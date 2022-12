Reminder: Davenport school closures up for vote tonight

The Davenport school board is scheduled to vote tonight on the first phase of its long-range facilities plan, which includes school closures.

Pending tonight's board approval, Washington, Monroe and Buchanan elementary schools will close, effective at the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

Aligning with the district's proposed K-5, 6-8 grade configuration, the board also will vote on the administrative recommendation that sixth grade be moved to the middle schools in the fall of 2024.

The school board meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Jim Hester Board Room, located on the second flood of the district's Achievement Service Center on 1702 N. Main Street in Davenport.

For those who cannot attend in-person, the district will livestream the meeting on its YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/0W4AgQK8z4c.

Read more about the Davenport Community School District's long-range facility planning below:

