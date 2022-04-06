Record $40 million gift to usher in new generations of Augustana College students

New generations of students who would be the first in their families to attend college could see their dreams fulfilled at Augustana College thanks to a record-breaking gift.

Standing in the Gerber Center dining area, surrounded by students eating and going about their day, Augustana President Steven Bahls announced that the college will receive a gift of $40 million from the center's namesake, 1975 Augustana graduate and long-time supporter Murry Gerber.

The funds will be deposited into Augustana's endowed scholarship and financial aid funds and will meet 100% of the financial need for "high-achieving" first-generation students or students coming from low-income households.

Endowed scholarship and financial aid dollars currently total about $115 million. The gift will increase the fund's size by almost 75%.

Gasps were heard across the crowd after Bahls dropped the number, and for good reason — this is the largest gift ever made to Augustana.

"This is wonderful news for Augustana College but better news for the students of Augustana College," Bahls said. "Friends, this is a transformational gift because it keeps Augustana College affordable for generations of students."

In an effort to encourage other gifts to bolster financial aid and scholarships, Gerber will match other gifts donated in support of endowed financial aid up to $40 million, for a possible total gift of up to $80 million.

Gerber has a history of donating to Augustana, funding the construction of the Gerber Center — the college's center for student life — as well as supporting the First-Generation Student Support Fund, faculty salaries and other initiatives.

"I hope everyone who has, like me, benefited from the lift of an Augustana education, as well as the many friends of the college and its mission, will rally to this call for support," Gerber said in a press release.

Bahls said the college will receive $10 million of the gift at the end of the 2021-22 school year, with the rest of the funds coming in rounds for the next 10 years.

Students who enroll in Fall 2023 will be eligible to receive financial aid through the gift.

In order to qualify for these funds, prospective students must demonstrate a financial need of at least $45,000 through the Free Application for Federal Student Aid and convey a promise to finish their education at Augustana. Eligible undocumented students and transgender students disqualified from federal financial aid who live in Illinois and are eligible for state financial aid may also qualify.

The cost to attend Augustana College for the 2021-22 academic year is $57,685. The figure includes tuition of $46,039, plus a standard meal plan and room and board. It does not include costs for books, supplies and other expenses.

"To me, this was very humbling," Bahls said. "That an alum would be so proud of his education 40-plus years ago to give a gift of this size just puts wind in our sails. It makes us want to be better faculty members, better administrators, (and) to honor his vision."

Executive Director of Admissions Emma Adebayo said she's grateful the gift will relieve prospective students' stress about being able to afford the higher education they want.

Cost is often one of the main components of, if not the driving force in, choosing a college or university, and taking it off a student's plate will only benefit them.

"What I hope is that students who are thinking about college and post-secondary opportunities are going to remember they have really great roots where they're coming from," Adebayo said, "but this is a place where we want them to be open and truly accept the gifts that we have to offer, in terms of helping them find their purpose and calling in life."

