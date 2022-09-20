Ready, set, go (again): Girls on the Run Quad-Cities back hosting in-person programs since the pandemic

Girls on the Run participants have gotten on their marks for the 2022-2023 season.

It's the first in-person event since the COVID-19 pandemic caused spring 2020 programming to turn virtual.

GOTR Quad-Cities runs a 10-week program for female students in 3rd- to 5th-grade in the fall and spring.

GOTR is more than a running program, said Libby Aderson, GOTR Quad-Cities executive director. It has "curriculum that encompasses the whole girl and building confidence, then it's creatively integrating running," she said. "All of the skills we're learning in lessons directly relate to how we're performing on the track."

Each practice begins with some kind of social and emotional lesson or learning exercise, according to Anderson.

After the lesson, coaches lead participants through warm-up and strength exercises before they complete their running for the session.

There are currently three active GOTR sites in the Quad-Cities program. One on the Iowa side at Grant Wood Elementary School, and two in Illinois side at Seton Catholic and Bowlesburg Elementary Schools.

Carol Harris, a nurse and one of the program leaders at Grant Wood, said they've already seen the program's impact on participants three sessions into the season.

"At the very first session, you could tell some of the girls were a bit guarded or didn't really want to participate," Harris said. "By the second, they were all running and participating. It's amazing to see that change so quickly, and we've already heard from parents about how it's impacted their kids."

On Tuesday, the Grant Wood site runners completed a visualization lesson where students were asked to picture themselves as stars in the sky to illustrate individual strengths and qualities or "starpower."

Though the analogies or messages promoted in these lessons may seem unrelated to the task of running or exercise, Anderson said they play hand-in-hand.

When asked what she thinks participants take away most from the program, Anderson said self-empowerment.

"I think it's just them recognizing that they can do it," she said. "You need to have perseverance when you cross that finish line. A lot of our schools are low-income, so the fact that many of these girls have already been through so much, and then they come here and realize they can do it. That's really been a blessing to see, and it's a really powerful program."

Anderson added that the program has impacted students so much that some students volunteer to come back and help after graduating the program.

Although GOTR has an extension program for 6th- to 8th-graders called "Heart & Sole," there are no sites in the Quad-Cities, but Anderson said that is something she wants to change because the "girls that we had back in 2016 are still continuing their passion and still reach out."

Jillian Evans, a 7th-grader at Glenview Middle School in East Moline, was a GOTR participant while at Bowelsburg and returned to be a program mentor.

The program helped her build confidence and also teaches girls to build each other up.

Anderson said the local program is promoting inclusivity.

That includes accessibility.

Tracy Kotecki, who launched the Quad-Cities program in the fall of 2016, said they've given 700 over $40,000 in scholarships.

"That's impacted over 700 girls," she said. "The program took off fairly quickly in the Quad-Cities, which speaks for itself in how it empowers young girls."

Kotecki said the biggest hurdle the program has faced is finding volunteers.

"It does take a village, and there are a lot of moving parts," she said. According to her and Anderson, GOTR Quad-Cities is almost entirely volunteer-run.

"We're a small chapter, but we're mighty," Anderson said. Without a supportive administration, parent volunteers and the backing of the community, "the program couldn't happen."

Each program site will host a 5K event to conclude the season along with community projects.

Schools interested in starting their own sites must fill out an application in January. The spring GOTR season will begin sometime in early March.