Riverdale Elementary School will host a public groundbreaking ceremony for a new kindergarten wing on Friday, May 26, at 9 a.m.

The upcoming addition aims to create safer, more 21st century learning spaces, according to a media release from the school district.

The construction will also include renovations to 15 third through fifth-grade classrooms and library renovations to create small group study spaces.

“I’m excited to be sharing this experience with our students, staff and the community. It’s been decades since our district has taken on a project of this size," superintendent Josh Temple said in the release. "I’m proud of the Riverdale Board of Education for committing to this process and I’m looking forward to sharing it with our students at the start of the '24-25 school year.”

The Riverdale school board unanimously approved the addition and renovations at a March 27 meeting. Construction will begin the week of May 29 and is slated for completion by August of 2024.

Riverdale schools will fund the project through a combination of federal grants and district funds.

“I hope this project is something that our community can be proud of," Temple said. "It’s one of the many steps that our District has taken to ensure the stability of our local schools and the long tradition of quality education in the Riverdale School District.”

Riverdale Elementary is located on 9424 256th St N in Port Byron.

