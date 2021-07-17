Quad-Cities summer school looking a little more normal, though COVID-19 left its imprint

Summer school this year in the Quad-Cities looked a little more like it did before the pandemic, though the impacts of COVID-19 are still visible.
Spring Forward works with the Rock Island-Milan School District to provide summer programs designed to help elementary students minimize summer learning loss.
In 2019, a more typical year, the programs served about 350 students between five elementary schools and included literacy instruction, Executive Director Dan McNeil said. This year, Spring Forward brought in more teachers and had about 600 students from all nine elementary schools participate. The curriculum also included math.
This year there was a greater focus on learning recovery, he said.
“Our students, you know, have been out of buildings for a number of days this year,” McNeil said.
The program had also previously been focused on kindergarten through fourth grade. This year, it was expanded to sixth grade.
In 2020, Spring Forward worked with other groups, including museums and libraries, to develop take-home “success kits” for students who could not be together in person, he said.
McNeil said it was hard to provide a broad statement on the effects COVID-19 had on the students that participated in the summer programs this year. Each student had diverse experiences.
He did say the students were eager enough to be back in the program that the tone was more like that of the program in 2019.
At United Township High School District, 180 high school students participated in remediation classes in math, science, social studies and English this summer with a mix of online and in-person instruction available, Jay Morrow, United Township’s superintendent, said. There were no summer programs in 2020.
He said the biggest impact of the pandemic was that the attendance in the summer programs was not the strongest.
“There is a sense of potential burn-out/fatigue among some of the students,” Morrow said.
YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley is offering seven summer camps, job training and outreach, as well as working with the Davenport Community School District and other community groups to offer summer programs, Frank Klipsch, executive director of communications & outreach for the YMCA, said. The goals include education, recreation and social/emotional development.
So far this summer, there have been 4,294 total weekly registrations for the camps, with about 420 students participating in programs daily, he said. The work with the Davenport district and other collaborations serve about 160 students weekly and the job training/outreach serves about 150 students annually.
The ages of youth served range from kindergarten age to 22, depending on the program, Klipsch said.
The YMCA has increased financial assistance to help young people participate in the programs.
“Families who have applied and received assistance have told us that their kids have been more anxious and, due to both less in-person schooling and lack of other community programs, they have missed out on a lot of other community programs and social interaction,” Klipsch said. "In addition, many families have had a lot of struggle to make ends meet because of changes in work.”
In 2020, the YMCA curtailed its summer programs because of COVID-19. Program capabilities were reduced because the YMCA wanted to keep group numbers low and didn't want to intermingle student groups.
“We were very diminished in capacity last year,” Klipsch said. “We completely cut our resident camp program, and had to reduce bus/transportation capacity by 66% for day camps.”
All three organizations said there were at least some pandemic precautions still in place.
Spring Forward and UT maintained masking and other of the basic mitigations strategies designed to combat coronavirus.
At the YMCA, some pandemic-related practices are here to stay, Klipsch said.