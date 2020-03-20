Quad-City school districts will pay hourly staff during COVID-19 shutdown

Businesses shutting down has had a profound impact on those in the service industry — tens of thousands of people in Iowa and Illinois have started applying for unemployment as bars close and restaurants work with smaller crews.
School employees, though, have found some shelter. Bettendorf, Davenport, Moline–Coal Valley, Pleasant Valley and Rock Island–Milan have all confirmed that hourly staff —paraprofessionals, food workers, janitorial staff, and the like — will still get paid, even with schools closed.
Bettendorf Interim Superintendent Jim Spelhaug said the school year will be extended, not further than June 12. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that schools would not have to make up lost instruction time, but Spelhaug said the district still has a responsibility to make sure students are prepared.
“The framework has to be, what are the best things we can do to make sure that our students are ready to succeed for whatever grade or course they’re in next year,” he said. “ … It’s a tough arena to work in right now, but that’s what we have to do.”
Teacher contract days are just being shifted to another place on the calendar. Janitorial staff are still working, and lunchroom staff are preparing meals for pick-up. Spelhaug said while they expected 100 families, more than 700 have signed up.
Like many Iowa-side districts, Bettendorf wrapped up spring break Friday, and Spelhaug said more decisions will be able to be made once staff are back to work on Monday.
The Davenport Education Association, the teachers union, thanked the district Thursday for “doing the right thing.”
“As a District, we intend to fulfill an internal, as well as a larger public purpose, by continuing to provide full pay to all employees, including hourly non-exempt employees during this closure period, to promote morale and to help retain current employees following the closure,” Superintendent Robert Kobylski said in an email sent to district employees.
Pleasant Valley, Moline–Coal Valley and Rock Island–Milan all confirmed via email that hourly employees will not see a disruption in their salaries.
Pleasant Valley employees may be required to report for duty either onsite or from a remote location, and those who do not report will not fulfill a contract day unless forgiven or excused.
Rock Island–Milan is considering the days missed next week as Act of God days, so staff will be paid as if it were a normal school schedule.
“(Moline–Coal Valley) is ensuring that no employee is harmed during the mandated closure,” the district said in a statement. “To protect staff, we are asking all employees to stay home, with the exception of a very small skeleton crew.”