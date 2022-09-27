Research while wading: A look at how Augustana students are making a local impact on water

Augustana College students in the aquatic ecology class took a different kind of test Tuesday morning.

Water quality tests.

As part of the college's Upper Mississippi Center for Sustainable Communities (UMC) partnership with the city of Davenport this fall, students and faculty will work with city officials to assess the health of streams throughout the city.

Students participating in UMC fieldwork get the opportunity to examine water quality levels, identify local pollution sources, gauge the diversity and abundance of aquatic fish and insect populations and assess overall habitat and watershed health.

"But we ultimately work for the city, and these assessments are their priority," UMC director Dr. Michael Reisner said. "It's a community need, but it also gives our students a chance to apply what they've learned in the field."

Aquatic ecology students, suited up in waders, used probes to collect water samples from Silver Creek, a major tributary flowing into Duck Creek. They also used dip nets to survey insect species in the stream. The UMC has been collecting data on Silver Creek for around a year.

Senior Diego Cruz, a biology and environmental studies major, has worked with the UMC since the summer before junior year. He's worked on projects dealing with functional diversity of fish, riparian zones, habitat assessment, streaming metabolism and more.

Despite a resume of field experience, Cruz is happy to learn more.

"I keep on learning," he said. "That's what I look forward to during these classes, just to keep on building on that knowledge."

Aside from gaining valuable hands-on experience, the fieldwork and research students are completing have real-life implications.

"There's almost nothing better than giving students an opportunity to collect data that matters, rather than just a lab exercise that I'd file somewhere," Dr. Kevin Geedey, Augustana's aquatic ecology instructor, said. "This is data people need and want, and it makes a great deal of difference."

Students get a sense of this, too.

"This work makes me feel good, because it's very applicable," Cruz said. "I'm not just doing this for class -- because real world people will benefit."

Matt Straus, another senior and double-major peer of Cruz, said one of his biggest takeaways from UMC is forming relationships with the community.

"Just connecting with Quad-City people to help them understand the conditions of their streams," he said. "The Mississippi is one of the most polluted rivers, and we're at the top, so it's important to realize that what we do affects everyone else downstream. We have some of the most agriculturally-dominated areas around here, so we need to be assessing and making sure all communities around us do their part to keep streams clean."

Straus said the experience he's gained from UMC is something he'll carry into other "walks of life," using his work experience as a park ranger for the Army Corps of Engineers as an example.

Reisner said there are around 20 students in each participating class--ranging from introductory courses to advanced biology or environmental studies capstone projects. The aquatic ecology class does its on-site fieldwork every Tuesday, and capstone students will start on-site work every Monday and Wednesday through the end of October.

"We also have anywhere from eight to 12 students who do a 10-week intensive research project related to watersheds each summer," he said. "But these classes have to synthesize across each other."

Augustana launched the UMC in 2013. Reisner said the program has exceeded expectations.

"Cities and counties have a lot of needs, but they often don't have the expertise, budget or resources," he said. "I've loved the fact that the cities have felt like we can actually do these projects, and that the deliverables we provide are meaningful to them."

Reisner also said he's enjoyed seeing the growth of the program itself.

"I'm excited about the number of students who get to participate. We thought it'd be just one class every finding projects every couple of years, but to have it consistently every year has been great," he said. "The breadth of projects has gotten broader...so the watershed projects are what I call the 'bread and butter' where there's just a great need in that area."

The UMC is also working with the city of Rock Island on lead compliance, following the Lead Service Line Replacement and Notification Act signed into Illinois law last session.

"That's a great example of a broader-scope project," Reisner said. "It's definitely an environmental justice issue in terms of how they'll fund the replacement of all these pipes equitably, so we'll have the opportunity to let a wider group of students participate."

Kelsi Massengale, coordinator of the Partners of Scott County Watershed (PSCW), said partnering with the UMC has been a mutually beneficial experience.

"We're a nonprofit, and I'm the only employee. There are 21 different watersheds in the county, and we obviously can't do the kind of intensive, comprehensive studies like Augustana," she said. "So it's really great to have their expertise and resources."

The PSCW will use findings and research yielded by the UMC to gauge which watersheds the organization will focus its own resources on.

"A lot of past efforts have been kind of a blanket approach," Massengale said. "But to know what's specifically going on in these streams will help us target a solution."