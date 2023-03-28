Dozens of local and regional employers will attend Black Hawk College's 2023 Career Fair, taking place from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Wednesday.

The 2023 fair will take place in the second floor "Hawk's Nest" of Building 4 at BHC's Quad-Cities campus, located on 6600 34th Ave. in Moline. Job seekers planning to attend are advised to park in Lot 1 off of 70th Street.

The fair is free and open to the public; job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally and bring plenty of résumés on-hand.

For a list of participating employers, visit www.bhc.edu/careerfair.

For more information, call BHC Career Services at 309-796-5626

