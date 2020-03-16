Riverdale School District hires new superintendent

The Riverdale Community Unit School District has hired Josh Temple as its new superintendent. He will replace Ron Jacobs, who will be retiring at the end of the 2020 school year.

According to a press release from the district, Temple has served the district as elementary school principal since 2012. Prior to coming to Riverdale, he taught middle school social studies and coached boys’ and girls’ basketball for 10 years at Rock Falls Middle School in Rock Falls, Ill.

He has a bachelor's degree in history from North Central College in Naperville; a master's degree in teaching, leadership, and curriculum from Saint Xavier University in Chicago; a certificate of advanced study in administration and supervision from National Louis University in Chicago; and an educational specialist degree from Western Illinois University in Macomb.

Jacobs has served as superintendent since December 2006, after being the principal at Riverdale Middle School since 1994.

“We have known for a while now that Mr. Temple was going to be a great young superintendent," Jacobs said. "He has all of the right tools to allow him to be successful in this position."

Temple will assume his new role on July 1, 2020.

