Six weeks after the Davenport School Board opted to sell Lincoln School for far less than it was valued, few new details have emerged about the board's decision.
The district has declined to provide documents related to the sale sought under Iowa's open records laws, including for information on other offers for the property, even fully redacted ones. A contract was approved on July 22.
Davenport is expected to close on the property with Together Making a Better Community, a nonprofit affiliated with Third Missionary Baptist Church, at the end of October, just a few days before school board elections Nov. 5. While the property was first listed in 2018 for $650,000, and the district received at least one other offer for $290,000, after meeting in secret the district accepted the nonprofit's offer of $30,000 for the 60,000-square-foot building.
The move shocked some taxpayers who said the board was leaving money on the table at a time the district is financially troubled.
And still, the district has made almost no information available about the arrangement, other than the accepted sales offer. That includes no audio recordings or minutes of meetings where Vice President Linda Hayes was present during discussions related to selling the school to the church — where she is also employed. She is now running for re-election.
The district has also declined to provide copies of the sales offers made since the school was listed in 2016 — not even when a reporter tried to negotiate a rejected open records request to receive completely redacted copies that would have disclosed only the number of offers made on the property.
“The Board President has decided it best to withhold information that would be deleterious to the district’s future negotiating position should the current sale fall through,” the district said in an email responding to the reporter’s request for completely redacted documents.
While the district and school board have repeatedly said they’re withholding the sales offers and audio and minutes from closed meetings to protect potential future negotiations, they are required to make minutes and audio available when the “transaction discussed is completed,” according to the law. The district interprets the law to mean it's allowed to wait until after closing to release information, rather than after the offer is approved.
Meetings to discuss real estate transactions can be closed “only where premature disclosure could be reasonably expected to reduce the price the governmental body would receive for that property,” according to Iowa Code.
Director Dan Gosa said that his issue with the $290,000 offer was that the district would still have to pay for utilities — between $50,000 and $70,000 a year — for the 18-month due-diligence process, after which there was “no guarantee” the property would be bought. Still, the discrepancy in offer amounts has raised criticism.
The only open record requests made by the Times that were granted by the district were for utility costs and outside lease agreements on the property. In addition to the sales offers, minutes and audio requests that were denied, the Times also requested emails since June 26, 2017, that contained the word “Lincoln." The Times retracted the request when told Superintendent Robert Kobylski would be the one going through more than 1,000 emails for redactions, and the Times would be charged his hourly rate. That's about $115 an hour to redact emails, based on his yearly salary of $239,000.
Not all districts handle open records requests the same way.
The Times made an almost-identical open records request for minutes and audio with Bettendorf Schools when Applestone Homes bought the Thomas Jefferson Elementary property in the spring. The minutes and audio from five closed meetings were shared once Applestone signed the agreement — not after the property was closed on.
Bettendorf Superintendent Mike Raso said the district had considered waiting until closing but didn’t see the value in it. Additionally, the district’s administration made the decision, not the school board, Bettendorf President Adam Holland said.
Most of the communications with Davenport have attributed decisions to Board President Ralph Johanson.
Randy Evans, the executive director of the Iowa Freedom of Information Council, said there was a “legitimate question in the public’s mind” regarding the sale.
The sale decision has been publicly questioned by community members in open forums before school board meetings, in letters to the editor published in the Times, by a member of its own board and by members of the state board of education.
“It certainly calls into question the judgment of the school board,” Evans said.
The Iowa Public Information Board has not made any advisory opinions concerning the interpretation of "completed" as it relates to property cases like these, said Margaret Johnson, executive director of the Iowa Public Information Board.
“I would imagine that if a sale could still be canceled, the sale would not be complete,” she said. “A reasonable interpretation of ‘completed’ is that the terms are fixed and the price is established.”
The Times on Thursday requested the Iowa Public Information Board deliver an advisory opinion on how Iowa Code applies after a property is under contract but has not been closed.
The Times also sought additional comment from the district after alerting it to the advisory opinion request. The district did not respond.