Quad-City public schools face financial uncertainty as they try to measure the costs of COVID-19

Even with Iowa’s COVID-19 cases soaring, Gov. Kim Reynolds said Friday that she’s beginning the phased process of reopening the state’s economy, starting with elective surgeries and farmers markets. Shopping malls, theaters and retail businesses in 77 counties will open in a socially-distanced way by mid-May.
National and public health experts caution that reopening the economy too quickly could cause a resurgence in coronavirus infections. But for local business owners, workers who can’t go into work and public agencies who depend on people spending money to maintain funding, there’s much uncertainty as to how they’ll weather the closure.
Schools, in particular, have changed dramatically to continue to educate students at home, and the new school year will come with its own challenges as teachers scramble to make up lost material and close widening achievement gaps.
That’s a burden before the affect of COVID-19 on school finances is even considered.
Iowa Sen. Chris Cournoyer said she was glad the legislature passed bills on school funding — including state supplemental aid (SSA), transportation equity and per-pupil equity — early in the session, before the virus caused the session to be suspended. The legislature will not reconvene before May 15.
“The money that was passed with SSA and the equity bills were already signed by the governor, and those are already done,” Cournoyer said. “That’s money school districts can count on.”
The statewide penny depleted
What’s still unknown is how dollars school districts earn from the state-wide penny — a 1% sales tax that goes towards Secure an Advanced Vision for Education, or SAVE, funds — might be hurt by the prolonged economic closure. SAVE funds go toward school infrastructure, including renovations, security and technology.
Cournoyer and Margaret Buckton, a lobbyist with Iowa School Finance Information Services, both said it’s hard to say when the state might be able to calculate the loss in sales tax revenue, which will depend on how long the shutdown lasts and how long it takes for the economy to open up again.
Because of the cycle for the funds, the loss in sales tax revenue would be felt more in the 2021-2022 school year than in the fall.
In 2018, internet sales started being charged the 1% sales tax in Iowa, which could make up for some of the money.
Davenport CFO Claudia Wood said she sees the SAVE fund as the biggest hit. While the district doesn’t have large projects currently planned, smaller projects on the five-year plan would likely have to be reprioritized, she said.
Small savings, new expenses
SAVE funds can’t be used to pay staff salaries which, statewide, take up about 81% of school budgets, Buckton said. In the meantime, many districts are incurring additional costs as they are serving more free lunches, purchasing personal protection equipment for staff and sanitizing materials to clean the buildings and either printing packets of materials for students or helping families get internet access, either with wi-fi hotspots, buses equipped with wi-fi or a Mediacom connection.
Bettendorf Schools, for example, has 130 hotspots purchased because of the extended school closure. Davenport Schools purchased 10 hotspots per building.
While racking up new expenses, some districts might save some money, but it likely won’t be enough to completely offset everything else. Buckton said conference fees and travel costs will be saved, as well as bus fuel, if the district isn’t bound by a contract outsourcing the service.
“Every district probably has a slightly different mathematical equation on that, but so far in our first look at this, the costs are pretty excessive,” Buckton said.
Wood said Davenport wasn’t far enough along to have a complete analysis of where money is being spent and saved. She expected the district would have lower expenditures for substitute teachers, but the district was spending more money on printed-off materials and hotspots for students and that the custodial staff had additional expenditures.
Cuts during the Great Recession
Brietta Collier, director of finance for Bettendorf Schools, said she had heard talk of across-the-board cuts, which last happened following the Great Recession.
School aid is 43% of Iowa’s budget. A 10% loss in the general fund would be “something pretty significant,” Buckton said. The last time the state had across the board cuts, she said the state underfunded school aid and gave districts the spending authority to handle the difference with cash reserves.
“Bettendorf has a strong cash position, where it can be proactive and not reactive in terms of how we would weather that storm,” Collier said. “There’s a couple of different things you can do.”
In 2009, Wood said the district needed to make staffing cuts, since that makes up such a large majority of a school’s budget.
“It’s really hard for any school district to try to react to a mid-year cut,” she said. “Sometimes those things happen, and we just have to deal with those for sure.”
Davenport is in the midst of making budget cuts to the general fund after years of going over its spending authority. “Right now, we don’t have any indication that will be impacted for next year,” Wood said. “But after that, it is unknown.”
Despite the unknowns, Cournoyer said Iowans have reason to be optimistic, citing a strong economy, a budget surplus and full cash reserves that could be used on a rainy day.
“And this is certainly a rainy day,” she said. “We’re in a good spot to get back on track.”
