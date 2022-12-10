Quad-City eighth-graders explore their futures

More than 2,500 eighth-graders from Quad-City area schools gathered Thursday and Friday at the Junior Achievement Inspire Career Expo, dipping their feet into several career paths through immersive, hands-on activities and mentoring from local business representatives.

Students got a look at a day in the life of various industries, including the skills needed to work in them. In all, 55 local businesses had a presence at the event, hosted by Junior Achievement of the Heartland.

"It’s truly amazing to watch students grow more confident, sharpen professional skills and interact with local business professionals who can help shape their future” JA President and CEO Dougal Nelson said of the expo in a news release. "We are super excited about JA Inspire. It will be truly impactful to see local professionals connect with the future workforce."

Braylen Clark, a Williams Intermediate student, said he enjoyed the variety of tables and exhibits at the expo.

"I liked the workout and nutrition area. I liked the TBK Bank exhibit," he said. "A lot of these things are really fascinating and neat."

His peer, Khairi Harper, said he learned about an array of work environments — already prompting some forward-thinking.

"There's construction, workout training, the Army … many different types of things," he said. "If I don't have my 'Plan A,' I'm going to invest in real estate."

Williams Principal Eric Johnson said the event was his students' first large-scale field trip since the pandemic. He sees the benefits of the expo as his students start making high school selections and registering for classes.

"Having an idea of what course offerings and electives they might want to pursue is nice," Johnson said. "It's exciting because that's what our whole goal in junior high is — to give them some experiences and see what they might want to do. In high school sometimes they're too late, and they have to start making decisions about what careers they want to pursue soon."

In addition to Williams, middle and junior high schools represented at the expo included Bettendorf, Colona, John Deere, Jordan Catholic, Morning Star Academy, North Scott, Northeast, Orion, Riverdale, Smart, Sudlow, Walcott, Washington, Wilson and Wood.

Language arts teacher Lisa deMeyer teaches a class called "Designing your Life" at Wood. It has students project their futures — around age 35 — and research what it would take to support those career paths.

"By the time they finish that class, they have an imaginary career planned out and have given it some thought," deMeyer said. "So this whole expo falls right in line with that. I just love this."

She also appreciated how Junior Achievement planned the expo with students at top of mind.

"It's very well organized," deMeyer said. "I think the kids are getting something out of it, even though they're playing a lot, they're still learning some things. I love the interactive activities that they had."

Lane & Waterman LLP attorney Sarah Oberg Ramirez enjoyed opening students' eyes to the variety of legal career paths.

"A lot of students, particularly at this age, when they think of lawyers, they think of criminal lawyers or lawsuits," she said. "So it's really fun to tell them about different areas of law and what a versatile career path it could be."

Jaxon Beliveau, a senior at Davenport West, hosted a sign-up table for the school district's Career Technical Education (CTE) program, which ranges from areas like computer science and engineering to family and consumer sciences. If students signed up for a specific CTE program at the expo, they'll be given priority for related electives when registering for high school classes.

Beliveau, who plans to study cybersecurity engineering in college, said he was happy to provide information and opportunities for a program that helped him during high school.

"It's a very nice feeling. I think CTE is why I'm where I'm at today," he said. "Having a very simple way to get put into classes that I know I care about and interest me, related to career I think I might go into, it streamlined that process and solidified where I wanted to go. It made me a lot more confident that I wanted to go into that field."

Beliveau wished to credit West business teacher Doyle Massey and district tech innovator Alene Vandermyde for their support of the program.

"The fact that I'm able to help other students — we've already had a few dozen sign-ups so far — start solidifying their career paths early on and giving them a lot of time to really let it settle means a lot to me," he said. "I'm really proud that Davenport offered this. It was life-changing for me, and I think it'll be for others."

A glimpse into the JA Inspire Career Expo