Voters can learn more about candidates running in the April 4 Rock Island-Milan school board election from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, in a candidates' forum.
Hosted in part by the NAACP of Rock Island County, the forum will take place at the Martin Luther King Center, located on 630 9th St. in Rock Island. The forum is free and open to the public.
According to the flyer announcement, candidates Nicole Durbin, Joshua Behn, Naythan James, Michael Matherly and Richard Phillis have confirmed their attendance. Jason Roesslet regretfully declined.
The event is also courtesy of the Rock Island Education Association and Rock Island Education Support Professional Association.
For more information or additional questions about the forum, contact RIEA president Andrew Hains at
andrewriea@gmail.com or (309)-948-6615.
Rock Island-Milan schools have three board vacancies up for election.
Rock Island-Milan school board candidates on the ballot:
Michael Matherly (incumbent, board vice president) Jason Roessler
Rock Island-Milan school board write-in candidates:
Joshua Behn Nicole Durbi Naythan James Richard Phillis
Voters can also cast their ballots early from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 1 at the Rock Island County Clerk's Office on the first floor of 1504 3rd Ave. in Rock Island.
Election day voting will run from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the County Clerk's Office, with same-day registration also available. Those registering on election day must bring two forms of ID showing current name and address.
If elected, candidates will serve their respective school districts for four years. Terms begin 40 days after the election, per the Illinois code.
Photos: Rock Island wrestling defeats United Township, 56-3
Rock Island's Truth Vesey wrestles United Township's Xavier Marolf during a 120 pound bout, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in East Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Rock Island's Tristian Willoughby wrestles United Township's Zane Mills during a 145 pound bout, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in East Moline.
Rock Island's Antonio Parker wrestles United Township's Safwan Abdelkarim during a 126 pound bout, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in East Moline.
Rock Island's Eian Marshall wrestles United Township's Zechariah Cooper during a 152 pound bout, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in East Moline.
Rock Island's Tristian Willoughby wrestles United Township's Zane Mills during a 145 pound bout, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in East Moline.
Rock Island's Eian Marshall wrestles United Township's Zechariah Cooper during a 152-pound bout Tuesday night at United Township High School.
Rock Island's Tristian Willoughby wrestles United Township's Zane Mills during a 145 pound bout in January. Willougby is one of seven Rocks headed to state.
Rock Island's Ler Bwe wrestles United Township's Brody Oppendike during a 132 pound bout, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in East Moline.
United Township's Loic Houedaker puts Rock Island's George Tate on his back during Tuesday night's dual at United Township High School. Houedaker posted an 11-6 decision win for the Panthers.
Rock Island's Antonio Parker wrestles United Township's Safwan Abdelkarim during a 126 pound bout, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in East Moline.
Rock Island's Ler Bwe wrestles United Township's Brody Oppendike during a 132 pound bout, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in East Moline.
Rock Island's George Tate wrestles United Township's Loic Houedakos during a 138 pound bout, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in East Moline.
Rock Island's Ler Bwe wrestles United Township's Brody Oppendike during a 132 pound bout, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in East Moline.
Rock Island's Ler Bwe wrestles United Township's Brody Oppendike during a 132 pound bout, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in East Moline.
Rock Island's Eian Marshall wrestles United Township's Zechariah Cooper during a 152 pound bout, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in East Moline.
Rock Island's Eian Marshall wrestles United Township's Zechariah Cooper during a 152 pound bout, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in East Moline.
Rock Island's George Tate wrestles United Township's Loic Houedakos during a 138 pound bout, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in East Moline.
Rock Island's Merrick Stockwell wrestles United Township's Jordan Oavwels-Whitmarsh during a 113 pound bout, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in East Moline.
Rock Island's Andrew Marquez wrestles United Township's Jordan Patz during a 195 pound bout, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in East Moline.
Rock Island's Steven Marquez wrestles United Township's Chase Cassini during a 182 pound bout, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in East Moline.
Rock Island's Truth Vesey wrestles United Township's Xavier Marolf during a 120 pound bout, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in East Moline.
Rock Island's Truth Vesey wrestles United Township's Xavier Marolf during a 120 pound bout, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in East Moline.
Rock Island's Amare Overton wrestles United Township's Aidan Sherman during a 170 pound bout, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in East Moline.
Rock Island's Amare Overton, top, wrestles United Township's Aidan Sherman during a 170-pound bout Tuesday night in East Moline. Overton pinned Sherman in 2 minutes, 38 seconds.
Rock Island's Truth Vesey wrestles United Township's Xavier Marolf during a 120 pound bout, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in East Moline.
Rock Island's Merrick Stockwell wrestles United Township's Jordan Oavwels-Whitmarsh during a 113 pound bout, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in East Moline.
Rock Island's Truth Vesey wrestles United Township's Xavier Marolf during a 120 pound bout, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in East Moline.
Rock Island's Andrew Marquez wrestles United Township's Jordan Patz during a 195 pound bout, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in East Moline.
Rock Island's Truth Vesey wrestles United Township's Xavier Marolf during a 120-pound Tuesday night in East Moline. Vesey prevailed in overtime, 12-10.
Rock Island's Israel McGowan wrestles United Township's Payton Birdsley during a 220 pound bout, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in East Moline.
Rock Island's Israel McGowan wrestles United Township's Payton Birdsley during a 220 pound bout, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in East Moline.
Rock Island's Truth Vesey wrestles United Township's Xavier Marolf during a 120 pound bout, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in East Moline.
Rock Island's Henry Mass wrestles United Township's Tidus Minor during a 160 pound bout, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in East Moline.
Rock Island's Henry Mass wrestles United Township's Tidus Minor during a 160 pound bout, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in East Moline.
Rock Island's Steven Marquez wrestles United Township's Chase Cassini during a 182 pound bout, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in East Moline.
