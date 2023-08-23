Editor's Note: This is the third story in a three-part series on how Iowa's open enrollment policy has impacted Quad-Cities schools over the past five years.

To many Quad-Cities superintendents, one notable byproduct of Iowa’s changes to open enrollment laws is increased competitiveness among the state’s public school districts.

To face this, Davenport Superintendent TJ Schneckloth said the district is preparing to invest $140 million back into its buildings and facilities over the next four years – part of Davenport’s ongoing long-range facilities plan.

Davenport lost 152 more students to open enrollment last school year than in 2021-2022, bringing the total net expense of open enrollment in 2022-23 to more than $5 million.

“The law changes that occurred, we view them as making parent choice first and then making districts compete,” he said. “That’s exactly where we’ve turned our focus toward.”

Pleasant Valley adds more room to schools

Pleasant Valley is currently making additions to its junior high and Forest Grove Elementary schools. In July, the school board also approved high school additions totaling 75,000 square-feet.

“A lot of that tends to be just keeping up with our own (organic) growth,” said Pleasant Valley Superintendent Brian Strusz. “First comes our (resident students), then if we have space, we will take open enrollment requests.”

Balancing the natural population growth within Pleasant Valley’s boundaries with open enrollment upticks makes planning difficult, Strusz said.

“If you have to add space, that doesn’t happen overnight. That takes a lot of planning,” he said.

These renovations — aimed for completion by the 2025-2026 school year — will create room for 700 additional students.

Building closures, expansions an effort be more competitive

To combat excess capacity and use district resources more efficiently ("right-sizing"), the Davenport school board approved a long-range facilities master plan this past December — setting the district’s course for the next 10 to 20 years.

This included the recent closure of Washington, Buchanan and Monroe Elementary Schools.

But to Schneckloth, this decision — though a hard one — was a key step in providing the best learning environments and opportunities for Davenport students.

“For example, the deferred maintenance on Monroe alone is $11 million,” he added. “Part of this first-phase plan is to build field turfs at every single one of our high schools – ($11 million) pays for that, and that’s just one building.”

Phase 1 of this plan also includes expansions to three Davenport school buildings, among other capital improvements.

Davenport schools will also rely on programming to stand out in the local market.

“Tell me another school district that sent an engineering class to establish a well for a community in Africa … that sent their marching band to London?” Schneckloth said. “That’s our focus, and that’s our future being competitive in, really, a global market.”

With Iowa’s open enrollment laws, and now the state's available education savings accounts, Schneckloth acknowledged the potential impact the changes could have on Davenport and other public schools.

“Students have the ability to go anywhere,” he said. “All of the legislation is about ‘Are we investing our tax dollars where they need to be?’ And that’s what we want to prove.”

Other program priorities are revamping Davenport's early literacy and K-8 math curriculums, Schneckloth said, alongside upgrades to teaching materials and technology.

Davenport makes push to boost middle schools

Davenport schools will undergo another big change in fall of 2024: moving district sixth-graders into the intermediate buildings, aligning with the master plan’s K-5, 6-8 grade configuration model.

“One of the things that's really important to our community is having a strong middle school level,” Schneckloth said, citing facility planning feedback.

Next school year, the district is adding more than 20 middle school teachers, Schneckloth said, aiming to reduce class sizes and more heavily focus on literacy and math blocks. Davenport middle schools will also feature more career exploration events to build a, "clearer high school pathway."

Stutting: Competitive environment not necessarily best

While North Scott Superintendent Joe Stutting he takes pride in leading a “high-quality school district," he doesn't believe a, competitive environment is necessarily what's best for local education.

“We’re not out trying to get kids to open enroll, that’s not what we’re doing in any way,” he said. “But we do want to make sure we're a place where people choose to come to live and work.”

Similar to its neighboring district, the Bettendorf school board approved a 10-year facility master plan this winter — detailing a phased modernization to Bettendorf Middle School and upgrades to Bettendorf High School; Herbert Hoover and Paul Norton Elementary Schools.

In March, the district proposed $69.25 million in general obligation bonds to help fund the middle and high school projects, a portion of which would have been aimed at addressing crowding and accessibility concerns. However, the referendum failed in the spring election.

“That plan was built on five-year historical trends, in terms of enrollment, because we want to make sure we've got a good baseline,” Bettendorf Superintendent Michelle Morse said. “It has less to do with any changes in law … In terms of open enrollment, we consider all of that, but that was not a primary driving force.”

