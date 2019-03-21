The Bettendorf School Board unanimously approved Christensen’s resignation Monday night, 11 days after the financial director turned in his resignation March 7.
While Christensen’s contract was supposed to extend until June 30, it will now end April 17. Per his contract, he was required to give the board 30 days notice before terminating his contract; he has not worked in the office since March 7, and Superintendent Mike Raso said he was on paid leave until April 17.
“He did want to work the 30 days, but for his position as finance director, it’s common practice to get on paid administrative leave, just because of the access granted by the position,” Raso said.
In the meantime, Raso will oversee the department, just as he did when Christensen’s predecessor, Maxine McEnany, left in January 2017.
“We have five, six people in that department. I just oversee the day to day,” Raso said. “ … There are a lot of processes in place. We have multiple people working as a check system our auditors want.”
When McEnany resigned the board approved a separation agreement for $367,000; part of the agreement was not to sue the district. Christensen will not receive a severance package, district spokeswoman Celeste Miller confirmed in an email.
The district’s job posting advertises a July 1 start, as that’s when school contracts typically start.
“There’s not necessarily a best time during the year [to hire a finance director]. There’s always something going on,” Raso said. “Whoever our selected candidate will be, their current situation will dictate whether or not they’d be able to start any time earlier.”
Following a public hearing, the district’s certified budget is slated to be approved April 1. Since the district is on year three of a three-year contract with the union, Raso said the district was in “a much better place” than they were when they lost their finance director in 2017.
Christensen’s latest contract awarded him a $106,785 base salary and a $9,077 tax-sheltered annuity or cash equivalent.