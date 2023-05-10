Seventy one Quad Cities high school students had a special guest while they made apprenticeship plans official: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds visited Bettendorf on Wednesday to sign the Iowa Registered Apprenticeship Act — Senate File 318 — and stayed to attend a "Quad Cities Registered Apprenticeship Signing Day," at the Waterfront Convention Center.

The bill establishes an "Iowa Office of Apprenticeship" within the Department of Workforce Development, which would be chiefly responsible for the registration and certification of apprenticeships.

Reynolds gave a local shout-out to John Deere for, “having the vision to launch the program in 2017,” and congratulated the community partners who’ve helped Iowa apprenticeships grow.

“Working together you have expanded opportunities for kids and helped fill the talent pipeline here in the Quad-Cities. It's a remarkable accomplishment that will benefit kids and communities on both sides of the river,” she said. “I'm proud to say that a similar approach is driving an unprecedented expansion all across our great state.”

Iowa leads the nation in the number of registered apprenticeship programs and is also the first to implement a Teacher and Parent Registered Apprenticeship (TPRA) program — which is on track to bring 500 teachers and paraeducators each into the pipeline over the next two years

The bill requires that an apprenticeship program must include employer involvement, on-the-job training, related training instruction from a lead apprenticeship sponsor, paid work experience and receipt of a, "portable state or nationally recognized credential," alongside complying with applicable federal regulations and other requirements.

Junior Alec Simms, the sole signee from Sherrard High School, will begin his apprenticeship with McLaughlin Body Co. on June 12.

“It’s cool to be recognized, I’ve never been to anything like this, so I don't know what to expect” he said ahead of the event. “I have no idea what I'll be doing (in apprenticeship), but I just wanted to do it to learn."

For students interested in exploring a registered apprenticeships, Simms recommended reaching out to school counselors.

Much like a college sports signing day, each student signed their apprenticeship commitment alongside their future employer. Apprenticeships spanned across seven different fields, with 15 local employers represented.

Davenport Superintendent T.J. Schneckloth and Moline-Coal Valley Assistant Superintendent Dr. Matt DeBaene took turns reading the names off, both speaking to the benefit of building career pathways through apprenticeship programs.

Quad Cities Chamber CEO Dr. LaDrina Wilson led the event, which also featured Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher, Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms, Eckhart General Manager Travis Turner and "Thank You" videos from U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst.

Clayton Shelton, a Class of 2022 graduate of Pleasant Valley High School also shared a testimony on his experience as CNC Machinist Apprentices at Arconic. To him, the decision to take a apprenticeship was a worthwhile risk.

"I'm happier than I've ever been because of that because of that hard work," Shelton said. "The impact of these registered apprenticeships on me, is the fact that I'm financially stable, with zero student debt; I have college credits and I'm 19 years old."

North Scott junior Kennedy Rupp will also begin an apprenticeship in June, working in computer programming at John Deere. Rupp's father also works at John Deere, which partially piqued her interest in the opportunity.

"I'm looking forward to the teamwork, and getting to meet the people at John Deere. Also, just getting more information on programming, getting to learn more," she said. "(North Scott) offers a bunch of college classes for programming, so I've taken a lot of those there."

With help from Iowa's Career Academy Incentive Fund, North Scott's upcoming Regional Innovation Center will offer a laundry list of career and technical training programs to all area students, not just those in the district.

Thanks to the recently-signed bill, Reynolds expects these types of facilities and school district collaborations to continue.

"I think today was a great example that it (registered apprenticeships) works," she said. "It really gives these kids an opportunity to test-drive multiple different careers and then matches them up with businesses. The biggest thing is, it really keeps them in our state in and communities. … Everybody is looking for talent."

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges is partnering with North Scott on the Innovation Center. Iowa's community colleges will play a significant role in supporting expanded registered apprenticeship programs, Reynolds said.

"Our community colleges are just a key component of the success of workplace learning and registered apprenticeship programs," she said.

Reynolds said the bill will help facilitate Iowa's, "tremendous growth" in providing apprenticeships.

"I am not going to stop until it's in every single high school," she said. "Then, we need to move into middle schools, just start letting these kids test-run different careers, do a 'career day' with businesses, just start talking about it and let them know what those opportunities are here in Iowa."

Though Reynolds noted young Iowans often feel things "look greener" outside of the state, she maintains there's a, "plethora of opportunity."

Photos: Quad Cities High School Apprenticeship Signing Day