Open enrollment creates adjustment challenges

The ability for immediate open enrollment has the potential to create challenges for students, Morse said, particularly in adjusting to different school structures, like block versus seven-period scheduling.

“If you’re transitioning from one system to the other one, we want to make sure we're working with that family to ensure that student continues moving forward and isn't frustrated by the change,” she said.

A key challenge for North Scott lies within special education, Stutting said, along with tracking available capacity.

“For example, it’s hard to hire hourly employees right now," he explained. "If a child requires one-to-one aid, and we don’t have any (staff) available, then we really can’t provide programming for that child.”

Stutting expects this issue will continue to get more difficult, noting the upcoming Amazon distribution center — slated to bring in 1,000 new area jobs.

“Trying to track in real-time is about all we can do,” he said. “That’s the new norm.”

Stutting: Last-minute moves not good for student or school

One consensus among local school leaders? An open-enrollment deadline allows for better logistical planning.

“One of the biggest issues we have is the fact that there’s no deadline,” Schneckloth said, explaining how school funding works a year in the rear, with staffing done in March, April and May. “If we have additional students leave in the May, June and July time period — when it comes to the funding for those students, we’re missing the students, but have the teachers."

Stutting said deadlines are needed for multiple reasons, noting how an “unintended consequence" of the change are cases where students transfer at the end of a school year for athletic (or other) eligibility purposes.

“It's not in the best interest, for a kid, to transfer the last two to three weeks of school,” he said. “Kids bounding from school to school is not a positive thing, academically. I think there are a number of scenarios that are unfortunate as a result of not having a deadline and limited ways to deny (open enrollment requests).”

Stutting was willing to bet every local district had a student open enroll in the second semester for winter sports eligibility in the upcoming school year.

Like his local counterparts, Strusz supports reinstating a deadline — he suggests dates in May or June over the previous March 1 deadline.

“We’d at least know we've approved all open enrollments for the next year,” he said. “Anybody who moves into our district, say in June, July or August, or the next year, we could then address those needs.”

Unpredictable, last-minute enrollment changes have caused Davenport to reallocate teachers or other resources — such as special education staff — during the school year, Schneckloth said.

“That’s a very difficult thing for us to do,” he said. “I think there are some things that need to be ironed out with the legislation and deadlines would be one of them, because that’s just beneficial for sound financial practices and budgeting."

Morse agreed.

“Now that there is no deadline, we did receive some open enrollment requests prior to winter break for the 2023-24 school year,’" she said. “That's very hard to say ‘Yes’ or ‘No,’ because we need to know how many of our returning families are coming back, or how many new kindergartners we’re going to get from our district boundaries.”

To better prepare for district staffing and budgeting, Morse said the district moved school registration from July to February.

“So that we can start looking at staffing and student placement earlier,” she said. “We’re working within those state guidelines that we have, but we try to look at our trends over the last five years.”

Union president: Schools shouldn't use business model

Mike Reinholdt, president of the Davenport Education Association teacher’s union, calls increased public school competition “highly alarming."

To him, it negatively feeds into Iowa's school choice rhetoric.

"They want a business model," Reinholdt said. "We're in a public sector, we cannot function the same way businesses can. The beauty of public schools is we 100% open the doors to anyone who needs to come in, right? If you live within the confines — and now, apparently, outside of the confines — of our district, we let you in."

This also impacts DEA negotiations, he said, as state funding follows each student who leaves Davenport schools.

"We're having a lot of concerns about making sure we're not continuously stressing our teachers with this kind of, 'perpetual doom-saying' of losing students," he said. "That trickles into our negotiations, and there's only so many dollars in the pot to allocate, teacher salaries included."

In a nationwide teacher shortage, competing with other school districts is already a challenge.

"We always have to make sure we're negotiating for the fullest salaries and benefits we can," Reinhold said. "Within the rigors of the law they've recently changed for us."

Though the DEA doesn't directly negotiate for support staff, he has concerns for those employees, too.

"We exceedingly have challenges hiring paraprofessionals in Davenport," Reinholdt said. "Or, custodial and food service workers — that all impacts our teachers in the classroom each and every day. It makes their jobs that much more difficult."

Since leaving his 13-year tenure as the Maquoketa superintendent in 2014, Kim Huckstadt has taught educational leadership at the University of Northern Iowa.

