Part brainstorming and part borrowing, local high schoolers are exchanging ideas.

Members of the Bettendorf High School Student Council hosted their first "High School Exchange" event in four years Thursday, inviting other area student leaders to brainstorm ideas on leadership and other topics.

"The event is geared toward fostering togetherness in the Quad-Cities and bringing leadership to a wider pool," said Bettendorf senior Sam Barnes, Student Council president. "The No. 1 thing I'd like people to take away about leadership in general is that you can't prepare for everything, expect the unexpected in any event that you do and that no style of leadership is perfect."

Students from Davenport, Camanche and Muscatine school districts were present at the event, which Barnes said was open to all interested students, not just those in student council.

"We're not confining this to people who are already leaders to learn about these things," he said. "Every single person has their individual strengths, and they can bring something different to the table ... and we're just trying to bring everybody to the table today."

After beginning with a few "energizer" games and icebreaker exercises, students spent the day rotating between breakout sessions. Every element of the day was student-led.

They included:

Time Management and Burnout.

Bonding and Communication.

Hunger Drive and Hoco.

Fundraisers.

Pros and Improvements ... Pep Assemblies.

Leadership Lessons in Games.

Davenport North junior Maggie McCullough hopes to serve as Student Council president next year. She said learning more about advertising was her biggest takeaway from the High School Exchange.

"I think our school's participation isn't as good, and I think by advertising more and getting on different platforms will help gain excitement from the older crowd, like parents, plus get the students involved," McCullough said, adding that student council is her favorite extra-curricular activity. "I'm hoping to get more excitement and participation in our school, as well as collaborating with other schools to gain that sense of community."

Camanche senior Ella Blinkinsop enjoyed learning more about time management, burnout and Student Hunger Drive strategies during the breakout sessions.

"I learned a lot about how to manage that (burnout), because I personally have gone through that a lot, so that definitely helped," she said.

Blinkinsop said she'd like to emulate Bettendorf events, such as "Capture the Can" and other contests for Camanche's efforts on the hunger drive.

"It's fun (the event), and it's good to talk to people from other schools and see the different perspectives of student council," she said.

Bettendorf junior and Student Council member Catalina Fernandez organized this year's High School Exchange. To her, events like it allow schools to "grow and improve off each other."

"It betters both the school and their communities, and we learn how to communicate with one another," Fernandez said. "Some of the schools (attending) we haven't reached out to before with Student Council, so it's great to get those schools together so we can all learn from each other. I'm really excited."

She wished to thank BHS Student Council advisers Kaitlin Mahoney and Christina Burroughs for their support.