the available homes may not be there for a young family,” he said. “Urban sprawl is something here in Davenport over the last 20 or 30 years; you’re seeing homes built on the outskirts of the metro area.”

Davenport’s total enrollment dropped by 1,253 from 2018-2019 to this school year. A September enrollment study – conducted by MDRoffers – projected district enrollment to decline by approximately 749 resident students by 2031.

Bettendorf enrollment even; North Scott expects influx from sprawl

While Bettendorf’s total enrollment has dropped by 299 students since the 2018-2019 school year, Superintendent Michelle Morse said the district remains “very even” in terms of both certified and open enrollment.

“We haven’t risen a lot, and we haven’t declined a lot,” she said. “We have seen more transiency of students – I would say that’s up a little bit, in terms of students in and out for open enrollment – but we’ve also seen quite a few students come in as living within our boundaries, like new enrollments.”

At one Bettendorf school, she said for example, about 17% of students either came in or went out – as of February 2023 – through a combination of open and new enrollment.

“For the fiscal year 2023 – which we’re in – we’re net positive, about almost 361 students for open enrollment,” she said in a spring 2023 interview. “That’s (open enrollment) been pretty level over the last five years.”

For the more rural North Scott district, superintendent Joe Stutting said decades of urban sprawl have led to the growth of other metro-adjacent districts, like Pleasant Valley, Waukee and Ankeny.

“I truly believe someday North Scott will have the growth of Pleasant Valley,” he said. “Eventually, the cornfields south of Interstate 80 will fill up (with homes, developments, etc.) and jump across I-80, and that’s our school district.”

Besides pulling from Davenport or the Quad-Cities metro, Stutting also said North Scott has seen students coming in from surrounding rural areas like Durant, DeWitt, Calamus-Wheatland, Camanche and Easton Valley.

“If you have people choosing to come and build homes here, you know, we think that tells us we’re doing a good job and have a good reputation as an education school district," he said.

Pleasant Valley enrollment up over past five years

Since the 2018-2019 school year, Pleasant Valley schools’ enrollment has jumped by 661 students, while North Scott’s increase lands at 166.

“When you look at our overall growth, we have a lot of families who are moving into our districts. That's number one,” Pleasant Valley Superintendent Brian Strusz said. “We have seen an uptick in open enrollment (in). But, unfortunately, we’ve had to deny a number of open enrollment requests also because we just don’t have the space.”

Still, Pleasant Valley averaged a loss of about 350 students to open enrollment annually within the last five years.

“The reason is, many families will start in the Bettendorf school district and want to build a new home but there’s not a lot of space in Bettendorf to build,” Strusz said. “They may come to build a house in our district, but their children want to stay with their friends in the Bettendorf school district so they open enroll.”

Reporter Sarah Watson contributed reporting.