Quad-City colleges likely to hold summer classes online.

Many summer classes at Quad-City colleges and universities will likely be held online, lengthening the closures made due to COVID-19. Three schools have already announced decisions: Black Hawk College, St. Ambrose University and Western Illinois University.

Augustana College

Augustana hasn’t made a firm decision yet, but 37 classes are being offered for the summer term, which typically runs June 1 through 26. On the college’s website, it’s noted that if on-campus courses are “not permitted due to health concerns,” those scheduled on-campus courses can be offered via a distance-learning arrangement.

Online and distance-learning courses will charge the same rate, $575 per credit hour.

A representative from the college was not immediately available to answer whether there was a projected date for a decision to be made.

Black Hawk College

All summer courses will be held online.

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges

A representative for EICC said the colleges were still working out the details for whether or not there’d be on-campus classes, but online classes will be offered regardless.