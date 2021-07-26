 Skip to main content
Riverdale schools set student registration times
Riverdale schools set student registration times

  • Updated
New student registration for Riverdale Schools in Port Byron is Monday, August 2, according to a news release from the district.

Registration times will be 11 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., in the high school cafeteria.

Returning students should register using their account at www.schoolinsight.com.

Students entering pre-kindergarten, kindergarten, 2nd, 6th, and 9th grades, must have the required health forms to register.

Information and forms are located on the school website, www.riverdaleschools.org, by clicking on "Nurse" under district links.

Pre-K, kindergarten, and students new to the district, must have an official birth certificate and residency verification.

Some forms may need to be turned into the school even if you register online.

Quad-City Times​

