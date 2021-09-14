Quad-Cities parents wonder what comes next for masks at Iowa schools

The school board will have to make the final decision on the district’s response, Schneckloth said. The timeline for that decision will be dependent on the district collecting the information the board will need to make the decision.

“We are reviewing all of the information that’s coming at us and we’re going to be making the best informed decision that we can,” Schneckloth said.

The North Scott and Pleasant Valley community school districts were still determining Tuesday what their next steps would be, officials from those districts said.

“The only decision we’ve made is right now to stay the course with our masks optional,” Joe Stutting, North Scott's superintendent, said.

Stutting said the district was doing that to allow more time for the legal action revolving around the judge’s decision to take place and to give North Scott more time to consult with the Iowa Department of Education, its legal counsel and others while it decides what, if anything, to do.

“It would not be in the best interest of students to say one day ‘Wear masks,’ then say the next day not to wear masks,” Stutting said.

Stutting also asked people to practice civility while addressing the face-covering issue or any other topic.