Quad-Cities schools need bus drivers. But the shortage isn't critical.

The districts have been helping where they can, but the lack of drivers has led to delays for routes and extracurricular transportation, Corbett said.

Counting regular and substitute drivers, Sherrard has about 20, Alan Boucher, the district superintendent, said. The district has always needed more drivers, but the issue is more severe now.

“If we could have five more drivers, we would breathe a great sigh of relief,” Boucher said. “If we could have 10 more drivers -- and of course, most of those would have to be substitutes -- then I think the problem would be solved.”

So far, Sherrard has not had to cancel any routes, but the district is using its bus mechanics, other staff who are certified bus drivers and its substitute drivers, to meet its need, Boucher said.

“We’ve been able to rearrange routes and rearrange drivers to get everything accommodated and, so far, we’ve been able to do it,” Boucher said.

Both Corbett and Boucher listed the impact of COVID-19 as the culprit or a possible culprit.

The shortage for Durham began when the pandemic began, Corbett said.