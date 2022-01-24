Quad-Cities school districts have not escaped higher natural gas costs

Quad-Cities school districts are largely coping with higher heating bills because of increased natural gas costs.
Expectations that natural gas would be pricier this winter have been around for months because of reports that demand has increased.
In the Quad-Cities, the larger school districts’ experiences varied as far as what they were paying, but many did report at least some higher costs because of pricier natural gas.
Davenport Community School District
MidAmerican Energy warned the district in November that natural gas prices could more than double during the winter heating season, Debbie Mahr Heitman, the district’s energy management specialist, said. That season lasts until about April.
The district had been seeing higher prices since October, Heitman said.
The district, however, mixes the ways it purchases natural gas, with some bought under contracts that have a static price, Heitman said. As of Wednesday, more of the district’s natural gas was being purchased through contract.
Among the ways the district is trying to offset higher prices is keeping buildings’ heating schedules tight, Heitman said. That requires knowing as accurately as possible when parts of a building aren’t in use and need less heat.
Bettendorf Community School District
Bettendorf also has a contract that locks prices for the cold months, Brietta I. Collier, the district’s director of finance and business services, said. The district is paying more this heating season compared to last year but has not had to adjust its programs because of it.
“The increased cost is offset with fund reserves,” Collier said. “We have budgeted for the increase and continue to monitor usage across the district.”
Pleasant Valley Community School District
The district is in the midst of a three-year contract so it is not experiencing any increases at the moment, Beth Marsoun, Pleasant Valley’s spokeswoman, said.
“Depending on the rates when we begin to discuss locking in again for another term, we could potentially see an increase, but we anticipate it would not be as high as the current gas rates,” Marsoun said.
North Scott Community School District
The district also has a contract for natural gas, Joe Stutting, North Scott’s superintendent, said. The district is paying more this winter than it did in the winters of each of the past three years, though the district paid nearly as much in the winter months of the 2016-2017 school year as it is now.
“The cost of living is going up in many areas, so our budget will get tighter and tighter,” Stutting said. “At this time, I do not foresee any major adjustments to offset the increases.”
Rock Island-Milan School District
The district anticipated and is seeing an increase in its utility bills, Holly Sparkman, Rock Island-Milan’s spokeswoman, said.
“But it's too soon to tell how this will impact us,” Sparkman said.
Moline-Coal Valley
Moline-Coal Valley has not seen any significant increase in its heating/natural gas costs, Dave McDermott, the district’s CFO, said. As of Tuesday, the district was not expecting to get outside the parameters set for this year’s budget.
McDermott said it was also hard to compare costs to those of the past few years because of recent capital projects, which included upgraded heating and cooling systems, and adding additional space.
United Township High School District
The district has seen an average increase of 37% in its bill since July but is not sure to what extent, if any, the rise will continue, Jay Morrow, UT’s superintendent, said.
United Township manages its heating and cooling to help control costs, Morrow said. The higher prices have led to a draw on financial reserves, but the district has not yet had to adjust operations to compensate.
“It will put a dent into our operations and maintenance budget,” Morrow said. “It is too early in the winter to see the overall impact.”