He also serves on the Board of Directors for the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency, which provides support services for school districts in the Quad-Cities and surrounding areas.

Huckstadt wasn't shocked to see the Quad-Cities metro's student movement amidst recent open enrollment legislation.

Former superintendent: Removing diversity denials impacted numbers

"I think it was somewhat predictable, as an outsider looking in," he said, noting voluntary diversity plan removals, specifically. "I think (removing the open enrollment deadline) really put a burden on school districts, because there are several levels to complex issues like this."

One level being a student body's diversity, Hustadt said, and school finances another.

"It is a real tough thing for central administrative offices," he said. "I can only imagine what that's like in a 'Davenport.'"

Noting rural school districts in particular, Huckstadt said waning enrollment — no matter the cause — will likely force some to adjust programming and, therefore, staffing.

"That's just how schools are funded," he said. "When schools get so small, the numbers just no longer work. They can't generate enough funding to provide all the programs they're required to offer, much less than ones they would like to offer above and beyond."

This is why some Iowa school districts, usually rural, have whole-grade sharing agreements, Husckstadt said.

"That's not going to happen to Davenport," he said. "But, they've had to make some tough decisions in recent years, primarily because of numbers."

Reinholdt: State changes only accelerate enrollment issues

These tough decisions include the recent closure of Buchanan Elementary School — where Reinholdt has taught for 11 years.

To him, Iowa's open enrollment changes are, "an additional straw on the camel's back."

“These types of changes in the legislature only accelerate those kinds of (enrollment) issues,” Reinholdt said. “They accelerate the lessening of diversity in our area, and they hurt our communities as a whole by continuously having students leaving our Davenport community and moving elsewhere.”

He hopes Davenport will reach more steady student retention, but thinks the district (and others in similar positions) must "lessen the bleed" in the meantime.

"In no way, shape or form is consolidating schools good for communities. It's not good for students, but it is what the district has to do in order to survive," Reinholdt said. "Being able to save that money, that's going to continuously be more important as we go forward … I'd say TJ (Schneckloth) is doing a good job at directing us, the school board is doing a good job at directing us, but it is a painful experience."

Huckstadt said Quad-Cities superintendents are doing an, "outstanding" job navigating open enrollment changes.

"I know every decision they make isn't going to make them popular every day," he said. "The reason I believe they're doing a great job, is that they're involving key stakeholders — and that's important, because these are our public schools. Our people invest in these schools, so I think you need to be involving people, number one."

Transparency about enrollment numbers is also key moving forward, Huckstadt said.

"And what the impact of those numbers are," he added. "Because that kind of transparency is what builds trust."

Staying ahead of the curve

Bettendorf will continue to examine data and demographical trends, hoping to proactively respond to continued student movements across districts.

This philosophy applies to staffing, as Morse and other district leaders may explore updating, repurposing or removing some positions if vacancies arise.

“We meet with our building administrators — usually starting sometime in December, no later than January — to start looking at staffing for the upcoming school year, so that we can make sure we continue to be good stewards of the dollars given to us,” she said. “And at the same time, provide a high-quality, rigorous and safe learning environment for our students.”

Stutting also aims to continue making proactive decisions for the district.

“You make decisions that impact you 10 years from now, or longer — that isn’t about open enrollment,” he said, citing the upcoming Regional Innovation Center.

Moving forward, Stutting hopes Iowa’s open enrollment and ESA laws don’t put a wedge between local school districts.

“Because that's not what's best kids,” he said. “Open enrollment is just a fact that school choice is here in Iowa, and all four of us have to deal with it in the Quad-Cities."

Stutting said the importance lies in forming, "good relationships with neighboring districts" and sharing programming, when appropriate.

With the district's consistent growth, Strusz said Pleasant Valley will continue work with projection companies to determine the best point of action.

“Those are not crystal ball numbers, we don't really have an answer for that,” he said. “But, that's kind of how we plan every single year, is maybe growing around 120 students a year, across PreK-12.”

Schneckloth said he, “doesn’t lose sleep” over the potential negative impacts recent legislation could have on Davenport schools.

He's more excited about how its long-range facilities plan and curricular improvements play out – something he said will have a “generational impact” on the district.

“If you look at where we’ve been and where we’re going, coming out of the pandemic, our budget is very solid,” Schneckloth said. “We are on a path of excellence … We just have wonderful human beings that care about our kids,

“...All of these things strengthen the most important entity in any community, and that’s the school district."

