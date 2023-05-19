Riverdale Elementary School will host a public groundbreaking ceremony for a new kindergarten wing on Friday, May 26, at 9 a.m.
The upcoming addition aims to create safer, more 21st century learning spaces, according to a media release from the school district.
The construction will also include renovations to 15 third through fifth-grade classrooms and library renovations to create small group study spaces.
“I’m excited to be sharing this experience with our students, staff and the community. It’s been decades since our district has taken on a project of this size," superintendent Josh Temple said in the release. "I’m proud of the Riverdale Board of Education for committing to this process and I’m looking forward to sharing it with our students at the start of the '24-25 school year.”
The Riverdale school board unanimously approved the addition and renovations at a March 27 meeting. Construction will begin the week of May 29 and is slated for completion by August of 2024.
Riverdale schools will fund the project through a combination of federal grants and district funds.
“I hope this project is something that our community can be proud of," Temple said. "It’s one of the many steps that our District has taken to ensure the stability of our local schools and the long tradition of quality education in the Riverdale School District.”
Riverdale Elementary is located on 9424 256th St N in Port Byron.
Photos: Area High Schools Compete in Cardboard Boat Regatta
Alleman's Brandon Burch walks to shore and the Alleman team after capsizing the USS Burch during a regatta cardboard boat competition, Friday, May 12, 2023, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davion Coleman and Mamadou Dia, seniors at Moline High School, carry their boat to Middle Park Lagoon during the regatta cardboard boat competition, Friday, May 12, 2023, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Grant Koehler a Bettendorf High School sophomore gets into his boat during a regatta cardboard boat competition, Friday, May 12, 2023, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf High School pricipal Kristy Cleppy paddles a boat during a regatta cardboard boat competition, Friday, May 12, 2023, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Aiden Neofotist paddles during a regatta cardboard boat competition, Friday, May 12, 2023, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Cardboard boats sit in a grave yard after competing in a regatta cardboard boat competition, Friday, May 12, 2023, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Dan Drexler, Bettendorf High School Engineering Problems Instructor, paddles his boat during a regatta cardboard boat competition, Friday, May 12, 2023, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Melissa Laufenberg paddles a Bat mobile boat during a regatta cardboard boat competition, Friday, May 12, 2023, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Grant Koehler a Bettendorf High School sophomore, paddles during a regatta cardboard boat competition, Friday, May 12, 2023, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davion Coleman and Mamadou Dia, seniors at Moline High School, capsize their boat to Middle Park Lagoon during the regatta cardboard boat competition, Friday, May 12, 2023, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Alleman's Clarisa Ostrowski paddles her boat during a regatta cardboard boat competition, Friday, May 12, 2023, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Jason Franzenburg and Mary Johnson attempt to paddle during a regatta cardboard boat competition, Friday, May 12, 2023, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Aiden Neofotist and Tyler Huesmann talk about their boat during a regatta cardboard boat competition, Friday, May 12, 2023, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Alleman's Clarisa Ostrowski reacts as she capsizes during a regatta cardboard boat competition, Friday, May 12, 2023, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the regatta cardboard boat competition, Friday, May 12, 2023, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Caleb Willis paddles his teams boat during a regatta cardboard boat competition, Friday, May 12, 2023, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Alleman's Brandon Burch capsizes the USS Burch during a regatta cardboard boat competition, Friday, May 12, 2023, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Calvin Bosworth and Evan Keppy, both freshman at North Scott High School, paddle during a regatta cardboard boat competition, Friday, May 12, 2023, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.