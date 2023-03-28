Dozens of local and regional employers will attend Black Hawk College's 2023 Career Fair, taking place from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Wednesday.
The 2023 fair will take place in the second floor "Hawk's Nest" of Building 4 at BHC's Quad-Cities campus, located on 6600 34th Ave. in Moline. Job seekers planning to attend are advised to park in Lot 1 off of 70th Street.
The fair is free and open to the public; job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally and bring plenty of résumés on-hand.
For a list of participating employers, visit
www.bhc.edu/careerfair.
For more information, call BHC Career Services at 309-796-5626
Photos: College for Kids at Black Hawk College
Paisley Arnold of Geneseo, left, Anna Terry of Rock Island and Kayden Meckley of Orion learn to make tacos in the Chef for a Week class during College for Kids Friday at Black Hawk College. Talented and gifted 6th-9th graders attend the College for Kids program based on their academic achievements. Students attended three sessions from 1-2 p.m., 2:15-3:15 p.m. and 3:30-4:30 p.m. Instructors are encouraged to use teaching methods appropriate to a college classroom, including group discussions, lab activities and lectures.
Samuel Molapo of Moline launches his bottle rocket propelled with water and air pressure during College for Kids Friday at Black Hawk College. Talented and gifted 6th-9th graders attend the College for Kids program based on their academic achievements. Students attended three sessions from 1-2 p.m., 2:15-3:15 p.m. and 3:30-4:30 p.m. Instructors are encouraged to use teaching methods appropriate to a college classroom, including group discussions, lab activities and lectures.
Luke Phares 7 of Rock Island and Luke Owen 6 of Moline make tacos in the Chef for a Week class during the College for Kids program Friday at Black Hawk College. Talented and gifted 6th-9th graders attend the College for Kids program based on their academic achievements. Students attend three sessions each day – from 1-2 p.m., 2:15-3:15 p.m. and 3:30-4:30 p.m. Instructors are encouraged to use teaching methods appropriate to a college classroom, including group discussions, lab activities and lectures.
Jayden Braun 7 of Colona and Olivia Hedeen 11 of Rock Island prepare to launch a bottle rocket during the College for Kids program Friday at Black Hawk College. Talented and gifted 6th-9th graders attend the College for Kids program based on their academic achievements. Students attend three sessions each day – from 1-2 p.m., 2:15-3:15 p.m. and 3:30-4:30 p.m. Instructors are encouraged to use teaching methods appropriate to a college classroom, including group discussions, lab activities and lectures.
Jackson Gray 13 of Rock Island and Logan Betcher 12 of Geneseo of Geneseo launch rockets propelled with water and air pressure during College for Kids Friday at Black Hawk College. Talented and gifted 6th-9th graders attend the College for Kids program based on their academic achievements. Students attended three sessions from 1-2 p.m., 2:15-3:15 p.m. and 3:30-4:30 p.m. Instructors are encouraged to use teaching methods appropriate to a college classroom, including group discussions, lab activities and lectures.
Jayden Braun 7 of Colona and Olivia Hedeen 11 of Rock Island launch a rocket propelled with water and air pressure during College for Kids Friday at Black Hawk College. Talented and gifted 6th-9th graders attend the College for Kids program based on their academic achievements. Students attended three sessions from 1-2 p.m., 2:15-3:15 p.m. and 3:30-4:30 p.m. Instructors are encouraged to use teaching methods appropriate to a college classroom, including group discussions, lab activities and lectures.
Alexis Schaefer of Colona copies the sign language from instructor Cheryl Sullivan during College for Kids Friday at Black Hawk College. Talented and gifted 6th-9th graders attend the College for Kids program based on their academic achievements. Students attended three sessions from 1-2 p.m., 2:15-3:15 p.m. and 3:30-4:30 p.m. Instructors are encouraged to use teaching methods appropriate to a college classroom, including group discussions, lab activities and lectures.
Luke Phares 7 of Rock Island and Luke Owen 6 of Moline make tacos in the Chef for a Week class during the College for Kids program Friday at Black Hawk College. Talented and gifted 6th-9th graders attend the College for Kids program based on their academic achievements. Students attend three sessions each day – from 1-2 p.m., 2:15-3:15 p.m. and 3:30-4:30 p.m. Instructors are encouraged to use teaching methods appropriate to a college classroom, including group discussions, lab activities and lectures.
Sign language instructor Cheryl Sullivan gives some sign language as student Audrey Terry of Rock Island copies the movement during College for Kids program Friday at Black Hawk College. Talented and gifted 6th-9th graders attend the College for Kids program based on their academic achievements. Students attend three sessions each day – from 1-2 p.m., 2:15-3:15 p.m. and 3:30-4:30 p.m. Instructors are encouraged to use teaching methods appropriate to a college classroom, including group discussions, lab activities and lectures.
Samuel Molapo of Moline pumps up his bottle rocket before launching during College for Kids on Friday at Black Hawk College in Moline. The bottle rockets were propelled with water and air pressure. Talented and gifted sixth- through ninth-graders attend the College for Kids program based on their academic achievements and participate in three sessions. Instructors are encouraged to use teaching methods appropriate to a college classroom, including group discussions, lab activities and lectures.
Sign language instructor Cheryl Sullivan gives some sign language as student Audrey Terry of Rock Island copies the movement during College for Kids program Friday at Black Hawk College. Talented and gifted 6th-9th graders attend the College for Kids program based on their academic achievements. Students attend three sessions each day – from 1-2 p.m., 2:15-3:15 p.m. and 3:30-4:30 p.m. Instructors are encouraged to use teaching methods appropriate to a college classroom, including group discussions, lab activities and lectures.
Lilly Pfaff 13 of Rock Ridge wears a chainmail tunic, coif hood and shield weighing about 110 pounds during class with medieval instructor Jay Swords at the College for Kids program Friday at Black Hawk College. Talented and gifted 6th-9th graders attend the College for Kids program based on their academic achievements. Students attend three sessions each day – from 1-2 p.m., 2:15-3:15 p.m. and 3:30-4:30 p.m. Instructors are encouraged to use teaching methods appropriate to a college classroom, including group discussions, lab activities and lectures.
Lilly Pfaff 13 of Rock Ridge wears a chainmail tunic and coif hood with the help of medieval instructor Jay Swords during College for Kids program Friday at Black Hawk College. Talented and gifted 6th-9th graders attend the College for Kids program based on their academic achievements. Students attend three sessions each day – from 1-2 p.m., 2:15-3:15 p.m. and 3:30-4:30 p.m. Instructors are encouraged to use teaching methods appropriate to a college classroom, including group discussions, lab activities and lectures.
