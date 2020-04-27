Quad-City public schools face financial uncertainty as they try to measure the costs of COVID-19

The statewide penny depleted

What’s still unknown is how dollars school districts earn from the state-wide penny — a 1% sales tax that goes towards Secure an Advanced Vision for Education, or SAVE, funds — might be hurt by the prolonged economic closure. SAVE funds go toward school infrastructure, including renovations, security and technology.

Cournoyer and Margaret Buckton, a lobbyist with Iowa School Finance Information Services, both said it’s hard to say when the state might be able to calculate the loss in sales tax revenue, which will depend on how long the shutdown lasts and how long it takes for the economy to open up again.

Because of the cycle for the funds, the loss in sales tax revenue would be felt more in the 2021-2022 school year than in the fall.

In 2018, internet sales started being charged the 1% sales tax in Iowa, which could make up for some of the money.

Davenport CFO Claudia Wood said she sees the SAVE fund as the biggest hit. While the district doesn’t have large projects currently planned, smaller projects on the five-year plan would likely have to be reprioritized, she said.

Small savings, new expenses