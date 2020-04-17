Quad-City colleges likely to hold summer classes online.

Many summer classes at Quad-City colleges and universities will likely be held online, lengthening the closures made due to COVID-19. Three schools have already announced decisions: Black Hawk College, St. Ambrose University and Western Illinois University.
Augustana College
Augustana hasn’t made a firm decision yet, but 37 classes are being offered for the summer term, which typically runs June 1 through 26. On the college’s website, it’s noted that if on-campus courses are “not permitted due to health concerns,” those scheduled on-campus courses can be offered via a distance-learning arrangement.
Online and distance-learning courses will charge the same rate, $575 per credit hour.
A representative from the college was not immediately available to answer whether there was a projected date for a decision to be made.
Black Hawk College
All summer courses will be held online.
Eastern Iowa Community Colleges
A representative for EICC said the colleges were still working out the details for whether or not there’d be on-campus classes, but online classes will be offered regardless.
St. Ambrose University
The university’s summer classes will all be offered distance-only, and clinical and experiential activities will be addressed on a program-by-program basis, according to a university spokesman.
St. Ambrose is also planning to offer summer housing on a limited basis for international students, students with academic commitments in the area, and students in unique circumstances.
Western Illinois University
All of WIU’s summer courses will be remote. According to a press release from the university, the majority of summer session classes are typically held online regardless. All on-campus events are canceled through June 30, for both the Macomb campus and the Quad-City campus.
