A roundup of highlights and key agenda items from recent local school board meetings:

Davenport Community School District

AUG. 28 — All board members were present.

The meeting kicked off with a presentation on the district's upcoming "Success Week," which aims to inspire students in their future college or career planning across all grade levels.

Success Week for grades K-8 will focus on building foundational skills, reaching benchmark proficiencies and high school preparation. For district high school juniors, this will include a "Capstone Testing Week" for entry assessments for students' postsecondary goals.

The Capstone Testing Week will offer the ACT, ASVAB, ALEKS and WorkKeys assessments to students during the week of March 18, 2024. To kick off the week, the district will also host author and speaker Joe Beckman for students and community members that Monday.

Board secretary Brenda Thie then gave a reminder of the upcoming school board elections on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023.

Those interested in running for Davenport school board can pick up a candidate's packet from her now — nomination papers must be filed with Thie between Aug. 28 and Sept. 21, 2023.

Five Davenport school board members have seats up for election: president Dan Gosa, vice president Karen Kline-Jerome and directors Linda Hayes, Kent Paustian and Kent Barnds. Additional election information and candidate packets are available online at https://sos.iowa.gov/ and https://www.ia-sb.org/school-board-elections.

The board unanimously approved all items requiring action.

Highlights:

A $181,200 bid from ECCO Midwest Inc. for asbestos abatement at West High School

A $534,339.59 purchase from Workspace for new classroom and building furniture at Harrison Elementary School

A $176,071.13 purchase — also from Workspace — for new teacher desks, chairs and media center furniture at Jefferson Elementary

An agreement with Goodwill of the Heartland for its "Opportunity Accelerator" occupational training programs. This will help the district fill food service and custodial positions across buildings.

The board then re-opened its discussion on district communications, aiming to narrow its path forward in terms of strategic communications and whether an internal versus external approach is preferred. Currently, the district employs outside firm TAG Communications.

Board members' opinions varied on the issue of external versus internal communications — though several supported a hybrid model, and some suggested hiring at least one internal communications staff member. Most also expressed that the district's website needs improvements.

The board will vote on the district's communications plan next meeting.

Discussions shifted to the following "phase one" long-range facility plan projects:

Artificial turf fields at West, Central and North High Schools

Additions and renovations to Sudlow Intermediate School, with an alternative proposal to build an entirely new building

Representatives from Bray Architects — the district's contracted long-range facilities planning firm — presented on the Sudlow project.

At a projected cost of $57,593,142, the proposed addition and renovations to Sudlow would require a target building area of 160,782 square feet for completion.

Aside from the addition, proposed renovations to the existing Sudlow building include:

Interior and exterior repairs

Fire protection

Mechanical, plumbing and electrical repairs

ADA accessibility improvements

If the district decides to build a new, stand-alone facility for Sudlow, costs could range from $66,500,000 to $68,000,000 — though if the existing gym was retained/integrated into the new facility's construction, costs could range from $61,600,000 to $63,000,000.

While timelines have yet to be confirmed, construction of some phase one projects are slated to begin in the spring of 2024. The board plans to re-visit the Sudlow project next meeting.

The board also discussed a laundry list of board policy revisions, including those governing anti-bullying, district transportation for open enrolled students, school libraries and student health services.

The board adjourned after an executive session, taking no action.

Next meeting: Monday, Sept. 11 at 6:00 p.m.

Moline-Coal Valley School District No. 40

AUG. 28 — All board members were present.

After flying through the consent agenda, the board unanimously approved Monday's two sole action items:

Revised substitute teacher rates for the 2023-24 school year, via an agreement between Quad-City superintendents and the Regional Office of Education. Rates land at $120 per day, $140 per day for 10 consecutive days or more in the same classroom and $150 per day for eligible retired teachers.

A $48,500 purchase of property at 1402 10th St. in Moline, with the intent to demolish the property and authorize district CFO Vince Gallo, Chief Financial Officer, to handle the purchase upon terms he and Superintendent Rachel Savage deem acceptable

For her report, Savage turned things over to Dr. Brian Prybil, assistant superintendent for elementary teaching and learning. He updated the board on Hamilton Elementary School's summer photoshoot for a HON Education furniture catalog.

Hamilton's library was selected for the photoshoot, and the district got to keep the furniture — valued at $140,000 — afterwards, installing portions at Washington Elementary School.

Then, Gallo gave an overview of recent district facility projects, noting the following:

New HVAC, sprinkler and LED lighting systems at Washington and Lincoln-Irving Elementary Schools, both of which await final chillers

Repaving the Butterworth and Horace Mann Elementary School parking lots

Roofing renovations to Wilson Middle and Moline High Schools, which await final flashings

Lighting upgrades to the John Deere Middle School auditorium stage, which await final light rigging

To view the full presentations, watch Monday's livestream on the "Moline Television" YouTube channel, starting around the 5:40 timestamp.

Savage and board members took time to thank district maintenance and facilities staff for their work improving district buildings. The board also discussed student, parent and stakeholder engagement opportunities moving forward.

Following closed session, the board unanimously approved a negotiation agreement with the Moline Education Association for the 2023-24, 2024-25, 2025-26 and 2026-27 school years. Board member Audrey Adamson abstained from this vote.

The board also approved a similar compensation agreements for district administrators, which included group insurance benefits, and non-union support staff.

To view these agreements, visit https://www.molineschools.org/ and go to the "Contracts & Salary Schedules" webpage.

Next meeting: Monday, Sept. 11 at 6:00 p.m.

Pleasant Valley Community School District

AUG. 28 — All board members were present.

The meeting kicked off with recognitions of:

Jennifer Broders, social studies teacher at Pleasant Valley Junior High School, for her 30 years of service. She will retire the end of the 2023-24 school year.

District business office staff, for earning the "Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting" from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for the seventh consecutive year.

With no non-consent agenda action items slated for Monday's meeting, Superintendent Brian Strusz gave a round of general district updates to the board.

On 2023-24 enrollment, Strusz shared the following preliminary numbers:

Total enrollment is up by approximately 120 students from last school year

Approximate enrollment by grade level: 3,015 K-6 students, 918 junior high students and 1,693 high schoolers

Of the six district elementary buildings, 13 out of 42 total grades have a maximum of two open seats

The district brought in 379 students via open enrollment, while 326 open enrolled out

A total of 119 district students are homeschooled, much like COVID-era numbers

The board then discussed Pleasant Valley's inaugural year of kindergarten screening. This fall, 359 kindergarteners were screened using the Brigance 5-year-old screener.

The district's screening priorities moving forward include:

Meeting all learners where they are — academically and behaviorally — as soon as possible

Completing beginning of year assessments by Labor Day weekend instead of October

"Just Right Learning" for all starts sooner, ranging from intervention to extension

Implementing research-based practices for Kindergarten Ready Assessments

Positioning teachers and support staff to implement multi-tiered systems of support to meet all students' needs and optimal growth

To view the full discussion, watch Monday's livestream on the "Pleasant Valley Community School District" YouTube channel, starting around the 31:18 timestamp.

Before adjourning, Strusz reminded board members of the annual Run with Carl fundraiser race on Monday, which will benefit Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf students.

Next meeting: Monday, Sept. 11 at 6:00 p.m.

