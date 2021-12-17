Quad-Cities school districts increase vigilance Friday because of nationally circulating online threats of school violence

Quad-Cities school districts heightened their vigilance Friday because of general threats of school violence circulating on the Internet.
A joint release issued by the Davenport, Bettendorf, Pleasant Valley and North Scott community school districts stated there have been anonymous social media posts that had stated Friday was “American School Shooting Day” and warned of possible bomb threats and shootings at schools nationwide. No credible local threats had been identified.
The release from the school districts stated they are partnering with law enforcement to investigate the potential of local connections to the social media posts, and asked families to speak to their children about using social media appropriately and of the potential consequences for making threats.
“The most important thing for our public to know is that the Davenport Community School District takes every single one of these threats very seriously,” Superintendent TJ Schneckloth said on Friday.
The district works with the police and uses all available resources to investigate each, determine their credibility, then take action.
“There are very serious consequences for making a threat against a school,” Schneckloth said.
They can include expulsion and criminal charges, he and Jake Klipsch, the district’s instructional leadership director, said.
“Talk to your children, talk to the community people – threats are not allowed and they will not be tolerated,” Schneckloth said.
The district has had a total of seven threats, Schneckloth said.
“And all the threats to Davenport community schools were determined to be rumors and unfounded,” Schneckloth said.
Central was locked down briefly on Friday because of an anonymous Facebook threat, according to a notice distributed to parents. The lockdown lasted from 11:35 a.m. to 11:46 a.m. while the threat was investigated.
There was also one reported against Davenport North High School on Dec. 8, and another against Central a few days later.
The sources have been identified and appropriate action taken, Schneckloth said.
“The majority of them are local,” Schneckloth said. “We have had one that was traced to another high school, so it does appear to be high school students that are generating these threats.”
Some of those have not been direct threats but students intentionally starting rumors of a threat, Klipsch said.
"The Davenport Community School District is not alone in seeing a rise in school threats," Schneckloth wrote to district families in a release issued Friday. "Quad City districts and districts across the country have reported a rise in the number of school threats since the tragic incident that took place in Michigan on November 30th."
Each of the threats the Davenport district has dealt with was reported by students, Schneckloth said.
He said in the release that the district's students have done an excellent job reporting the threats to the authorities.
Schneckloth said that if someone hears something threatening, they should report it to the authorities through the P3 App used by Crime Stoppers or 911.
“Make sure that you are telling officials or a trusted loved one,” Schneckloth added. “That way that information can get to the appropriate people to make sure that we are keeping our students and community safe.”
Davenport district spokesman Mike Vondran said attendance on Friday was down 18%.
Some of that could be attributed to families starting their holiday early, but the number was high, Vondran said.
Other reports of threats were also investigated at the Moline-Coal Valley School District and the United Township School District since Dec. 8. In both cases, the student believed involved was identified and authorities found no weapons.
The Bettendorf Community School District had had no threats made this week, spokeswoman Celeste Miller said Friday.
The Rock Island-Milan School District issued its own release on Thursday that was similar to that provided by the Iowa districts.
Rock Island-Milan became aware of the threatening posts on Thursday morning and notified the Rock Island Police Department which said it would increase patrols as a precaution, spokeswoman Holly Sparkman said.
“We didn't know if it was credible or not but erred on the side of caution,” Sparkman said in an email.
The district had not had any threats Friday, Sparkman said.
“Our buildings are doing what they always do, heightened awareness, making sure entryways are secure and entry protocols are followed,” Sparkman said. “Outside activities are being kept to a minimum today and everyone is staying in the buildings. We aren't in lockdown mode or anything - students are moving through buildings as they do each day and keeping those COVID practices in check.”