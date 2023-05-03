A research grant will let Augustana College research remote care for a condition characterized by increased sensitivity or unusual tolerance to ordinary sounds.

U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen, D-Illinois, announced the $360,000 research grant for Augustana College this week, funding a novel research study exploring remote hyperacusis care.

The National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (NIDCD) distributed the grants as part of an "Academic Research Enhancement Award."

"Northwestern Illinois once again shows itself to be a leader in the area of expanding access to care for those who need it most," Sorensen said in the announcement. "I applaud Augustana College and their cutting-edge team of researchers for securing this critical funding to support care for those living with communicative disorders."

Communication sciences and disorders professor Dr. Ann Perreau coordinates Augie's audiology clinic.

Thanks to the grant, she and colleagues will have more time and resources to mentor students through goal-oriented research projects.

"I know my students are able to achieve much more than what they might in a classroom experience, where they don't get this kind of hands-on, one-on-one experience with a faculty member," Perreau said. "This is a very novel project, there's really not anyone out there doing remote counseling for hyperacusis."

Though Perreau said only 3% hyperacusis patients need treatment, there's still plenty to learn.

"There's just not a lot of knowledgeable providers, and there's a lack of resources (for hyperacusis)," she said. "And also a lack of research on this topic, so we're really working to address that as well."

Faculty and students will recruit patients nationwide to participate in the four-week remote counseling program. Then, they'll conduct a four-week clinical sound therapy trial involving fitting participants with sound devices (like a hearing aid) to help alleviate hyperacusis reactions, tracking patients' progress in the meantime.

"The undergraduate student researchers will be critical in the project's success," Perreau said. "They're going to help me develop the counseling materials, program the devices and they will help with the collection of data throughout the clinical trial."

Perreau also oversees Augie's on-campus "HEAR-T (Hearing + Tinnitus) Lab," which aims to develop effective strategies for managing hyperacusis, tinnitus, hearing abilities and quality of life improvements. The lab houses several pieces of equipment for sound therapy and audiology research.

The grant will fund nearly $50,000 in HEAR-T lab supplies to conduct the hyperacusis study, including items like the hearing devices, video kits and headphones.

In the announcement, Augie president Dr. Andrea Talentino said Augie's speech, language and hearing clinic — the Roseman Center — is one of the oldest on-campus clinics in the nation, having served the surrounding community for over 75 years.

"The support of the NIDCD allows Augustana faculty and students to expand their reach, doing remote counseling and sound therapy for 60 participants from across the nation,” she said. “Dr. Perreau’s project is a perfect example of how Augustana seeks to connect education to important needs in society.”

Perreau called it a "privilege" to continue innovating in the field of audiology.

"We have helped hundreds of people — with the audiology clinic, specifically — and I feel like this is a continuation of what I enjoy doing and have a passion for doing, and that's to help people hear better," she said. "With this project, I'll be able to develop that expertise and help people even more. And, extend the work that Augie has done locally out into the rest of the country. It's quite an honor to be able to do that."

