Voters can learn more about candidates running in the April 4 Rock Island-Milan school board election from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, in a candidates' forum.

Hosted in part by the NAACP of Rock Island County, the forum will take place at the Martin Luther King Center, located on 630 9th St. in Rock Island. The forum is free and open to the public.

According to the flyer announcement, candidates Nicole Durbin, Joshua Behn, Naythan James, Michael Matherly and Richard Phillis have confirmed their attendance. Jason Roesslet regretfully declined.

The event is also courtesy of the Rock Island Education Association and Rock Island Education Support Professional Association.

For more information or additional questions about the forum, contact RIEA president Andrew Hains at andrewriea@gmail.com or (309)-948-6615.

Rock Island-Milan schools have three board vacancies up for election.

Rock Island-Milan school board candidates on the ballot:

Michael Matherly (incumbent, board vice president)

Jason Roessler

Rock Island-Milan school board write-in candidates:

Joshua Behn

Nicole Durbi

Naythan James

Richard Phillis

Voters can also cast their ballots early from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 1 at the Rock Island County Clerk's Office on the first floor of 1504 3rd Ave. in Rock Island.

Election day voting will run from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the County Clerk's Office, with same-day registration also available. Those registering on election day must bring two forms of ID showing current name and address.

If elected, candidates will serve their respective school districts for four years. Terms begin 40 days after the election, per the Illinois code.

Photos: Rock Island wrestling defeats United Township, 56-3