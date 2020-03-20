Quad-City school districts will pay hourly staff during COVID-19 shutdown

Businesses shutting down has had a profound impact on those in the service industry — tens of thousands of people in Iowa and Illinois have started applying for unemployment as bars close and restaurants work with smaller crews.

School employees, though, have found some shelter. Bettendorf, Davenport, Moline–Coal Valley, Pleasant Valley and Rock Island–Milan have all confirmed that hourly staff —paraprofessionals, food workers, janitorial staff, and the like — will still get paid, even with schools closed.

Bettendorf Interim Superintendent Jim Spelhaug said the school year will be extended, not further than June 12. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that schools would not have to make up lost instruction time, but Spelhaug said the district still has a responsibility to make sure students are prepared.

“The framework has to be, what are the best things we can do to make sure that our students are ready to succeed for whatever grade or course they’re in next year,” he said. “ … It’s a tough arena to work in right now, but that’s what we have to do.”