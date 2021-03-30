Residency forces contested race for Orion school board

Three people are running for two seats on the Orion school board, but because of residency requirements a third person will have to be appointed to the board.

The contested seats are for Western Township. But it can have only three representatives, and Karl Kane is already on the board from the township.

The candidates for the contested seats are incumbents Brandon Cooper and Aaron Kayser and challenger Heather Carlson Hoftender.

Cooper said COVID-19 would still be a factor in education.

"I think the 'new normal' that we are all going to have to deal with related to the COVID pandemic will be a huge issue that all schools will have to deal with as we close out this school year and begin preparation for next year," he said. He also said reviewing facility plans and making significant improvements to infrastructure would be important.

Cooper cited his own experience growing up in Orion as setting him up for success.

"I am running for this position because I would like to do whatever I can to ensure that the children in the community continue to receive the same quality education and are able to succeed in their future endeavors," he said.