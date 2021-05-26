'Remain thankful for the present moment': Geneseo High School graduates Class of 2021

She encouraged her classmates to “cherish the sound of your best friend’s laugh, call your grandma for just 5 minutes, give your hugs a little tighter, acknowledge when you’re making a memory, enjoy every bit of it.”

“What I would do to go back to the winter of sophomore year when we were all snowed in and thought two weeks off of school was a long time,” Perrigo said. “1,370 days ago we walked into Geneseo High School, but we are not the same people walking out.”

“I think we knew by the time August rolled around last year that we wouldn’t be experiencing the ‘High School Musical” version of our senior year that we all dreamed of," Wilson said. "The fall went by with few social engagements, and we weren’t even seeing half of the student body. The days felt programmed and robotic, like everyone was scared to truly express themselves, or maybe it’s just that we had forgotten how to act after being quarantined from one another for so long.”

As the year progressed and restrictions were lifted, Wilson said, “I finally started to see everyone embrace their true colors and reveal the version of themselves that had been hidden behind the mask, literally. Navigating this deceptive winding, unknown year, we were finally beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel.”