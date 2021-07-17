Quad-Cities summer school looking a little more normal, though COVID-19 left its imprint

The ages of youth served range from kindergarten age to 22, depending on the program, Klipsch said.

The YMCA has increased financial assistance to help young people participate in the programs.

“Families who have applied and received assistance have told us that their kids have been more anxious and, due to both less in-person schooling and lack of other community programs, they have missed out on a lot of other community programs and social interaction,” Klipsch said. "In addition, many families have had a lot of struggle to make ends meet because of changes in work.”

In 2020, the YMCA curtailed its summer programs because of COVID-19. Program capabilities were reduced because the YMCA wanted to keep group numbers low and didn't want to intermingle student groups.

“We were very diminished in capacity last year,” Klipsch said. “We completely cut our resident camp program, and had to reduce bus/transportation capacity by 66% for day camps.”

All three organizations said there were at least some pandemic precautions still in place.

Spring Forward and UT maintained masking and other of the basic mitigations strategies designed to combat coronavirus.