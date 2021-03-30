Residency requirement forces contested race for Orion school board

Three people are running for two seats on the Orion school board, but because of residency requirements, a third person will have to be appointed to the board.
The candidates are from Western Township, but it can have only three representatives, and Karl Kane is already on the board from the township.
The candidates for the contested seats are incumbents Brandon Cooper and Aaron Kayser and challenger Heather Carlson Hoftender.
Cooper said COVID-19 would still be a factor in education.
"I think the 'new normal' that we are all going to have to deal with related to the COVID pandemic will be a huge issue that all schools will have to deal with as we close out this school year and begin preparation for next year," he said. He added that reviewing facility plans and making significant improvements to infrastructure would be important.
Cooper cited his own experience growing up in Orion as setting him up for success.
"I am running for this position because I would like to do whatever I can to ensure that the children in the community continue to receive the same quality education and are able to succeed in their future endeavors," he said.
Hoftender said fostering trust with the community was key. She, too, said COVID-19 effects were important, but she focused on analyzing how the pandemic had affected student achievement and working to rehabilitate if necessary. She said she would like to see more emphasis on technology and to proactively address issues such as racism, bias, diversity, equity and inclusion.
"These are all issues that students need to understand now and when they graduate from Orion High School," she explained.
Kayser said he believed it was important for board members to listen to the community and lead from a place of understanding what small-town life was all about.
"People choose to live in the Orion district for specific reasons, and board members who understand that are important in sustaining the values that our district holds dear," he stated.
He said a larger pre-K program, supporting teachers to continue to get superior test scores, and staff members evaluations were all concerns of his.