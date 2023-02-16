As a winter storm moves into the Quad-Cities Thursday, here's a related roundup of K-12 school closings:
Bettendorf Community School District Central DeWitt Community School District Clinton Community School District Davenport Community School District Diocese of Davenport Schools Durant Community School District Louisa-Muscatine Community School District Maquoketa Community School District Morning Star Academy Muscatine Community School District North Scott Community School District Pleasant Valley Community School District Prince of Peace Catholic School Quad City Montessori Rivermont Collegiate Trinity Lutheran School
East Moline Christian School Galesburg Community School District No. 205 Quad Cities Christian Schools Rockridge School District Sherrard Community School District
Photos: QC vs. the Vortex
Amanda Schiffke and her daughter, Lakelynn Schiffke, 14, of Moline, wait for the bus at the intersection of 41st Street and 16th Avenue in Moline in January. According the the National Weather Service Moline set a new all-time low temperature of minus 33 on Jan. 31, 2019.
Todd Mizener
Albert Stewart, of Rock Island, shovels off the roof of Country Style Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, in Moline. According to the National Weather Service, Moline set a record low this morning with temperatures hitting -33.
Meg McLaughlin/
A man waits for the bus along 41st Street in Moline Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. According to the National Weather Service, Moline set a record low this morning with temperatures hitting minus 33.
Meg McLaughlin/
Guy Floresco, of Moline, takes a break from along 41st Street to the grocery store Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, in Moline. According to the National Weather Service, Moline set a record low this morning with temperatures dipping to minus 33.
Meg McLaughlin/
The temperature on the Blackhawk Bank & Trust sign read minus 26 degrees at 6:58 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, in Coal Valley.
Todd Mizener
Guy Floresco, of Moline, walks along 41st Street on his way to the grocery store Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, in Moline. According to the National Weather Service, Moline set a record low this morning with temperatures hitting -33.
Meg McLaughlin/
Dameon Stewart, of Rock Island, shovels off the roof of Country Style Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, in Moline. According to the National Weather Service, Moline set a record low this morning with temperatures hitting -33.
Meg McLaughlin/
Albert Stewart, of Rock Island, and his son Dameon, shovel the roof of Moline's Country Style on Thursday. According to the National Weather Service, Moline set a record low with temperatures hitting minus 33.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN /
Dave Hogeboom, of Coal Valley, takes Meeka, a 7-year-old mix, for a short walk around his neighborhood Thursday in Coal Valley. The extremely cold temperatures over the last few days prevented the duo from talking their regular walk.
TODD MIZENER /
Dave Hogeboom, of Coal Valley, takes Meeka, a 7-year-old mix, for a short walk around his neighborhood Jan. 31, 2019, in Coal Valley. The extremely cold temperatures over several days had prevented the duo from talking their regular walk.
Todd Mizener
Moline Fire Inspector Jerry Spiegel walks up a frozen 11 Street A, to help collect hoses used to extinguish a morning house fire Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, in Moline.
TODD MIZENER /
